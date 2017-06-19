Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Coyotes GM: Trading Smith a good move for everybody
Originally aired June 19 2017
All
Clips
Shows
Hockey Central At Noon
Coyotes GM: Trading Smith a good move for everybody
June 19 2017
John Chayka guests on Hockey Central @ Noon to discuss the decision to trade Mike Smith to the Flames, the lack of trades before the expansion roster freeze, informing Shane Doan he wouldn't be on the protected list, going forward with a very young core, his approach for the entry draft, his first season as an NHL GM, and the club's recent ownership adjustment.
Listening Now
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - June 19 - Monday
June 19 2017
John Chayka; Coyotes General Manager, joins Gord Stellick and John Shannon to talk about his team and the expansion.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Picking an NHL agent's mind about trade clauses, expansion, and July 1
June 16 2017
NHL player agent Pat Morris speaks to Hockey Central about Dion Phaneuf declining to waive his no-move clause, how much busier he is with the expansion draft, the situation with the Golden Knights, how players & management create no trade lists, and how much movement he thinks will occur once the free agency period begins.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - June 16 - Friday
June 16 2017
Jason York, NHL on Sportsnet talks to Hockey Central about the Drouin and Sergachev trade and how he thinks it's a great trade; Pat Morris, Newport Sports Agency, talks to Hockey Central about player trades and expansion.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - June 15- Thursday
June 15 2017
Mike Sullivan, the head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, talks to the guys at Hockey Central about winning the Stanley Cup; the guys talk about buy-out clauses and expansion.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Mike Sullivan: This year's journey to the Cup was tougher
June 15 2017
Hockey Central @ Noon places a call to the Penguins head coach to gather his thoughts regarding how the 2016-17 Stanley Cup victory differs from last season's title, replacing Marc-André Fleury in net for Matt Murray, the job by his defence, and Sidney Crosby's drive to win.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - June 14 - Wednesday
June 14 2017
Penguins have their parade; Possible moves for Golden Knights to build roster; Red Wings GM Ken Holland on parity in the league, the preparedness of draft-eligible players now vs. the past.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Red Wings GM: Player development why NHL has parity
June 14 2017
Ken Holland talks to Hockey Central @ Noon about the difficulty of projecting the draft, the preparedness of draft-eligible players now vs. the past, rebuilding in the cap era, and his exposed list when it comes to the expansion draft.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - June 13 - Tuesday
June 13 2017
The panel discusses the expansion draft happening next week; Who's going where, and the busy offseason to come
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - June 12 - Monday
June 12 2017
Hockey Central with Daren Millard, John Shannon and Jeff Marek who talk about game six of the Stanley Cup Finals and Pittsburgh Penguins winning back-to-back Stanley Cups.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - June 9 - Friday
June 09 2017
The Panel discusses game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final; the feud between Sydney Crosby and P.K. Subban. They also weigh in on the removal of the 53-54 - 64-65 names on the Stanley Cup ring. Is it controversial?
