Starting February 6th, listen all week to Sportsnet 590 The FAN for The Play a Day with DRIVING FORCE – Vehicle Rentals and Leasing for your chance to win a trip for two to Dunedin, Florida!

Tune in every weekday to Dean Blundell & Co., The Jeff Blair Show, The Andrew Walker Show and Prime Time Sports

Listen for the The Play a Day with DRIVING FORCE – Vehicle Rentals and Leasing code word

code word Wait for your live cue to call

Be the 9th caller through with the correct code word and you’ll qualify to win a trip for two to Dunedin!

Our Grand Prize Winner will be announced LIVE during Prime Time Sports with Bob McCown on Friday, February 17th!

It’s the The Play a Day with DRIVING FORCE – Vehicle Rentals and Leasing contest only on Sportsnet 590 The FAN!

Full Contest Rules