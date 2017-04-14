Jonah Keri: These old Blue Jays can still be a playoff contender
Originally aired April 14 2017
The Jeff Blair Show - April 14 - 10am
Raptors' assistant coach, Rex Kalamian comes on to talk about their first round series against the Bucks, then Jonah Keri joins the show to discuss the Jays' continuing struggles.
Jonah Keri: These old Blue Jays can still be a playoff contender
The SI/CBS Sports MLB writer attempts to explain why the Blue Jays have a 1-8 record, what has to be done to right the ship, and at what point a slow start translates into a bad season.
Setting up the Raptors-Bucks series with Rex Kalamian
The Raptors assistant coach discusses what issues the Bucks present to his club, game planning for Giannis Antetokounmpo, why the Raps have struggled in the playoffs with lower seeds, the lack of playing time Kyle Lowry had with Serge Ibaka & P. J. Tucker, how Ibaka & Tucker help them in the postseason, Jason Kidd's development as a coach, and what he expects to see from the Cavaliers.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 14, 2017 - 9am
Chris Johnston, joins the show to reflect on the Leaf's overtime loss to the Capitals and looks ahead to the rest of the series. Leaf's talk continues into the second half of the hour when Blair and Brunt take phone calls.
Can Mike Babcock squeeze more out of his Leafs for Game 2?
Sr. SN hockey writer Chris Johnston provides his thoughts on what might happen in Game 2, Mike Babcock's job in getting the team prepped, Morgan Rielly's performance, whether Nikita Zaitsev may play in the series, if anything can be done to free up Auston Matthews, and reasons for optimism with the other Canadian teams.
Jeff Blair: Leafs didn't look like a heavy underdog in Game 1
They coughed up the lead and continued their OT woes, but the young Maple Leafs did enough to make you think maybe they can return to Toronto with a split.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 13 - 10am
Brad Gushue & Rachel Homan discuss their respective perfect runs at the World Curling Championships; Toronto Mayor John Tory on busy sports schedule in the city with 2 playoff teams & Jays; Recapping the first night of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with TVA Sp
John Tory happy to deal with problems postseason brings
The mayor of Toronto shares his views about how winning sports teams help the city, the logistics of handling downtown crowds for two playoff runs plus the Blue Jays, concerns with disorderly conduct, and the possibility of being one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Recapping the first night of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Renaud Lavoie
The TVA Sports' hockey analyst discusses the unlikely heroes from Wednesday night, a key contest the Canadiens lost, why he doesn't think Henrik Lundqvist will continue his Game 1 performance, a tough lesson learned by the Oilers, and how the Leafs can beat the Capitals.
Gushue & Homan: Perfect World Championship records just two teams on a roll
Curlers Brad Gushue & Rachel Homan guest on The Jeff Blair Show to discuss their respective perfect runs at the World Championships, the gap between Canada & the rest of the world, playing outside the country, relationship with competitors. what the offseason entails, and the state of the sport.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 13 - 9am
Bob McGill joins the show to discuss the Leafs round 1 series against the Capitals; the impact of the Leafs' youth and Washington's strategies to defeat the young Leafs. Then Arash Madani comes on to talk about the departure of CFL commissioner, Jeffrey O
Arash Madani: Never appeared that Orridge knew how to handle the role
Arash Madani talks to Jeff Blair & Stephen Brunt about why the CFL decided to part ways with Commissioner Jeffrey L. Orridge, the key traits his replacement requires, and his candidate for the next leader of the league.
Jeff Blair: This may be Mike Babcock's time to shine
While the postseason may have been a pleasant surprise for Leafs fans and is great for the development of the club's youngsters, this is the time for the bench boss to bask in the spotlight.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 12 - 10am
Sportsnet NHL columnist Mark Spector on the return of Ken Hitchcock to Dallas; Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan previews the Capitals vs. Leafs series; Nick Camino of WTAM 1100 (Cleveland) talks about the mystifying Cavaliers.
What do we make of the Cavaliers heading into the postseason?
