Keeping a Toronto address best move for Kyle Lowry?
Originally aired June 21 2017
The Jeff Blair Show
Will Leafs be betting on Vegas to help its blueline?
June 21 2017
HockeyBuzz.com's Michael Augello shares his thoughts regarding what may happen with some of the Maple Leafs veterans this offseason, the conversation Lou Lamoriello will likely have with his Golden Knights' counterpart, who will capture the Calder, and when Auston Matthews gets the 'C.'
The Jeff Blair Show
Keeping a Toronto address best move for Kyle Lowry?
June 21 2017
Raptors/Blue Jays broadcaster Matt Devlin gives his takes on Dwight Howard being traded by the Hawks to the Hornets, the mess that is the Knicks, the chances of Kyle Lowry returning to the Raptors, the Jays' loss to the Rangers Tuesday, and why John Gibbons' squad can't seem to hit .500.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 21st
June 21 2017
Joey Vendetta fills in for Jeff Blair and talks to Matt Devlin about what is going on in the NBA and what might happen with Kyle Lowry and the Raptors, also talks to Devlin about the Blue Jays inabilityt to reach .500 baseball and the pitchers not showing
The Jeff Blair Show
Maple Leafs won't lose sleep over expansion draft
June 20 2017
SN's Sr. hockey writer Chris Johnston provides his thoughts on the players the Leafs exposed in the expansion draft, whether Lou Lamoriello may try to swing a deal with Vegas for a player exposed by other clubs, and the Golden Knight's possibly hoarding entry draft picks.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 20 - 10am
June 20 2017
The Sporting News' Sean Deveney on what Kyle Lowry may get in free agency, Cavaliers parting ways with GM, upcoming draft; SN hockey writer Chris Johnston on expansion draft, Leafs protected list.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 20 - 9am
June 20 2017
Blue Jays Talk's Mike Wilner on team's up-and-down season, Marco Estrada's poor stretch, Joe Smith on the DL; Raptors radio voice Eric Smith on Kyle Lowry reportedly not wanting to return to Toronto, Cavs parting ways with their GM.
The Jeff Blair Show
Kyle Lowry may not find free agency as lucrative as he thought
June 20 2017
The Sporting News' Sean Deveney provides his takes on the money needed to acquire the services of Kyle Lowry, why the increasing salary cap won't necessarily translate to massive contracts all around, the decision by the Cavaliers to part ways with its GM, the chances Lonzo Ball doesn't become a Laker, and what may happen at the draft.
The Jeff Blair Show
COC head says billions for another Calgary Olympics a sound investment
June 20 2017
Christopher Overholt, CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee, joins The Jeff Blair Show to discuss the report by the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee which found it would cost $4.6 billion to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The Jeff Blair Show
Jeff Blair on the report Kyle Lowry wants to leave TO
June 20 2017
Yet another star athlete playing for a Toronto team looks to be exiting with plenty of drama.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 19 - 10am
June 19 2017
Gary Lawless, Las Vegas Golden Knights Insider, talks to Blair about the expansion draft and their options; James Hinchcliffe, IndyCar Driver, joins Blair In-Studio to talk about his year in the Indy so far.
The Jeff Blair Show
James Hinchcliffe keeps rolling despite a few DNFs
June 19 2017
The Mayor of Hinchtown joins Jeff Blair to discuss a tough month in terms of results, if momentum exists in auto racing, driving strategically to collect points, why a driver is never really out of a race, what goes through his mind during the middle of an accident, how his serious crash at the Indy track in 2015, and expectations for the Honda Indy Toronto.
The Jeff Blair Show
Plenty of good choices to ponder for George McPhee
June 19 2017
Vegas Golden Knights insider Gary Lawless provides his thoughts on which names exposed for the expansion draft the team will consider to build the club, and which players would present interesting trade opportunities.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 19 - 9 am
June 19 2017
Ben Nicholson Smith, Editor for Sportsnet, joins Blair in studio to talk about the Blue Jays; Keith Pompey, 76ers writer, talks to Blair about the 76ers and Celtics trade; Anson Henry, Two-time Olympian talks about Andre De Grasse.
The Jeff Blair Show
De Grasse on track to finally beat Bolt?
June 19 2017
CBC Sports' Anson Henry, a former sprinter, talks to Jeff Blair about Andre De Grasse's wind-aided 9.69 race this past weekend to win at the Diamond League meet in Stockholm, and whether the Canadian runner is on pace to dethrone Usain Bolt.
The Jeff Blair Show
Does Philly-Boston trade mean Kyle Lowry won't be a 76er?
