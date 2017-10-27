World Sandwich Day with Subway

Building on the success of past National Sandwich Day initiatives, Subway® is declaring that…

Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 – World Sandwich Day

Donating to hunger-relief charities in over 70 countries around the globe and to celebrate… you can WIN $250.00 to spend at Subway with Sportsnet Nation. For more details, click HERE

In Canada, for every sandwich purchased with a 21oz drink, Subway® will donate the monetary equivalent of a meal to Food Banks Canada*, with a goal of providing one million meals to those in need across the country. In addition to donating a meal, participating Subway® restaurants will also give the purchaser a second sandwich of equal or lesser value for free.

Comments are turned off for this story.