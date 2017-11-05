SPORTSNET NATION: Enter to Win Passes to The Gentlemen’s Expo 2017 #TGE2017

Sportsnet Nation members can enter to win passes to The Gentlemen’s Expo #TGE2017

November 24th & 25th 2017, Metro Convention Centre, Toronto 

The Gentlemen’s Expo is the premium event for emerging and established men’s lifestyle products,
integrated consumer experiences and on-stage programming that will entertain and educate men.

#TGE2017 Friday will feature Friday Night Fights To End Cancer – an olympic sanctioned boxing event supporting Princess Margaret Foundation. #TGE2017 Saturday will feature Leafs Legends Darcy Tucker & Curtis Joseph along with Jays Icons Roberto Alomar and Joe Carter.

For more information click HERE

Sportsnet Nation….Where over 29,000 of the most loyal of listeners who want to hear from Sportsnet 590 The FAN can unite as FANs and take advantage of exclusive offers. Not a member? Sign up HERE!

 

Comments are turned off for this story.