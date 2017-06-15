Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Debriefing the Blue Jays draft picks with their Director of Amateur Scouting
Originally aired June 15 2017
All
Clips
Shows
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 15th
June 15 2017
Jeff Blair talks NHL offseason with LA Kings defenceman Drew Doughty and talks about how the Blue Jays farm system is doing with director of amateur scouting for the Toronto Blue Jays Steve Sanders
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Debriefing the Blue Jays draft picks with their Director of Amateur Scouting
June 15 2017
Steve Sanders, for the Blue Jays, guests on The Jeff Blair Show to discuss what he did once the team made their final draft pick, what constitutes a successful draft in the short term, how much immediate needs & trends weigh into selecting players, expectations for first pick (22nd overall) Logan Warmoth, and how he views two-sport athletes.
Listening Now
The Jeff Blair Show
Drew Doughty in awe of Penguins' Cup defence
June 15 2017
The LA Kings defenceman talks to The Jeff Blair Show about blocking time off away from hockey, the Penguins managing to capture back-to-back Stanley Cups, the physical toil of a long playoff run, and NHLers not going to the Olympics.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 25 - 9 am
June 15 2017
Jeff Blair and Stephen Brunt talk about the upcoming between Floyd Mayweather and Conor Mcgregor; Shi Davidi talks about the Blue Jays and the team trying to go above .500.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 14 - 10am
June 14 2017
NHL insider Glenn Healy on expansion draft; NBC Sports Bay Area's Ray Ratto on Golden State Warriors' incredible season.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Glenn Healy: Expansion brings with it a summer of uncertainty
June 14 2017
The NHL insider talks to The Jeff Blair Show about being invited to the White House as part of a championship club, the likelihood for a Penguins three-peat, the possible makeup of the Golden Knights, why the Leafs won't be significantly troubled by the expansion draft, Marc-André Fleury likely going to Vegas, and takeaways from the Final.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 14 - 9am
June 14 2017
Jays TV voice Buck Martinez on Marco Estrada's trouble with the Rays; Jays listeners on team's inability to hit the .500 mark thus far this season.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Rays seems to have Estrada's number
June 14 2017
Jays TV voice Buck Martinez shares his thoughts on Marco Estrada's troubles with the Rays, the starter's penchant for long first innings, what soft contact reveals about a pitcher, Tampa Bay going for the long ball, and whether the postseason is still realistic for Toronto.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Jeff Blair: With draft done, management's full focus is on the roster
June 14 2017
The Blue Jays have made their selections when it comes to stocking its farm system. Now all the analytics, insights, and hunches will be reserved for what to do with the on-field product.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 13 - 10am
June 13 2017
At The Letters' Ben Nicholson-Smith on Blue Jays' draft picks; NHL Network's Brian Lawton on what to expect for the offseason and draft.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 13 - 9am
June 13 2017
SN NBA analyst Alvin Williams on NBA Finals & lessons league (and developmental ball) will take from the Warriors; What may Leafs do come NHL free agency?; Winners & Losers.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
What lessons do the rest of the NBA take from these Warriors?
June 13 2017
SN NBA insider Alvin Williams provides his thoughts on what the lasting effect of the Warriors superteam will be on the league & developmental ball, Kevin Durant taking his game to another level, if multiple superteams would be better for the NBA vs. none, and Klay Thompson's great defensive performance in the Finals.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 12 - 10am
June 12 2017
Dan Riccio and JD Bunkis are in for Jeff, in the Jeff Blair Show; Arden Zwelling; Writer for Sportsnet talks about the Blue Jays; Brian Geltzeiler; Writer/Host, talks about the NBA Finals.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Enjoy these NBA Finals, because you're seeing some of the greatest all-time players
June 12 2017
Hoopscritic.com's Brian Geltzeiler talks to JD Bunkis & Dan Riccio about the quality of basketball in the championship series, keys for the Cavaliers to extend the NBA Finals, if Tristan Thompson sticks in Cleveland after the season, the Richard Jefferson-Kevin Durant matchup, and the poor officiating in Game 4.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 12 - 9 am
June 12 2017
Dan Riccio and JD Bunkis are in for Jeff, in the Jeff Blair Show; Sean McIndoe talks about the Pittsburgh Penguins winning the Stanley Cup.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Wrapping up the Stanley Cup Final with Down Goes Brown
