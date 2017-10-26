Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 202: Getting Behind The Bench
October 26 2017
Craig Custance joins the show to discuss his new book, in which he got to spend time with an assortment of the league's best coaches, dissecting their most important individual games and picking their brains about how they got to where they are.
Listening Now
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 201: Hanging Out with Your Cool Uncle
October 25 2017
Jeff Marek doesn't have a podcast of his own anymore, so we just let him host this one. We discuss a medley of random topics. As you'd expect he shares stories and goes on about obscure draft prospects. It's good to have him back.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 200: Top 10 Goalies
October 19 2017
Nick Mercadante joins this milestone episode of the PDOcast to help rank the top 10 goalies in the league this season.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 199: Enjoying The Ride
October 18 2017
Alex Prewitt joins the show to discuss what's going on in Vegas, the impact Brandon Saad is having in his return to Chicago, the importance of a healthy Steven Stamkos, and hanging out with Jaromir Jagr.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 198: Super Duper Early Season Takeaways
October 17 2017
Jonathan Willis joins the show to discuss early season observations, what's real and what's not, and which trends we should be keeping an eye on moving forward.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 197: 2017-18 NHL Watchability Rankings
October 12 2017
Craig Custance joins the show to help put together the annual Watchability Rankings, where we stack every team in the NHL from 31 all the way down to 1 based on the entertainment value they figure to provide viewers with this season.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - 196: Blast From The Past
October 09 2017
Dan Murphy joins Dimitri Filipovic to discuss the Canucks' continued rebuild, their off-season shopping spree and more.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 195: Predictions and Projections
October 04 2017
Dom Luszczyszyn joins Dimitri Filipovic to help preview the upcoming season by using his projection model to outline what we can expect the league standings to look like by years end.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 194: A New Chapter
October 02 2017
Chris Johnston joins the show to help preview the upcoming season by investigating the biggest and most interesting stories around the league.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 193: Back and Better Than Ever
September 20 2017
If you could swoop in and take over the managerial duties of any NHL team of your choosing as currently constructed, which one would you prefer? How would you rank all 31 options available to you based on their desirability? These are questions Jonathan W
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 192: Kids These Days!
August 24 2017
Tyler Dellow joins Dimitri Filipovic to discuss who drives the bus on Anaheim's 2nd line, finding the right landing spot for college free agents, Colorado's timeline for their rebuild, the league's most over/underrated players, and more!
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 191: With the Benefit of Hindsight, Part 2
August 17 2017
Garret Hohl is back for Part 2 of this offseason series we've undertaken, in which we're redoing each entry draft of the past decade now that we have more information about how things will play out. This time, we go through the years 2011-2015.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 190: With the Benefit of Hindsight, Part 1
August 16 2017
Garret Hohl joins the show to help go back in time and redraft each of the entry drafts from the past decade. Armed with the benefit of hindsight, we start the journey by making our way through the years 2006-2010.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 189: Yet Another Mailbag Episode
August 10 2017
Andrew Berkshire joins the show to help answer your mailbag questions.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 188: A Hohl Lot of Jets Talk
August 09 2017
Garret Hohl joins the show to discuss the Winnipeg Jets sustained goaltending woes, the surprisingly slow pace they played at last season, whether they should load up their top line or spread the wealth, and their outlook for the 2017-18 season. Plus, a c
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 187: So Nice, Let's Do It Twice
August 02 2017
Jonathan Willis joins the show to help dip back into the mailbag.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 186: You've Got Questions, We've Got Answers
July 31 2017
Craig Custance joins the show for a mailbag episode in which we answer your Twitter questions.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 185: Lightning Deep Dive, and Jagr Landing Spots
July 27 2017
Alan Wells joins the show to help do a deep dive on the Tampa Bay Lightning. We dissect their medley of offseason moves, their organizational philosophy when it comes to developing prospects and handing out contracts, and whether they can return to conten
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 184: The Bourne Resurrection
July 20 2017
Justin Bourne provides a peek behind the curtain by discussing his role with the Toronto Marlies coaching staff, what he looks for when watching tape and which player types he's drawn to, the AAAA player and why certain guys can't seem to take the next st
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 183: Mailbag Marathon
July 12 2017
Nick Mercadante joins the show to discuss the new look New York Rangers and whether they're now an improved team, Vegas' decision not to load up on goalies in the expansion draft, and this summer's free agent goalie carousel, before helping sift through t
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 182: This Kind of Thing Never Happens on Marek vs. Wyshynski
July 06 2017
Tyler Dellow joins the show to discuss the most notable free agent signings, and highlight the biggest winners and losers of the offseason.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 181: The Calm Before the Free Agency Storm
June 30 2017
Jonathan Willis discusses Connor McDavid's new contract and how much tougher it makes it to win when you're paying one player that much money, and what Leon Draisaitl is worth to the Oilers and why that makes him a prime offer sheet candidate. Then we pre
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 180: Stories From The Green Room
June 29 2017
Jeff Marek joins the show to discuss how last weekend's NHL entry draft unfolded, and share some stories from the green room.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 179: You Get a Trade, You Get a Trade, You Get a Trade
