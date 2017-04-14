Rowdy Tellez on getting one step closer to the Big Leagues
Originally aired April 14 2017
Baseball Central
Kevin Barker's Bundesliga picks: Week 29
April 14 2017
Hey soccer fans! Baseball Central's Kevin Barker does all the research for you when it comes to which clubs will emerge victorious in the German league this week.
Baseball Central
Baseball Central - April 14, 2017 - Friday
April 14 2017
Blair and Barker take phone calls regarding the Jays during the first half of the hour. Blue Jay's first base prospect, Rowdy Tellez, joins the show to share his experiences so far with the team.
Baseball Central
Rowdy Tellez on getting one step closer to the Big Leagues
April 14 2017
The Jays' 1B prospect chats to Baseball Central about the MLB club's poor start, mindset of starting the year in AAA, the biggest difference from AA ball, his conversations with Troy Tulowitzki, and what he learned from Tim Raines about base running.
Baseball Central
Baseball Central - April 13 - Thursday
April 13 2017
The guys talk about the continuing slump the Jays are in and their approach at the plate. Then Jon Paul Morosi comes on to talk about the Blue Jays and if all hope is lost.
Baseball Central
Baseball Central - April 12 - Wednesday
April 12 2017
Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker recap the Jays Opening Day loss to the Brewers and discuss how guys like Jose Bautista and Russell Martin need to fix their approach in order to rebound after their slow start.
Baseball Central
Baseball Central - April 11 -Tuesday
April 11 2017
Setting up the Blue Jays' Home Opener vs. the Brewers; Concerns about 1-5 Jays; Brewers TV analyst Bill Schroeder with his assessment of the rebuilding club in the young season.
Baseball Central
Baseball Central
Blue Jays hosting a Brewers club in the middle of a rebuild
April 11 2017
Brewers' TV analyst Bill Schroeder joins Baseball Central to assess the club ahead of their series vs. the Blue Jays, why the team took a chance on Eric Thames, Wily Peralta heading the rotation, and Ryan Braun keeping his talent in Wisconsin.
Baseball Central
Baseball Central - April 10, 2017 - Monday
April 10 2017
Radio voice of the Toronto Blue Jays, Jerry Howarth, joins the show and talks about the team's early season struggles. The Jay's conversation continues after their talk as they touch on other stories surrounding the team.
Baseball Central
Let the Blue Jays settle in at home before you read too much into their rough start
April 10 2017
Blue Jays' radio voice Jerry Howarth joins Baseball Central to provide his take on the Blue Jays' 1-5 record, the lineup's inability to come through with key hits, Josh Donaldson's health, and Jarrod Saltalamacchia catching Francisco Liriano.
Baseball Central
Baseball Central - April 7, 2017 - Friday
April 07 2017
MLB Insider, Shi Davidi, joins Blair and Barker to talk about the Jays; Stroman verses Sanchez and if Biagini can be a closer. The Jay's conversation continued into the second half of the show when they touch on other topics surrounding the team.
Baseball Central
Baseball Central - April 6 - Thursday
April 06 2017
Re-cap on Jays opening series with Baltimore. Tom Foley joins the show to discuss why the Rays have had success against the Jays in the past, Longoria and how he's still elite, and what the Jays will face Snell.
Baseball Central
Getting an overview of the Rays from their bench coach
April 06 2017
Tom Foley guests on Baseball Central to share his thoughts on why his club has owned the Jays over the past several years, a quick assessment of the team, expectations for Corey Dickerson, getting more innings out of Blake Snell, the person that is Evan Longoria, where to bat Kevin Kiermaier, and Brad Miller finding a home at second base.
Baseball Central
Baseball Central - April 5 - Wednesday (revised)
April 05 2017
Blue Jays pitcher Marco Estrada recaps his Opening Day start & discusses how he prepares himself for games; A look around the MLB; The league's elite teams seem to have gotten better.
