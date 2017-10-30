SPORTSNET NATION: Win Tickets to the Sports Card & Memorabilia Expo

Sportsnet Nation members can enter to win passes to the Sports Card & Memorabilia Expo!

November 10th – 12th 2017, International Centre, Toronto 

For more information click HERE

Sportsnet Nation….Where over 29,000 of the most loyal of listeners who want to hear from Sportsnet 590 The FAN can unite as FANs and take advantage of exclusive offers. Not a member? Sign up HERE!

Comments are turned off for this story.