June 24 2017
Jonathan Willis joins Dimitri Filipovic to discuss the Blackhawks' cap concerns and their puzzling sequence of moves, Artemi Panarin's true value, the Coyotes change of direction, Ryan Reaves' trade value, & the Flames acquiring Travis Hamonic.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - 178: Loaded with D
June 22 2017
Craig Custance joins the show to discuss the Jordan Eberle trade (2:19), the awards show and transparency in the voting process (12:57), George McPhee's approach in the expansion draft and the return Vegas came away from it with (20:01), and what type of
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 177: That Other (Entry) Draft
June 20 2017
Garret Hohl and Ryan Biech join the show to unpack the NHL entry draft and all of the important discussion points surrounding it.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 176: Expansion Mock Draft
June 19 2017
James Mirtle joins the show to help conduct a preliminary mock draft ahead of Wednesday night's highly anticipated expansion festivities.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 175: Emergency Trade Freeze PDOcast
June 18 2017
Andrew Berkshire joins the show to discuss the concerns about Marc Bergevin, the price paid for Jonathan Drouin, Alex Galchenyuk's future, the Nathan Beaulieu trade with the Sabres, where the Habs go from here, and the Flames acquiring Mike Smith.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 174: The Interlude
June 13 2017
Chris Johnston joins the show to discuss whether there's anything the rest of the league can glean from the Penguins (1:33), Crosby's ascension up the list of the game's all-time greats (6:47), everything that goes into the Conn Smythe voting process (12:
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 173: Riding the Rinne Rollercoaster
June 08 2017
Nick Mercadante joins the show to discuss the goaltending performances we've seen in this year's Stanley Cup Final, sort through the list of netminders that figure to be available this summer, and help fantasy book some trades for the Vegas Golden Knights
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 172: The Fourth Forward
June 07 2017
Tyler Dellow joins the show to discuss how the Penguins haven't been able to deal with Nashville's forecheck, what adjustments they can make in the final legs of the series to change that, Roman Josi's unconventional playing style, and evaluating the cont
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 171: GM Rankings, Front Office Hierarchy, and Playoff Parity
May 30 2017
Chris Watkins joins the show to discuss the changing landscape of NHL front offices, his and Carolyn Wilke's rankings of all 31 GMs, and the pros and cons of the NHL playoff system compared to that of the NBA.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 170: The Definitive Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 29 2017
Andrew Berkshire joins the show to dissect all of the important individual matchups in the Stanley Cup Final, including how the Predators will try to defend Pittsburgh's forwards, how the Penguins will try to break through Nashville's forecheck, and which
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 169: How the Predators Won Over The Hockey World
May 25 2017
Alex Prewitt joins the show to discuss how the Nashville Predators have captured the attention and imagination of the hockey world, how they were constructed and put together from the top down, and why they've been as successful as they have been.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 168: The Inexplicable Background Noise
May 17 2017
Greg Wyshynski joins the show to discuss the effects the Ottawa Senators unique playing style has on fan interest, both Conference Finals matchups, and whether there's actually any merit to the idea of an Alex Ovechkin trade this summer. Yes, there's Jazz
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 167: The Memorial Cup, Draft Lottery, and Prospects
May 16 2017
Jeff Marek joins the show to help preview the upcoming Memorial Cup, highlight which prospects to keep an eye out for, and sort through this years draft class.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 166: Two for the Price of One
May 09 2017
Jonathan Willis joins the show to discuss how Todd McLellan's decision to finally split Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl up has raised Edmonton's ceiling, which specific matchups will decide this series, and whether the Ducks or the Oilers have more on t
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 165: Win Or Go Home
May 09 2017
Jon Press joins the show to discuss how the Capitals have managed to claw back into their series and force a Game7 against the Penguins, the importance of game planning for your opponent and optimal lineup management come the postseason, and the ramificat
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 164: Expectations versus Reality
May 02 2017
Bill West joins the show to discuss how the Capitals and Penguins have matched up through three games, whether there's merit to Mike Sullivan's insistence on the importance of scoring chances, and how the postseason will influence future roster decisions
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 163: The Definitive Second Round Preview
April 26 2017
Micah Blake McCurdy joins the show to help look ahead to each individual second round playoff matchup.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast -162: Bringing a Sabre to a Gunfight
April 21 2017
Joe Yerdon joins the show to discuss where it all went wrong for Tim Murray in Buffalo, whether it made sense for the Sabres to clean house in the manner which they did, and where they go from here as an organization now.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 161: Checking in on Round One
April 20 2017
Tyler Dellow joins the show to help dissect everything we've seen from the opening round of the playoffs thus far.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 160: Western Conference Playoff Preview
April 12 2017
Jonathan Willis joins the show to help preview the Western Conference portion of the opening round of the 2017 post-season.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast - Episode 159: Eastern Conference Playoff Preview
April 11 2017
Andrew Berkshire joins the show to help preview the Eastern Conference portion of the opening round of the 2017 postseason.
Listen
The Hockey PDOcast
The Hockey PDOcast -158: On The Counter-Attack
April 08 2017
Nick Mercadante joins Dimitri Filipovic to do a deep dive on the New York Rangers, and look ahead to the most intriguing head-to-head matchups between the pipes in the opening round of the post-season.