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - June 8 - Thursday
June 08 2017
Setting up Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final; Devils Assistant GM Tom Fitzgerald on success of Penguins & Predators, decision on top draft pick; Brian Burke says Flames could leave Calgary if team doesn't get public dollars for new arena.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Tom Fitzgerald credits leadership of Pens stars for club's success
June 08 2017
The Devils Assistant GM, and formerly a front office executive with the Penguins, joins Hockey Central @ Noon to share his thoughts regarding the success of the Pens & Predators, and having to decide between Nolan Patrick & Nico Hischier with the #1 overall pick.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - June 7 - Wednesday
June 07 2017
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - June 6 - Tuesday
June 06 2017
Daren Millard, John Shannon and Scott Morrison talk about the Stanley Cup Finals between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - June 5 - Monday
June 05 2017
Daren Millard, Gord Stellick and Jeff Marek talk about the speed of Nashville and how strong their defence has been. Paul Fenton, Assistant GM for the Predators, on the success of his team and how amazing the fan support has been in the playoffs.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Paul Fenton on the construction of a Stanley Cup finalist
June 05 2017
The Predators assistant GM discusses the advantages & disadvantages for his club heading into Game 4, filling holes up front due to injuries, recruiting Wade Redden to help shape the club's defencemen, Mattias Ekholm's solid play, the great fan support, and why the team grabbed Calle Jarnkrok from the Red Wings.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
This year's NHL draft "likely a crapshoot after three"
June 02 2017
CHL on Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino joins Hockey Central @ Noon from the NHL scouting combine in Buffalo to provide his thoughts on some of the talent he expects to be selected high in the draft, if Memorial Cup performances helped or hurt certain players, and the strategy some teams took in the 2016 draft.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - June 2 - Friday
June 02 2017
SN Sr. hockey writer Chris Johnston previews Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final; CHL on SN's Sam Cosentino reports from the NHL scouting combine in Buffalo.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - June 1 - Thursday
June 01 2017
Penguins up 2-0 in Stanley Cup Final; NHL on Sportsnet's Corey Hirsch on Pekka Rinne's struggles; Some changes behind the bench & front offices of a few clubs.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - May 31 - Wednesday
May 31 2017
Nashville fan won't get charged for catfish throw in Pittsburgh; Predators GM David Poile doesn't see why PK Subban goal was overturned; Setting up Stanley Cup Final Game 2 with NHL on Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - May 30 - Tuesday
May 30 2017
The Hockey Central crew talks about game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the lack of participation in the Olympics, the NHL All Star Game and news on the Vegas expansion.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - May, 29 2017
May 29 2017
The panel breaks down the Penguins and Predators series; Rocky Thompson, head coach of the Windsor Spitfires, joins the show and talks about winning the mem. cup on home soil
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Rocky Thompson: Waited my whole life to be a champion
May 29 2017
The Memorial Cup-winning head coach talks to Hockey Central @ Noon about his Windsor Spitfires winning the tournament, a controversial goal during the final, the challenge he had of keeping his team focused during their 44-day layoff, and if he'll be moving on to another challenge.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - May 26 - Friday
May 26 2017
Penguins will be the Predators dance partner in the Stanley Cup Final; Celebrating Gord Stellick's birthday with Wild coach Bruce Boudreau, Leafs GM Lou Lamoriello, NHL on SN's Christine Simpson, Leafs Nation's Todd Hlushko & brother Bob.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Windsor Spitfires coach: Long rest allowed us to get our conditioning up
May 25 2017
Rocky Thompson talks to Hockey Central @ Noon about guiding his club to the Memorial Cup final after a 44 day layoff, when his club believed they could challenge for the championship, the mindset heading into Sunday's finale, and the play of Canadiens' prospect Jeremiah Addison.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - May 25 - Thursday
May 25 2017
Craig Simpson talks game 7 Penguins vs. Senators; The Rocky Thompson, head coach of the Windsor Spitfires, comes on to discuss his team's run to the Memorial Cup final.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - May 24 - Wednesday
May 24 2017
The guys break down game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, then discuss the attendance issues in Ottawa.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - May 23 - Tuesday
May 23 2017
Daren Millard and Todd Hlushko recap last night's game where the Nashville Predators earned their spot in the Stanley Cup Final. Chris Johnston joins them on the show to preview Game 6 between the Senators and Penguins.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
