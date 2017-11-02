Leafs Ticket Power Play

Are YOU ready for 12 hours of Leafs ticket giveaways?

It’s the LEAFS TICKET POWER PLAY on Sportsnet 590 The FAN

WIN TICKETS EVERY HOUR!

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 7th 2017

7AM – 7PM

Listen ALL DAY for your chance to win a pair of tickets to a Toronto Maple Leafs home game this season!

Get your phones ready and listen for your cue to call and WIN!

LISTEN HERE

Comments are turned off for this story.