June 12 2017
Sean McIndoe provides his thoughts on where Sidney Crosby ranks all-time, the waived off goal, Pens & Preds getting contributions from late round draft picks, if Evgeni Malkin's legacy has been helped or hindered by playing behind Crosby, who the Predators' Conn Smythe winner would have been, P. K. Subban being muzzled before Game 6, and how the Leafs off-season plans may be affected by the Pens' success.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Kevin Durant & Warriors look to conclude perfect post-season tonight
June 09 2017
John Schuhmann, advanced stats writer for NBA.Com, talks to Jeff Blair about Kevin Durant leading with his defence along with his offence, if being swept will hurt LeBron James' legacy, how the Warriors got to being up 3-0, and the superteam that is Golden State vs. James' superteam in Miami.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 9 - 10am
June 09 2017
Blue Jays broadcaster Mike Wilner joined Jeff in the first segment to discuss all things Jays in advance of their key series with Seattle. NBA.com writer John Schuhmann called in during the second part to discuss the NBA Finals.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 9- -9am
June 09 2017
John Shannon from Hockey Central broke down the Stanley Cup finals and then Jeff used the second part of the show to discuss the Blue Jays game tonight and upcoming series with Seattle.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Jeff Blair: Crosby the perfect hockey player for his time
June 09 2017
When you think about the greatest players to lace up the skates in the NHL, there's always been one thing that stood out. That's not the case with Sidney Crosby.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Illuminating a possible reason why Rinne has trouble in Pittsburgh
June 09 2017
Hockey Central's John Shannon weighs in on the greatness of Sidney Crosby, if the Predators can protect home ice again, Colton Sissons possibly being suspended for Game 6, and why Pekka Rinne struggles in Pittsburgh.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 8 - 10am
June 08 2017
Recapping Game 3 of the NBA Finals with SN NBA analyst Alvin Williams; NHL on Sportsnet's Jeff Marek on Penguins attempting to hold serve in Stanley Cup Final Game 5 tonight.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Recapping Game 3 of the NBA Finals with Alvin Williams
June 08 2017
The SN NBA insider provides his insights on whether the Cavaliers are taking anything from keeping Wednesday's game close, LeBron James' decision making, Tristan Thompson being a non-factor, Kevin Durant having his way in the Finals, if there's any trends that will carry over into next season, and if being swept would damage James' legacy.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 8 - 9am
June 08 2017
Setting up Stanley Cup Game 5 with TVA Sports' Renaud Lavoie; At The Letters' Ben Nicholson-Smith on the state of the Blue Jays heading into Seattle, including Justin Smoak's All-Star calibre play.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Renaud Lavoie: Penguins confident they can beat Rinne
June 08 2017
The TVA Sports NHL analyst weighs in on Conor Sheary possibly being reunited with Sidney Crosby, the Penguins defence not being involved in the offensive zone, if Mark Streit will appear in Game 5, Pekka Rinne's troubles in Pittsburgh, Phil Kessel's struggles, and Brian Burke stating the Flames could possibly relocate if they don't get a new arena.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 7 - 10am
June 07 2017
Terry Crisp, Studio analyst for the Nashville Predators talks to Blair about the Stanley Cup Finals. Michael Grange, Sportsnet Columnist talks to Blair about the NBA finals and how he doesn't see Cleveland coming back this year.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Setting up Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final with Terry Crisp
June 07 2017
The Predators' studio analyst weighs in on when a coach should make a goalie change in the playoffs, Pekka Rinne's play in Nashville vs. Pittsburgh, the difficulty if planning around the best players not playing their best, the underestimated speed of the Preds' forwards, and P. K. Subban's contributions.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 7 - 9 am
June 07 2017
Jay Jaffe, National Baseball Writer for SI.com, talks to Blair about whether Blue Jays should be buyers or sellers and the market for players like Francisco Liriano and Marco Estrada. In the second half, Blair takes your calls.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Jeff Blair: Nice guy Travis gets another bad break
June 07 2017
Just as the Blue Jays finally get their starting lineup healthy, they lose their best hitter in Devon Travis to a knee injury - an injury which may significantly factor into what the club does come trade deadline.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Does injury to Travis make Blue Jays more likely to sell?
