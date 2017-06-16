Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blue Jays very familiar with Mississauga's Cooper Davis
June 16 2017
The Jays draft pick & GTA native talks to Baseball Central about when he first knew Toronto was interested in his talents, his abilities when it comes to bunting & stealing, having to decide whether to go pro, his favourite MLB player, and when he believed he had what it took to make baseball a career.
Baseball Central - June 16 - Friday
June 16 2017
Bruce Levine, baseball analyst for WSCR-AM, talks about the Chicago White Sox rebuilding their team; Cooper Davis, Toronto Blue Jays 25th Round Draft Pick, talks to Blair and Barker about being drafted by the Blue Jays and what's next for him.
What pieces will depart the White Sox soon?
June 16 2017
The Score 670's Bruce Levine joins Baseball Central to discuss how people in Chicago are viewing the rebuild with the White Sox, and the trade values for starter José Quintana, closer David Robertson & 3B Todd Frazier.
Baseball Central - June 15 - Thursday
June 15 2017
Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker talk about bunting, hitting the ball and Dwight Smith Jr.; Dan Shulman, Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster talks about the Blue Jays and about Chris Archer, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher, and his work in the community.
National Team experience gave Adam Hall a step up
June 14 2017
The Canadian Junior National Team SS joins Baseball Central to share his thoughts about being drafted 60th overall by the Baltimore Orioles, his journey to becoming a baseball player, whether his plans to attend Texas A&M, and how playing for the national team helped his stock.
Baseball Central - June 14 - Wednesday
June 14 2017
Kevin Barker and Jeff Blair discuss the Blue Jays struggling offense versus the Tampa Bay Rays; Baltimore Oriole's newest prospect, Adam Hall, from London, ON joins the show and talks about being selected 60th overall in the MLB draft.
Reviewing the Blue Jays performance at the draft
June 13 2017
Baseball America's Hudson Belinsky joins Ben Ennis & Kevin Barker to provide his thoughts on the Blue Jays' picks from last night's MLB Draft.
Baseball Central - June 13 - Tuesday
June 13 2017
Ben Ennis and Kevin Barker talk about the MLB draft that went down last night. Hudson Belinsky joins the show and breaks down the Blue Jays 22nd and 28th selections from the draft.
Baseball Central - June 12 - Monday
June 12 2017
Baseball Central with Kevin Barker and Ben Ennis, who is in for Jeff Blair. They talk about the Blue Jays upcoming series and trying to reach .500; Marc Topkin, Tampa Bay Times, talks about the Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Baseball Central - June 9 - Friday
June 09 2017
After dropping 2 of 3 to As, Jays look to make up ground in the AL East in Seattle; David Price won't talk to media outside his starts; Mariners TV voice Dave Sims on how club is different from team Jays swept in May.
Blue Jays aren't facing the same Mariners they swept in May
June 09 2017
Mariners TV voice Dave Sims joins Baseball Central to share his thoughts on how the team has changed since the last time they faces the Blue Jays, the chemistry on the club, SS Jean Segura being signed to a five-year deal, Robinson Cano's potent bat, and how the success of the Astros has impacted Seattle's mindset.
Baseball Central - June 8 - Thursday
June 08 2017
Jays avoid being swept by Athletics; Francisco Liriano has not been impressing; Astros radio analyst Steve Sparks on why the team is leaving the rest of the AL in its smoke.
Houston Astros leaving rest of AL in its smoke
June 08 2017
Astros radio analyst Steve Sparks guests on Baseball Central to provide his thoughts on just how the team have found themselves to be on pace for MLB's best record since the 2001 Mariners, and what the club needs to add in order to win in the postseason.
Baseball Central - June 7 - Day Wednesday
June 07 2017
Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker talks about the Blue Jays, whether they should be buyers or sellers and Devon Travis going to the 10-day Disabled List. Shi Davidi, MLB insider for Sportsnet, talks to Blair and Barker about the Blue Jays.
Baseball Central - June 6 - Tuesday
June 06 2017
In the first half, Blair and Barker talk about the Blue Jays and share some stats from around the MLB. In the second half, Buck Martinez, Blue Jays play-by-play voice, talks to B&B about Estrada's slow starts and Osuna and Smoak's play as of late.