WTAM 1100's Nick Camino tries to explain what's been going on with the Cavaliers over the past several games, if they can easily "flip the switch" come the playoffs, what the late season swoon says about coach Tyronn Lue, and if there's a team in the East that gives Cleveland pause.
Breaking down the Capitals-Leafs series from a Washington POV
The Jeff Blair Show places a call to The Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan to chat about the pressure on the Presidents' Trophy winners, the key advantages the Capitals possess, how the Maple Leafs resemble a Caps team from a few years ago, the talent that is Braden Holtby, and who will try to control Auston Matthews.
Mark Spector: Stars & Hitchcock perfect for each other
The Sportsnet hockey columnist joins The Jeff Blair Show to discuss Ken Hitchcock returning as head coach of the Stars, Doug Weight having the interim label removed from his title, the popularity of the Oilers, signs tonight that Todd McLellan's team won't go deep in the playoffs, and the lack of clear favourites.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 12 - 9am
Blue Jays radio analyst Joe Siddall on if there is cause for concern in the Jays' 1-6 start; Listeners share their take on whether there should be panic for the Jays.
Joe Siddall: Wait until May to judge these Blue Jays batters
The Jays' radio analyst provides his insights on whether the team's cold bats should have been expected, Russell Martin's inability to hit, Troy Tulowitzki providing a bright spot in the lineup, if the poor offence is affecting the pitchers, and if John Gibbons should already start tweaking the batting order.
The demoralization that comes with being sent down
While discussing the unexpected success of J. A. Happ, Baseball Central's Kevin Barker tells Jeff Blair about what it was like being demoted from the Majors, and how tough it was to rebuild his confidence.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 11 - 10am
Maple Leafs great Darryl Sittler on his former team facing the Capitals in the 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs; Jays radio broadcaster Mike Wilner on team entering Home Opener with a 1-5 record.
Setting up Leafs-Capitals series with Darryl Sittler
The Leafs great shares his thoughts regarding which point he thought his former squad could make the playoffs, advice he would give Auston Matthews for his first postseason action, the pressure on the Capitals, and how much bigger the celebration for a Toronto victory will be now vs. his playing days.
Jeff Blair: J. A. Happ a reminder of one of baseball's indelible truths
Count Blair as one of those who didn't think much of Happ when he rejoined the Blue Jays, but the 20 game winner has shown what can happen when you practice patience.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 11 - 9am
Jays TV voice Buck Martinez sets up Home Opener vs. Brewers; CONCACAF & Canada Soccer President Victor Montagliani on the joint Canada-USA-Mexico FIFA World Cup bid for 2026.
Getting some clarification about the North American FIFA World Cup bid
Victor Montagliani, President of both CONCACAF & Canada Soccer, talks to Jeff Blair & Stephen Brunt about obtaining public dollars should the joint Canada-USA-Mexico World Cup bid be successful, how many/which sites in Canada would host matches, if the games can be played on artificial turf, who else might apply to host the event, and if Canada would be guaranteed a spot in the tourney.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 10 - 10am
MLB Insider for Sportsnet Shi Davidi joined Blair & Brunt to talk about the Blue Jays struggles offensively; Wendel Clark also joined the show to talk about the match-up the Maple Leafs face against Washington.
Setting up the Maple Leafs-Capitals series with Wendel Clark
The Leafs great talks to The Jeff Blair Show about the excitement surrounding his former club, what Connor Brown contributes, how the Capitals can be beaten, the young players handling the spotlight well, and changes Mike Babcock may make for the postseason.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 10, 2017 - 9am
NHL Insider, Glenn Healy, joins Blair and Brunt at the top of the hour to preview the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Leaf's chances. Afterwards they take calls asking listeners what it feels like to be a Leaf's fan right now.
Glenn Healy: Inexperienced Leafs have it in them to shock Capitals' team with playoff baggage
The NHL insider provides his thoughts on the Leafs' unexpectedly making the postseason, whether they have any shot vs. the Capitals, the health concerns with Roman Polak & Nikita Zaitsev, if Mike Babcock needs to significantly alter his playoff strategy from the one he used with a veteran Red Wings squad, and how the other Canadian clubs may fare.
