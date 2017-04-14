Jonah Keri: These old Blue Jays can still be a playoff contender

The Jeff Blair Show

Can Mike Babcock squeeze more out of his Leafs for Game 2?

Sr. SN hockey writer Chris Johnston provides his thoughts on what might happen in Game 2, Mike Babcock's job in getting the team prepped, Morgan Rielly's performance, whether Nikita Zaitsev may play in the series, if anything can be done to free up Auston Matthews, and reasons for optimism with the other Canadian teams.