Baseball Central - June 5 - Monday
June 05 2017
Should Blue Jays go with a six man rotation?; Athletics' radio voice Vince Cotroneo on team unexpectedly producing via the long ball, Sonny Gray's future with the club, starter Sean Manaea, and the talent that is Khris Davis.
Blue Jays start series vs. big swinging Athletics tonight
June 05 2017
Athletics' radio voice Vince Cotroneo discusses the team unexpectedly getting runs via the long ball, Sonny Gray possibly being moved before the trade deadline, what the Jays can expect from starter Sean Manaea, and Khris Davis on-and-off the field.
These definitely aren't the old & slow Yankees of 2016
June 02 2017
WFAN's Sweeny Murti talks to Baseball Central about Aaron Judge being moved up in the lineup, the Yankees' success thus far in the season, the organisation making Judge the face of the franchise, Gary Sanchez's slow start, and the team's depth in minor league pitching.
Baseball Central - June 2 - Friday
June 02 2017
A forgettable game for Marco Estrada & the Jays as they get smacked by the Yankees; WFAN's Sweeny Murti on Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, and the team's minor league pitching.
Baseball Central - June 1 - Thursday
June 01 2017
Blue Jays on a roll with an important series vs. the Yankees starting tonight; MLB Network's Cliff Floyd on AL East-leading Yankees, choking up on the bat, Jose Bautista recovering from a bad start, Bryce Harper gettng suspension reduced.
Baseball Central - May 31 - Wednesday
May 31 2017
Jays beat Reds with the longball - something they've been winning with for a while; Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo on being team's elder statesman, MLB becoming younger, adjusting his game; What to do with Jays' rotation?
Bronson Arroyo fitting in well as Reds' elder statesman
May 31 2017
The Reds' starting pitcher joins Jeff Blair & Kevin Barker to provide his thoughts regarding the amount of youth in MLB, adjusting his game after two surgeries & reduced velocity, the increased use of the bullpen, and the importance of camaraderie.
Baseball Central - May 30 - Tuesday
May 30 2017
Jon Heyman, MLB Insider talks to Barker and Blair about the Harper and Strickland altercation and Liriano's trade value in the market. In the second half, Barker and Blair add their thoughts on the Harper and Strickland brawl.
Pete Walker: Biagini's shown he deserves to be in the rotation
May 29 2017
The Blue Jays pitching coach guests on Baseball Central to discuss J.A. Happ & Francisco Liriano coming close to returning, what he looks for in rehab stints, how much weight a player's self-diagnosis carries, what to do with Joe Biagini, Ryan Tepera establishing himself in the bullpen, and how Roberto Osuna has grown as a closer.
Baseball Central - May 29 - Monday
May 29 2017
Baseball Central with Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker who talk about the Blue Jays series, against the Texas Rangers and then the next series against the Cincinnati Reds. Second half, they are joined by Blue Jays pitching coach, Pete Walker.
Buffalo cavalry riding to Blue Jays' rescue
May 26 2017
Bisons manager Bobby Meacham discusses having to adjust his lineup given all the call-ups with the injury-riddled Blue Jays, playing in Buffalo, the development of Dwight Smith Jr., Rowdy Tellez's adjustment to AAA, handling top prospects, bullpen arms ready to help Toronto, and the arm of Danny Barnes.
Baseball Central - May 26 - Friday
May 26 2017
Baseball Central with Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker. They were joined by Jared Sandler, the Texas Radio Pre-/Pos- game host and Bobby Meacham, the manager of the Buffalo Bisons.
Baseball Central - May 25 - Thursday
May 25 2017
Anthony Alford comes on to talk about his experience with the Jays; Then Cliff Floyd discusses the impact an injury can have and the situation in Boston.
Anthony Alford: Confident I'll come back stronger
May 25 2017
The Blue Jays prospect guests on Baseball Central to discuss being on the DL shortly after his first taste of MLB action, getting his first hit, the plan of attack for his recovery, and consulting with Devon Travis about his wrist injury.
Baseball Central - May 24 - Wednesday
May 24 2017
Jeff Blair and Shi Davidi talk Blue Jays' bullpen coming through lately and CSN New England's Evan Drellich joins them to talk about the Red Sox.