The Ducks-Predators series has been set to "nasty plus"
May 22 2017
HNIC's Garry Galley joins Hockey Central @ Noon to share his thoughts regarding the support the Predators receive in Nashville, the roughness in the West series, and the referees turning a blind eye to many infractions.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - May 22 - Monday
May 22 2017
Penguins a game away from Stanley Cup Final; What can Senators do to come back from weekend beatdown?; NHL on SN's Garry Galley sets up Ducks-Predators Game 6.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - May 19 - Friday
May 19 2017
Daren Millard, Gord Stellick and Todd Hlushko recap last night's Game 4 overtime thriller between the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators, and look ahead to tonight's Game 4 tilt between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - May 18 - Thursday
May 18 2017
Hurting Penguins have enough to come back vs. Senators?; Windsor Spitfires coach Rocky Thompson on his well rested club ahead of Memorial Cup; Setting up Ducks-Predators Game 4.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Spitfires coach sees extended rest as advantage for Memorial Cup
May 18 2017
Rocky Thompson guests on Hockey Central @ Noon to discuss his club's 44 days off between competitive games, his interaction with on-ice officials, familiarity with the WHL & QMJHL clubs, and how big the tournament is for host Windsor.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - May 17- Wednesday
May 17 2017
The guys discuss the latest in the NHL Playoffs, then Dylan Strome of the Erie Otters comes on to talk about his season and the Otters' run to the Memorial Cup.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Dylan Strome: Don't know what to expect in Windsor
May 17 2017
The Erie Otters centre guests on Hockey Central @ Noon to chat about beating the Mississauga Steelheads in the OHL final, facing unfamiliar clubs for the Memorial Cup, the challenge of winning the CHL title, the season that was, preparing for the rigours of the NHL, and playing for Kris Knoblauch.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - May 16 - Tuesday
May 16 2017
Senators try to lull Penguins to sleep but just end up upsetting Phil Kessel; Setting up Ducks-Predators Game 3 with NHL on SN play-by-play voice Paul Romanuk; Canada faces Finland in final preliminary round game at IIHF Championships.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Ben Bishop: Stars a good fit for both sides
May 15 2017
The netmider guests on Hockey Central @ Noon to discuss his decision to sign with the Stars, his fighting history, his route to the NHL, how much attention he paid to contracts other goalies were receiving, the possibility of being a Golden Knight, almost being a Flame, the strength of Dallas, being traded to the Kings, John Gibson's scramble style, his mindset on gameday.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - May 15 - Monday
May 15 2017
Are the Senators getting the respect they're due?; Ryan Johansen isn't a fan of Ryan Kesler; Ben Bishop on his decision to sign with the Stars.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Ups and downs with Penguins helped prepare Jason Botterill for top job
May 12 2017
Hockey Central @ Noon places a call to the new Sabres GM to discuss why he chose now to leave the Penguins for another position, what he's looking for in Buffalo's next head coach, the success Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate, where he likes the team to be in five years, his biggest challenge out of the gate, and the hiring process.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - May 12 - Friday
May 12 2017
The guys bring on Ottawa GM, Pierre Dorion to talk Senators; Pittsburgh's GM, Jim Rutherford to talk about the Penguins and the new GM of Buffalo, Jason Botterill to discuss his plans for the Sabres.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Penguins GM: When you get to the semis, there are no favourites
May 12 2017
Jim Rutherford joins Hockey Central @ Noon to provide his insights regarding bouncing back after a pair of bad losses to dispatch the Capitals in 7, facing the Senators, adjusting with the loss of their top defenceman, his relationship with Marc-Andre Fleury, and losing his assistant to the Sabres.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Senators GM: Players not satisfied with just getting to this point
May 12 2017
Pierre Dorion talks to Hockey Central @ Noon about his expectations at the beginning of the season, lessons he learned from his father (former head scout for the Leafs), what motivated his trade deadline deals, the club's cap situation, facing the Penguins, and Erik Karlsson's decision to reveal his foot injury.
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
Hockey Central @ Noon - May 11 - Thursday
May 11 2017
Breaking down the Ducks & Penguins' victories in their respective Game 7s vs. Oilers & Capitals; What now for Washington & Alex Ovechkin?
Listen
Hockey Central At Noon
There's no handle on this Ducks-Oilers series
May 10 2017
SN's Oilers beat reporter Gene Principe discusses the vibe around the team heading into tonight's series clincher vs. the Ducks, the playing status for Oscar Klefbom, how Edmonton managed to progress this far in the postseason, and if the Ducks may be carrying the weight of their Game 7 failures.