June 07 2017
SI's Jay Jaffe shares his thoughts regarding the impact Devon Travis' injury will have on the Jays' plans for trade deadline, the value for Francisco Liriano, the interest in Marco Estrada, which teams may be the most active, how the available free agents for 2018 will impact the class available at the end of this season, and Scooter Gennett's unexpected big day at the plate.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 6 - 10am
June 06 2017
Arden Zwelling, Staff writer of "At The Letters," talks to Blair about the Blue Jays and their series against the Oakland Athletics. Sekou Smith, NBA writer talks to Blair about the NBA Finals and how it feels different this year.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Jonathan Osorio eager to play under Zambrano
June 06 2017
The TFC/Canadian National Soccer Team midfielder talks about being a veteran on a very young national side, why he didn't mesh with former Canadian coach Benito Floro, working with Octavio Zambrano, his role with Atiba Hutchinson hurt, the growth of his game, and balancing his MLS & international schedule.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 6 - 9am
June 06 2017
Chris Johnston, senior hockey writer/Insider for Sportsnet talks to Blair about the Predators tying the series against the Penguins. Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC midfielder, talks to Blair about his role for Team Canada and their upcoming matches.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
There's no question who starts Thursday for Pens
June 06 2017
SN Sr. hockey writer Chris Johnston provides his takes on whether the Penguins should entertain changing their goalie for Game 5, if Mike Sullivan can do anything significantly with his defence core, why Jake Guentzel & Frédérick Gaudreau are enjoying great success in the Final, Pekka Rinne's play in Nashville vs. Pittsburgh, and lessons from the Preds' success other owners can use.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Jeff Blair: Goaltending not the issue for Penguins
June 06 2017
It's strange to think that last week there were questions about whether Pekka Rinne should start in Game 3. The question may now be asked if Marc-André Fleury should return in net for Pittsburgh. Be it Fleury or Matt Murray, Mike Sullivan's real concern is with his blue line.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Warriors depth proving to be too much for Cavaliers
June 05 2017
Raptors broadcaster Eric Smith shares his takes on the Warriors having an easy time with the Cavaliers thus far, LeBron James not getting the support he requires, if the Warriors have shown team's in the East how to neutralize the Cavaliers, the success of Golden State without Steve Kerr at the games, and the future for Kyle Lowry.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 5 - 10am
June 05 2017
Setting up Stanley Cup Game 3 with Stanley Cup radio analyst/Rangers TV analyst Joe Micheletti; Raptors broadcaster Eric Smith on Warriors going up 2-0 in NBA Finals, future for Kyle Lowry.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Setting up Penguins-Predators Game 3 with Joe Micheletti
June 05 2017
The Rangers TV analyst for MSG talks about what the Penguins can do to free up Sidney Crosby & Evgeni Malkin, the Predators' ability to control the lateral game, the impressive play of Roman Josi, Pekka Rinne bouncing back in Game 3, and if Pittsburgh didn't anticipate the speed of Nashville's forwards.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 5 - 9am
June 05 2017
Blue Jays Central's Jamie Campbell on Jays splitting series with Yankes, team's starting rotation; Jays calls on team's weekend performance.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Jeff Blair: Battle for AL East will continue into September
June 05 2017
It's past the third-way mark, and the weekend series between the AL East leading Yankees and AL East basement dwelling Blue Jays has shown that they're likely won't be any team running away with the division crown.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 2 - 10am
June 02 2017
Raptors TV voice Matt Devlin on Warriors taking Game 1 of NBA Finals, Amir Johnson possible return to Raptors, draft age; NHL Network's Brian Lawton previews Stanley Cup Final Game 3.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Low scoring affair best way for Predators to defend home turf
June 02 2017
NHL Network's Brian Lawton provides his thoughts on Pekka Rinne possibly being benched Saturday, why the netminder is having difficulty against the Penguins, how Mike Sullivan managed his defence core, the Pens' efficient offence, and the keys to victory in Game 3 for both clubs.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
NBA Finals looking like showtime for the Warriors
June 02 2017
Raptors TV voice Matt Devlin shares his insights about how the Warriors managed to dominate the Cavaliers in Game 1, how Tyronn Lue can limit the damage heading into Game 2, which Cavs need to step up, how Steph Curry looks different from last year's championship series, the possibility of the Raptors reuniting with Amir Johnson, and possibly changing the draft eligible age.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
Mascot 101: You're always being watched
June 02 2017
In light of the Mets reassigning the employee inhabiting the Mr. Met costume for flipping off a fan, The Jeff Blair Show reaches out to AJ Mass, current staff writer for ESPN.com and former Mr. Met (from 1994-97) to talk about the responsibility of being a mascot.
Listen
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 2 - 9am
June 02 2017
SN MLB columnist Shi Davidi on the Jays getting bombed by the Yankees; ESPN.com's AJ Mass, a former Mr. Met, on responsibilities of being a mascot.