Baseball Central - May 23 - Tuesday
May 23 2017
Arden Zwelling and Mike Wilner are today's hosts and talk about the Jay's starting rotation, Jay's injury updates and also take calls from listeners. Brewers hitting coach Darnell Coles joins the show ahead of tonight's game against the Jays.
Blue Jays face the bats of Thames & Co.
May 23 2017
Brewers hitting coach Darnell Coles chats with Arden Zwelling & Mike Wilner about who was on the on deck circle when Joe Carter hit his World Series home run, his time as a Blue Jay, advice on facing Marcus Stroman, dealing with a reliever-turned-starter in Joe Biagini, and the tremendous season Eric Thames is enjoying thus far.
Baseball Central - May 22 - Monday
May 22 2017
Blue Jays avoid sweep vs. Orioles; Farm report from Blue Jays Director of Player Development, Gil Kim; MLB news & notes.
Checking in on the Blue Jays farm system with Gil Kim
May 22 2017
The Blue Jays' Director of Player Development joins Arden Zwelling & Shi Davidi to provide a scouting report on some of the club's top prospects, including Anthony Alford, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & Bo Bichette, and discusses the challenge of knowing when to promote players.
Baseball Central - May 19 - Friday
May 19 2017
Kevin Barker and Ben Ennis are the hosts of Baseball Central today and recap the Jay's 9-0 win yesterday over the Braves that included a Stroman home run. Mike Bordick joins the show to preview the Jay's and Oriole's series that starts tonight.
Lower velocity means Blue Jays should expect more variety from Chris Tillman
May 19 2017
Orioles TV analyst Mike Bordick on the club's recent run of one run losses, Chris Tillman's adjustments since his return from injury, expectations for ex-Jays prospect Miguel Castro, Seth Smith's play, the prognosis for Manny Machado, and his assessment of the AL East thus far.
Baseball Central - May 18 - Thursday
May 18 2017
Jays continue their ugly play in Atlanta; Strange timing for a bat flip Jose Bautista; Tough schedule ahead for Toronto makes it that much tougher to get head above water; May we see Anthony Alford get called up this year?
Kevin Barker's Bundesliga picks: Week 34
May 17 2017
Baseball Central's Kevin Barker does all the research for you when it comes to which clubs will emerge victorious in the German league this week.
Baseball Central - May 17 - Wednesday
May 17 2017
Blair and Barker recap the Jay's loss to the Braves yesterday by talking about Travis bunting with two men on and Osuna coming into the game in a non-save situation. They also look ahead to Jay's who could be returning to the line up soon.
Baseball Central - May 16 - Tuesday
May 16 2017
Jeff and Kevin discuss the Toronto Blue Jays recent play & loss to the Braves featuring a bad start by Mike Bolsinger. Cliff Corcoran then joins the show to talk about Bryce Harper's new deal and what it means for the Nationals.
Joe Biagini: Trying not to overload myself with info
May 15 2017
The Blue Jays pitcher talks to Jeff Blair & Kevin Barker about having to hit when he starts in Atlanta this week, making the adjustment of going from the bullpen to the rotation, if he'll throw from the windup or stretch, and the mindset with his changeup.
Baseball Central - May 15 - Monday
May 15 2017
How much longer can Jays' backups continue their winning ways?; Jays pitcher Joe Biagini on making the adjustment from reliever to starter.
Baseball Central - May 12 - Friday
May 12 2017
Jays get a win vs. fellow limping squad Seattle; Mariners 3rd base coach Manny Acta on team's rash of injuries, the affable Nelson Cruz, Felix Hernandez adjusting his game; Barker's Bundesliga picks.
Chatting Segura, Cruz & King Felix with Manny Acta
May 12 2017
The Mariners 3rd base coach joins Baseball Central to provide his views on the offensive value of Jean Segura, the type of person & hitter Nelson Cruz is, dealing with the club's significant amount of injuries, Felix Hernandez's need to adjust with his lower velocity, & how determining how aggressive to be based on the lineup.
Baseball Central - May 11 - Thursday
May 11 2017
Cliff Floyd joins the show to talk about how valuable Ryan Goins is and how Matt Harvey is being unreasonable. Jeff and Kevin then discuss the difficulty of hitting against a pitcher you've never seen before.