June 19 2017
Philly.com/Philly Inquirer/Philly Daily News' Keith Pompey discusses the 76ers trading their No. 3 pick plus an additional first-rounder in 2018/19 to the Celtics for this year's #1 overall selection, with which they are expected to select the University of Washington's Markelle Fultz.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 16 - 10am
June 16 2017
Renaud Lavoie, Hockey Reporter for TVA Sports, talks to Blair about the Drouin and Sergachev deal; Ben Lindbergh, Staff writer for The Ringer, talks to Blair about his latest piece about the spike in home runs.
The Jeff Blair Show
Renaud Lavoie: Sergachev just didn't fit in Habs' window to win
June 16 2017
The TVA Sports NHL reporter weighs in on the Drouin-Sergachev trade, why Marc Bergevin parted with Mikhail Sergachev, which position Jonathan Drouin will patrol in Montreal, players who may soon be on the move, and the needs for the Maple Leafs.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 16 - 9am
June 16 2017
Joe Siddall, Blue Jays Radio analyst, talks to Blair about the upcoming series versus the Chicago White Sox; Dan Riccio, Toronto FC Reporter talks to Blair about Toronto FC and their game against DC United and their upcoming schedule.
The Jeff Blair Show
Toronto FC facing a Washington team that has yet to click
June 16 2017
TFC Pitchside's Dan Riccio talks to Jeff Blair about what the club took from its loss to the Revolution, the squad's health, Toronto's season thus far, what to expect vs. D.C. United, Canada's performance vs. Curaçao, the direction of the national team under Octavio Zambrano, and how the scheduling of non-MLS games will impact Greg Vanney's roster.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 15th
June 15 2017
Jeff Blair talks NHL offseason with LA Kings defenceman Drew Doughty and talks about how the Blue Jays farm system is doing with director of amateur scouting for the Toronto Blue Jays Steve Sanders
The Jeff Blair Show
Debriefing the Blue Jays draft picks with their Director of Amateur Scouting
June 15 2017
Steve Sanders, for the Blue Jays, guests on The Jeff Blair Show to discuss what he did once the team made their final draft pick, what constitutes a successful draft in the short term, how much immediate needs & trends weigh into selecting players, expectations for first pick (22nd overall) Logan Warmoth, and how he views two-sport athletes.
The Jeff Blair Show
Drew Doughty in awe of Penguins' Cup defence
June 15 2017
The LA Kings defenceman talks to The Jeff Blair Show about blocking time off away from hockey, the Penguins managing to capture back-to-back Stanley Cups, the physical toil of a long playoff run, and NHLers not going to the Olympics.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 25 - 9 am
June 15 2017
Jeff Blair and Stephen Brunt talk about the upcoming between Floyd Mayweather and Conor Mcgregor; Shi Davidi talks about the Blue Jays and the team trying to go above .500.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 14 - 10am
June 14 2017
NHL insider Glenn Healy on expansion draft; NBC Sports Bay Area's Ray Ratto on Golden State Warriors' incredible season.
The Jeff Blair Show
Glenn Healy: Expansion brings with it a summer of uncertainty
June 14 2017
The NHL insider talks to The Jeff Blair Show about being invited to the White House as part of a championship club, the likelihood for a Penguins three-peat, the possible makeup of the Golden Knights, why the Leafs won't be significantly troubled by the expansion draft, Marc-André Fleury likely going to Vegas, and takeaways from the Final.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 14 - 9am
June 14 2017
Jays TV voice Buck Martinez on Marco Estrada's trouble with the Rays; Jays listeners on team's inability to hit the .500 mark thus far this season.
The Jeff Blair Show
Rays seems to have Estrada's number
June 14 2017
Jays TV voice Buck Martinez shares his thoughts on Marco Estrada's troubles with the Rays, the starter's penchant for long first innings, what soft contact reveals about a pitcher, Tampa Bay going for the long ball, and whether the postseason is still realistic for Toronto.
The Jeff Blair Show
Jeff Blair: With draft done, management's full focus is on the roster
June 14 2017
The Blue Jays have made their selections when it comes to stocking its farm system. Now all the analytics, insights, and hunches will be reserved for what to do with the on-field product.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 13 - 10am
June 13 2017
At The Letters' Ben Nicholson-Smith on Blue Jays' draft picks; NHL Network's Brian Lawton on what to expect for the offseason and draft.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 13 - 9am
June 13 2017
SN NBA analyst Alvin Williams on NBA Finals & lessons league (and developmental ball) will take from the Warriors; What may Leafs do come NHL free agency?; Winners & Losers.
The Jeff Blair Show
What lessons do the rest of the NBA take from these Warriors?