Jeff Blair: Can't wait for exciting young Maple Leafs to become hated
The unexpected success of these young Leafs have provided a great story for fans of the sport in this country, but it hopefully won't be too long before the rest of Canada starts booing the club for stealing the national headlines because of their winning ways.
Internal arms race could fuel success for young throwers
SN MLB columnist Shi Davidi talks to Baseball Central about whether there is an internal competition between Aaron Sanchez & Marcus Stroman, the ceiling for the Jays' rotation, if there's any frustration among the hitters, whether Joe Biagini has what it takes to be a closer, and the acquisition of catcher Luke Maile.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 7 - 10am
Dan Shulman joined Blair to talk about Stroman versus Sanchez, the rotation and the Blue Jays offence.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 7, 2017 - 9am
NHL Insider, Renaud Lavoie, joins the show at the top of the hour to talk about the Leaf's loss to the Lightning last night and also the playoffs. The conversation about the Leafs continues into the second half of the hour when they take phone calls.
Renaud Lavoie: Leafs shouldn't have let hit to Matthews go unpunished
The TVA NHL insider talks about the unlikelihood that the Leafs will miss the playoffs, the lack of reaction by Auston Matthews' teammates to his knee-on-knee hit, and why the Lightning won't be competing for the Stanley Cup.
Jeff Blair: These Maple Leafs aren't weighed down by history
The Leafs may have failed to clinch a postseason spot on Thursday, but don't expect them to collapse this weekend due to the ghosts of the past.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 6 - 10am
Michael Traikos joins the show to talk about closing in on a playoff spot; the impact of Babcock and Lamoriello, and if they could pull off and upset in round 1. Then Ken Dryden comes on to talk about his six-part documentary series, as part of Canada's 1
Ken Dryden on his contribution to celebrating 150 years of Canada
The HHoF member talks about his role in the CBC documentary series, "We Are Canada," in which he tells the story of the nation through the lens of hockey. Dryden also provides his assessment of the rebuilding Maple Leafs.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 6 - 9am
Cliff Floyd joins the show to talk about what the Jays should be thinking after their 0-2 start; why they have little success against Tampa Bay and why it's hard to be a closer. Then Paul Jones comes on to discuss Kyle Lowry's return, the versatility Dwan
Jeff Blair: In case you forgot, sometimes a guy just has to take matters into his own hands
The team may not have been impressive as a whole in Wednesday's victory over the Pistons, but Kyle Lowry's blazing return reinforces to the rest of the NBA East that the Toronto Raptors are a nightmare matchup come the postseason.
The Jeff Blair Show - Wednesday - 10am
Jeff is joined by Joe Siddall ahead of tonight's Blue Jays/Orioles game and by NHLPA Executive Director Donald Fehr.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 5 - 9am
Jeff discusses last night's Maple Leafs and Raptors' losses with Jim Ralph and Sportsnet's Michael Grange.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 5 - 10am
Blue Jays Radio Analyst, Joe Siddall joined the show to talk about what we could see form JA Happ today, what he saw from Jose on opening day and how do the Blue Jays approach Dylan Bundy today? Donald Fehr, Execuative Director of NHL PA also joined the s
Donald Fehr: Players unlikely to forget NHL's Olympic decision come next CBA talks
The NHLPA head discusses why the last CBA didn't include a provision for players to participate in the Olympics, how owners could benefit by having the NHL product at the Winter Games, whether negotiations for the next deal will be impacted by the league's decision, and how the World Cup may shape the makeup of Olympic squads going forward.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 5 - 9am
Leafs radio colour analyst Jim Raplh joins Blair to talk the Leafs loss vs. the Capitals and the pressure that the young stars on the team are going to face; Michael Grange also joins the show discussing why not to worry about the Raptors and Lowry's impe
Michael Grange: Spanking by Indy not a bad thing for Raps
April 05 2017
The SN NBA columnist gives his takes on the Raptors ugly loss to the Pacers, the team's inability to control Paul George, the contributions of Lance Stephenson, the health status of Kyle Lowry, the goal for Dwane Casey for the remainder of the regular season, and who should get the league's MVP award.