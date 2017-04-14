Gallant expects Golden Knights to be competitive out of the gate
Originally aired April 14 2017
Gallant expects Golden Knights to be competitive out of the gate
April 14 2017
The Vegas Golden Knights coach talks to Hockey Central @ Noon about the timeline of his hiring, the challenges of leading an expansion club, handling young players, and his former club in Florida reverting back to Dale Tallon as GM.
Hockey Central @ Noon - April 13 - Thursday
April 13 2017
The guys talk about day one of the NHL playoffs, then Chris Johnston comes on to discuss the series between the Leafs and the Capitals, what chance do the Leafs have of winning and who is going to matchup against the Capitals' stars. Then Stan Bowman join
Blackhawks GM: Preds series likely will come down to a play or two
April 13 2017
Stan Bowman chats to HC @ Noon about whether he was surprised with the success his team achieved in the regular season, the strategy at trade deadline, the health of the club, expectations for their first round series vs. the Predators, and staying hungry for another Stanley Cup.
Doug Weight "ready and capable" to help make Islanders a great team
April 12 2017
The Islanders head coach talks to Hockey Central @ Noon about having the interim label removed from his title, what he learned from taking the step up from being an associate coach, which bench boss he looked up, the challenge of handling goaltenders, and his relationship with John Tavares.
Hockey Central @ Noon - April 12 - Wednesday
April 12 2017
Daren Millard, Nick Kypreos, and John Shannon take a look at the first round matchups in the NHL playoffs with Sportsnet's Jason York; They also talk with new full-time Islander head coach Doug Weight.
Jason York sees Montreal-New York contest coming down to Carey Price
April 12 2017
The Canadiens TV analyst shares his takes regarding the X-factors for the Rangers & Habs in their series, the impact Andrei Markov can make, and what to expect from the Bruins-Senators matchup.
Hockey Central @ Noon - April 11 - Tuesday
April 11 2017
Kings fire GM Dean Lombardi & coach Darryl Sutter; Stars part ways with Lindy Ruff; Willie Desjardins out in Vancouver; Panthers end relationship with Tom Rowe; Previewing the 1st round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Blue Jackets GM looking forward to "going at" the defending champs
April 10 2017
Jarmo Kekalainen talks about his expectations heading into the year, ending the season on a bit of a slide, the animosity with the Penguins, what Oliver Bjorkstrand brings to the team, when he believed his club could contend for the Presidents' Trophy, which players exceeded his expectations, and the job done by his coaching staff.
Hockey Central @ Noon - April 10 - Monday
April 10 2017
Marek, Stellick & John Shannon talked about the Stanley Cup Playoff match-ups, the Panthers new GM, Willie Desjardin gets the boot and Jarmo Kekäläinen GM of the Blue Jackets joined the show to talk about their upcoming match-up against Pittsburgh.
Hockey Central @ Noon -April 7 - Friday
April 07 2017
The guys discuss the Leafs' inability to clinch a playoff spot, the "motivated" Pens, & are joined by Sens GM Pierre Dorion to discuss his team's clinching of a playoff berth. They also take a look at the red hot Ducks & Oilers.
Pierre Dorion: Karlsson even better under Boucher
April 07 2017
The Senators GM discusses finally clinching a playoff spot, how this season differed from last, the toughening of defenceman Ben Harpur, the look of the blueline next week, Clarke MacArthur's emotional return, Guy Boucher's imprint on the club, and the value of Erik Karlsson.
Hockey Central @ Noon - April 6 - Thursday
April 06 2017
The guys discuss the playoff race in the East and the teams in the Western Conference jockeying for position. Then Barry Trotz comes on to talk about his Washington Capitals.
Barry Trotz: Being pushed to the end for top seed made us better
April 06 2017
The Washington Capitals' head coach provides his thoughts on leading his club to the Presidents' Trophy, and the difference heading into the postseason this year vs. last.
Support from family & ex-teammates powered Bryan Bickell back to NHL
April 05 2017
Hockey Central @ Noon places a call to the Hurricanes' left winger to discuss playing in his first NHL game since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November.
Hockey Central @ Noon - April 5 - Wednesday
April 05 2017
Gord Stellick, Nick Kypreos, and Doug Maclean are joined by 'Canes forward Bryan Bickell and NHL Player Agent Pat Morris.