Baseball Central
Baseball Central - April 5 - Wednesday
April 05 2017
Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker are joined by Blue Jays pitcher Marco Estrada to recap his opening day start and how he prepares himself for games. They also look around the MLB and talk the improvement of the leagues elite teams.
Baseball Central
Marco Estrada firm in belief that Blue Jays have the best rotation
April 05 2017
The Jays pitcher talks about pitching Opening Day, his routine before a game, changing the mindset from spring training to regular season, readjusting in Monday's game after giving up a couple of runs, the high expectations for the starting roster, and controlling the speed of his fastball.
Baseball Central
Baseball Central - April 4 - Tuesday
April 04 2017
Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker are joined by Jays pitching coach Pete Walker to talk the incredible consistancy of Marco Estrada and the poise under pressure by Joe Biagini. They also debate if the Jays should be bunting more and what changes could be coming
Baseball Central
Baseball Central prognosticates the 2017 MLB season
April 03 2017
Kevin Barker, Jeff Blair & Stephen Brunt share their predictions regarding division winners, wild card teams, LCS & World Series matchups, individual award winners, and managers who may have a short leash.
Baseball Central
Baseball Central - April 3, 2017 - Monday
April 03 2017
The Toronto Blue Jays open their season this afternoon against the Orioles in Baltimore. Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker along with Stephen Brunt talk about the new baseball campaign on the season debut of the show.
Baseball Central
Baseball Canada's Greg Hamilton with Mike Wilner
January 14 2017
Head Coach and Director of Baseball Canada Greg Hamilton talks to Blue Jays play-by-play man Mike Wilner about the new roster, and about some returning veterans.
Podcast
Baseball Central - October 21 - Friday
October 21 2016
It's the final Baseball Central of the season! Jeff and Kevin are joined by MLB Network's Cliff Floyd and Joey Vendetta.
Podcast
Baseball Central
Cliff Floyd on NLCS, Blue Jays' off-season
October 21 2016
MLB Network analyst Cliff Floyd says we've seen a different Clayton Kershaw this postseason, and he expects another strong performance from the left-hander in Game 6 of the NLCS.
Podcast
Baseball Central - Ocotber 20 - Thursday
October 20 2016
Tribe eliminates the Blue Jays in 5 games in the ALCS; Putting a bow on the Jays' season with FOX Sports/MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
Baseball Central
Putting a bow on the 2016 Toronto Blue Jays
October 20 2016
FOX Sports' MLB insider Jon Morosi believes Jose Bautista's subpar season might mean that the Jays' $17.2 million option on the slugger may be his best bet - but isn't sure if retaining the slugger is ideal for the team.
Podcast
Baseball Central - October 19 - Wednesday
October 19 2016
Blue Jays stay alive in the ALCS; Dodgers executive Ned Colletti on the factors that has his club up 2-1 in the NLCS; Jose Bautista gives the Indians some fuel for fire with his comments about their Game 5 starter.
Baseball Central
Ned Colletti: Dodgers playing like their manager
October 19 2016
Dodgers' executive Ned Colletti shares his thoughts on why Dave Roberts should be the NL Manager of the Year, Clayton Kershaw's stellar postseason, the impact of young SS Corey Seager & the value of Justin Turner.
Podcast
Baseball Central - October 18 - Tuesday
October 18 2016
MLB.com columnist Richard Justice on Tribe on the verge of sweeping Jays thanks in large part to Terry Francona's bullpen management; What does John Gibbons & Co. need to do in order to extend the ALCS?
Baseball Central
What's fuelling the Cleveland Indians postseason run?
October 18 2016
MLB.com's Richard Justice discusses the bullpen management by Terry Francona in Game 3 of the ALCS, the scouting job done by the Indians on the Blue Jays, and the decisions ahead for Mark Shapiro.
Baseball Central
Andrew Miller flummoxing the Blue Jays' bats
October 17 2016
Fangraphs' Eno Sarris guests on Baseball Central to discuss Cleveland Indians' relief pitcher Andrew Miller's ability to shut down the Toronto Blue Jays in the first two games of the ALCS.