June 13 2017
SN NBA insider Alvin Williams provides his thoughts on what the lasting effect of the Warriors superteam will be on the league & developmental ball, Kevin Durant taking his game to another level, if multiple superteams would be better for the NBA vs. none, and Klay Thompson's great defensive performance in the Finals.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 12 - 10am
June 12 2017
Dan Riccio and JD Bunkis are in for Jeff, in the Jeff Blair Show; Arden Zwelling; Writer for Sportsnet talks about the Blue Jays; Brian Geltzeiler; Writer/Host, talks about the NBA Finals.
The Jeff Blair Show
Enjoy these NBA Finals, because you're seeing some of the greatest all-time players
June 12 2017
Hoopscritic.com's Brian Geltzeiler talks to JD Bunkis & Dan Riccio about the quality of basketball in the championship series, keys for the Cavaliers to extend the NBA Finals, if Tristan Thompson sticks in Cleveland after the season, the Richard Jefferson-Kevin Durant matchup, and the poor officiating in Game 4.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 12 - 9 am
June 12 2017
Dan Riccio and JD Bunkis are in for Jeff, in the Jeff Blair Show; Sean McIndoe talks about the Pittsburgh Penguins winning the Stanley Cup.
The Jeff Blair Show
Wrapping up the Stanley Cup Final with Down Goes Brown
June 12 2017
Sean McIndoe provides his thoughts on where Sidney Crosby ranks all-time, the waived off goal, Pens & Preds getting contributions from late round draft picks, if Evgeni Malkin's legacy has been helped or hindered by playing behind Crosby, who the Predators' Conn Smythe winner would have been, P. K. Subban being muzzled before Game 6, and how the Leafs off-season plans may be affected by the Pens' success.
The Jeff Blair Show
Kevin Durant & Warriors look to conclude perfect post-season tonight
June 09 2017
John Schuhmann, advanced stats writer for NBA.Com, talks to Jeff Blair about Kevin Durant leading with his defence along with his offence, if being swept will hurt LeBron James' legacy, how the Warriors got to being up 3-0, and the superteam that is Golden State vs. James' superteam in Miami.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 9 - 10am
June 09 2017
Blue Jays broadcaster Mike Wilner joined Jeff in the first segment to discuss all things Jays in advance of their key series with Seattle. NBA.com writer John Schuhmann called in during the second part to discuss the NBA Finals.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 9- -9am
June 09 2017
John Shannon from Hockey Central broke down the Stanley Cup finals and then Jeff used the second part of the show to discuss the Blue Jays game tonight and upcoming series with Seattle.
The Jeff Blair Show
Jeff Blair: Crosby the perfect hockey player for his time
June 09 2017
When you think about the greatest players to lace up the skates in the NHL, there's always been one thing that stood out. That's not the case with Sidney Crosby.
The Jeff Blair Show
Illuminating a possible reason why Rinne has trouble in Pittsburgh
June 09 2017
Hockey Central's John Shannon weighs in on the greatness of Sidney Crosby, if the Predators can protect home ice again, Colton Sissons possibly being suspended for Game 6, and why Pekka Rinne struggles in Pittsburgh.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 8 - 10am
June 08 2017
Recapping Game 3 of the NBA Finals with SN NBA analyst Alvin Williams; NHL on Sportsnet's Jeff Marek on Penguins attempting to hold serve in Stanley Cup Final Game 5 tonight.
The Jeff Blair Show
Recapping Game 3 of the NBA Finals with Alvin Williams
June 08 2017
The SN NBA insider provides his insights on whether the Cavaliers are taking anything from keeping Wednesday's game close, LeBron James' decision making, Tristan Thompson being a non-factor, Kevin Durant having his way in the Finals, if there's any trends that will carry over into next season, and if being swept would damage James' legacy.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 8 - 9am
June 08 2017
Setting up Stanley Cup Game 5 with TVA Sports' Renaud Lavoie; At The Letters' Ben Nicholson-Smith on the state of the Blue Jays heading into Seattle, including Justin Smoak's All-Star calibre play.
The Jeff Blair Show
Renaud Lavoie: Penguins confident they can beat Rinne
June 08 2017
The TVA Sports NHL analyst weighs in on Conor Sheary possibly being reunited with Sidney Crosby, the Penguins defence not being involved in the offensive zone, if Mark Streit will appear in Game 5, Pekka Rinne's troubles in Pittsburgh, Phil Kessel's struggles, and Brian Burke stating the Flames could possibly relocate if they don't get a new arena.
The Jeff Blair Show
The Jeff Blair Show - June 7 - 10am
June 07 2017
Terry Crisp, Studio analyst for the Nashville Predators talks to Blair about the Stanley Cup Finals. Michael Grange, Sportsnet Columnist talks to Blair about the NBA finals and how he doesn't see Cleveland coming back this year.