Pat Morris: Sad for his clients to lose "next best thing to the Stanley Cup"
April 05 2017
The NHL player agent (who represents PK Subban & Phil Kessel among others) provides his thoughts on the NHL not participating in the Olympics, and what may happen to players who want to break with the league.
Hockey Central @ Noon - April 4 - Tuesday
April 04 2017
Daren Millard, Nick Kypreos, and Doug MacLean go in depth on the NHL's decision to not send it's players to the 2018 Olympics.
Hockey Central @ Noon - April 3, 2017 - Monday
April 03 2017
On today's show they touch on the Eastern Conference and Western Conference playoff pictures and the story lines of the teams in the hunt.
Hockey Central @ Noon - March 31 - Friday
March 31 2017
Daren Millard, Jeff Marek and Gord Stellick were joined by Sportsnet's President Scott Moore at Sportsnet's Brampton Cafe to talk about the Eastern Conference playoff race and also the Western Conference playoff race. They also talked about who should wi
HC at Noon: Leafs' blueline has really tightened up
March 31 2017
Daren Millard, Gord Stellick, and Jeff Marek marvel at the Leafs' improvement over last season, and break down how the team's defencemen have really gotten their act together over the last ten games or so. They also discuss the team's off-season plans, and give their thoughts on the reported Nikita Zaitsev extension.
Kypreos on Tkachuk: 'If I'm Doughty...I'm going after that guy'
March 30 2017
Daren Millard, Nick Kypreos, and Doug MacLean recap last night's festivities between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames; Kypreos feels Doughty should have handled the situation...differently.
Hockey Central @ Noon - March 30 - Thursday
March 30 2017
Darren Millard, Nick Kypreos, and Doug MacLean talk Iginla's sendoff in Calgary, and Mattew Tkachuk's run in with the Kings. They also discuss the potential return of Stamkos and wrap up the rest of the East playoff race.
Hockey Central @ Noon - March 29 - Wednesday
March 29 2017
Gord, Nick, and Doug talk Chris Chelios' old comments on Mike Babcock; Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli talks his team making the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
The Oilers Snap Their Decade Long Playoff Drought
March 29 2017
Edmonton Oilers President of Hockey Operations & GM Peter Chiarelli joined Hockey Central @ Noon to discuss why this year's Oilers squad was able to find the right mix to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2005/06 & if this group has the goods to go on a deep run into the spring.
Hockey Central @ Noon - March 28 - Tuesday
March 28 2017
Darren Millard, Nick Kypreos, and Doug MacLean talk the Lightning's huge comeback vs. the Blackhawks and it's impact on the East playoff race and the return of the Oilers to the playoffs.
Hockey Central @ Noon - March 27 - Monday
March 27 2017
Darren Millard, Gord Stellick, and Colby Armstrong discuss the hopes/expectations of the teams looking to make the postseason and they give their take on the USA Hockey situation.
Hockey Central @ Noon-March24-2017
March 24 2017
The panel discusses the Leafs chances of making the playoffs and other news around the league. Arthur Staple then joins the show to talk about the Islanders recent impressive play and their playoff chances.
Hockey Central @ Noon - March 23 - Thursday
March 23 2017
The guys discuss the latest news from the NHL, the weird penalty kill situation from the Leafs' game, and Roman Polak's potential suspention. Then Blue's GM Doug Armstrong comes on to talk about the playoff format and the change in his team since Mike Yeo
Doug Armstrong sees his Blues playing a more complete team game under Yeo
March 23 2017
The Blues GM discusses the change he's seen in his team since Mike Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock, trading Kevin Shattenkirk, the lack of clear favourites in the playoffs, the postseason format, Jake Allen's turnaround, and heading in to the final stretch with key players injured.
Eugene Melnyk would vote no if Olympic participation came to a vote
March 22 2017
The owner of the Senators joins Hockey Central @ Noon to discuss his work with the Organ Project, the attendance issues at Canadian Tire Centre, why he is not a fan of NHL players participating in the Olympics, hosting an outdoor game, and the latest regarding a new arena for his club.