Podcast
Baseball Central - October 17 - Monday
October 17 2016
Jays rotation solid in Cleveland but team heads back to Toronto down 0-2 in ALCS thanks to inability to score; Fangraphs' Eno Sarris on Andrew Miller's ability to shut down the Jays.
Baseball Central
Who Are The Favourites In The LCS Series?
October 14 2016
Cliff Floyd of the MLB Network joined Baseball Central to discuss how the Dodgers were able to overcome the Nationals in Game 5 last night & shared some of the keys to the AL & NLCS match ups.
Podcast
Baseball Central - October 14 - Friday
October 14 2016
Blair and Barker get you set for Game 1 of the ALCS and recap Dodgers Nationals Game 5 with Cliff Floyd of the MLB Network
Baseball Central
Getting a scouting report on the Tribe's arms from their pitching coach
October 13 2016
Mickey Callaway talks about his club's use of Andrew Miller, a key trait that explains Corey Kluber's success, Josh Tomlin being in-and-out of the rotation, and what the Jays can expect from Game 2 starter Trevor Bauer.
Podcast
Baseball Central - October 13 - Thursday
October 13 2016
Dodgers-Nationals play NLDS Game 5 tonight; Previewing Jays-Indians ALCS; Indians' pitching coach Mickey Callaway on his club ALCS starters & key bullpen arm Andrew Miller.
Podcast
Baseball Central - October 12 - Wednesday
October 12 2016
SI.com/CBSsports.com's Jonah Keri on Jays' rotation & lineup for ALCS, thoughts on the two NLDS series; Cubs advance to the NLCS while there will be a Game 5 between Dodgers & Nationals.
Baseball Central
Running the postseason bases with Jonah Keri
October 12 2016
Jonah Keri says the Jays' depth in pitching has them comfortable no matter what rotation they set for the ALCS, & uses that to argue why John Gibbons should ensure Dalton Pompey makes his roster vs. another arm.
Podcast
Baseball Central - October 11 - Tuesday
October 11 2016
The Blue Jays will be facing the Indians in the ALCS; Putting a bow on the Red Sox season with WEEI's Rob Bradford.
Baseball Central
Putting a bow on the 2016 Boston Red Sox
October 11 2016
WEEI's Rob Bradford discusses David Ortiz playing his final game, the mood in Boston after being eliminated by Cleveland, & David Price continuing his playoff struggles after an uneven regular season.
Podcast
Baseball Central - October 10 - Monday
October 10 2016
Blue Jays' pitching coach Pete Walker on his squad advancing to the ALCS; Thoughts on the other playoff games over the weekend; David Price continues his postseason struggles.
Baseball Central
Pete Walker on Toronto Blue Jays heading to the ALCS
October 10 2016
Pete Walker admits that while "it a possibility" that Aaron Sanchez only has a couple of more starts in him, he's believes the RHP is still strong, attributing Sunday's stumble to being "over-amped."
Podcast
Baseball Central - October 7 - Friday
October 07 2016
Coverage of Blue Jays' manager John Gibbons & Rangers manager Jeff Banister ahead of Game 2 in their ALDS series; Setting up Game 2 with Jays' radio voice Jerry Howarth.
Podcast
Baseball Central - October 6 - Thursday
October 06 2016
Bleacher Report/Turner Sports' Scott Miller on Rougned Odor; Setting up the Blue Jays-Rangers ALDS.
Podcast
Baseball Central - October 5 - Wednesday
October 05 2016
Going over the Blue Jays' 5-2 extra-innings victory over the Orioles in the wild card with listeners.
Podcast
Baseball Central - October 4 - Tuesday
October 04 2016
Setting up tonight's Blue Jays-Orioles wild card game; Orioles' VP of baseball operations Dan Duquette on the one game playoff with the Jays.