Hockey Central @ Noon - March 22, 2017 - Wednesday
March 22 2017
For the first half of the hour they debated if NHL players sould or should not go to the Olympics. In the second of the hour Ottawa Senators Owner, Eugene Melnyk, joins the show and he also gave his opinion on whether or not NHL players should go to the O
Brandon Saad: Been a pretty crazy year for Jackets
March 21 2017
The Blue Jackets forward discusses his club's quest for home ice advantage in the playoffs, Sergei Bobrovsky's phenomenal play in net, playing his former Blackhawks team, and Joel Quenneville vs. John Tortorella.
Hockey Central @ Noon - March 21, 2017 - Tuesday
March 21 2017
Doug MacLean opened the show alone in studio and was later joined by Nick Kypreos over the phone and Daren Millard in studio. They talked Leafs for the first half and werre joined by Colombus forward, Brandon Saad, who talked about his team's success and
Hockey Central @ Noon - March 20 - Monday
March 20 2017
The guys discuss all the latest news from the NHL, including the Leafs/Blackhawks game, Brad Marchand's development as a player and his persuit of the Rocket Richard trophy, and the potential suspension of Matthew Tkachuk for his elbow on Drew Doughty.
Eddie Olczyk on Hockey Nation
March 18 2017
NHL on NBC & Blackhawks analyst Eddie Olczyk joined Gord & Todd on Hockey Nation ahead of the Leafs & Blackhawks matchup!
Hockey Central @ Noon - March 17 - Friday
March 17 2017
Leafs bounce back vs. Lightning after terrible Panrthers game; Patrick Kane makes some repairs to the HC studio and talks Leafs, Mitch Marner, staying hungry despite all the success; NHL on SN's Louie DeBrusk on Oilers seemingly getting back on track.
Patrick Kane: Leafs will be a team to be reckoned with - if not already
March 17 2017
The Blackhawks forward talks to HC @ Noon about the playing in Toronto, the young Maple Leafs he'll be facing Saturday, the comparisons to Mitch Marner, having a training drill named after him, and staying hungry despite all his success.
Hockey Central @ Noon - March 16 - 12pm
March 16 2017
Jeff Marek, Doug MacLean and Nick Kypreos on Hockey Central talked to Dave Andreychuk to talk about the roll that Tampa has been on , the current situation with the Maple Leafs and how their in a must win scenario and they also talked about the salary
Dave Andreychuk: Depth brought Bolts back in the playoff race
March 16 2017
The Lightning executive chats about how the team has managed to enter the postseason hunt in recent weeks, why the year was largely disappointing, the expected return for Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman's solid play, the financial crunch the club will deal with after this season, and Brayden Point's impressive debut season.
Hockey Central @ Noon - March 15, 2017 - Wednesday
March 15 2017
Boston Bruins Analyst and Color Commentator, Andy Brickley, joins the show near the bottom of the hour and talks about the Boston Bruins and the emergence of Brad Marchand.
Hockey Central @ Noon - March 14 - Tuesday
March 14 2017
The guys preview the Leafs/Panthers game; talk about Auston Matthews' current slump; the Calgary Flames 10-game win streak and Erik Karlsson challenging Brent Burns for the Norris.
Hockey Central @ Noon - March 13 - Monday
March 13 2017
Leafs' goalie Frederik Andersen talks about facing the Leafs' star rookies in practise and gives his Netflix recommendations. Then former NHL player Jerret Stoll talks about the scariness of the Kings with Jonathan Quick back; what Darryl Sutter is like a
Frederik Andersen: I put too much pressure on myself at start of season
March 13 2017
The Leafs goalie discusses the workload in his first season as a starter, lessons learned after his first month in Toronto, facing Auston Matthews & Mitch Marner in practice, the shorter pants for goalies, and his longest game.
Hockey Central @ Noon -March 10 -Friday
March 10 2017
Daren Millard, John Shannon, and Gord Stellick are joined by Ron MacLean to discuss Hometown Hockey's Lloydminster stop, and get Ron's thoughts on what Canadian teams will make the playoffs; Bruins F Brad Marchand on the team's revitalization under Bruce
Brad Marchand: Offense is flourishing under Bruce Cassidy
March 10 2017
Boston Bruins F Brad Marchand jumped on Hockey Central at Noon to discuss his team's turnaround under new head coach Bruce Cassidy, the reason for his improved scoring prowess, and why the Bruins believe they can win the Stanley Cup this year.