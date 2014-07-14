Versatile Germany side not thinking dynasty

Internal arms race could fuel success for young throwers
April 07 2017
SN MLB columnist Shi Davidi talks to Baseball Central about whether there is an internal competition between Aaron Sanchez & Marcus Stroman, the ceiling for the Jays' rotation, if there's any frustration among the hitters, whether Joe Biagini has what it takes to be a closer, and the acquisition of catcher Luke Maile.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 7 - 10am
April 07 2017
Dan Shulman joined Blair to talk about Stroman versus Sanchez, the rotation and the Blue Jays offence.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 7, 2017 - 9am
April 07 2017
NHL Insider, Renaud Lavoie, joins the show at the top of the hour to talk about the Leaf's loss to the Lightning last night and also the playoffs. The conversation about the Leafs continues into the second half of the hour when they take phone calls.
Renaud Lavoie: Leafs shouldn't have let hit to Matthews go unpunished
April 07 2017
The TVA NHL insider talks about the unlikelihood that the Leafs will miss the playoffs, the lack of reaction by Auston Matthews' teammates to his knee-on-knee hit, and why the Lightning won't be competing for the Stanley Cup.
Jeff Blair: These Maple Leafs aren't weighed down by history
April 07 2017
The Leafs may have failed to clinch a postseason spot on Thursday, but don't expect them to collapse this weekend due to the ghosts of the past.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 6 - 10am
April 06 2017
Michael Traikos joins the show to talk about closing in on a playoff spot; the impact of Babcock and Lamoriello, and if they could pull off and upset in round 1. Then Ken Dryden comes on to talk about his six-part documentary series, as part of Canada's 1
Ken Dryden on his contribution to celebrating 150 years of Canada
April 06 2017
The HHoF member talks about his role in the CBC documentary series, "We Are Canada," in which he tells the story of the nation through the lens of hockey. Dryden also provides his assessment of the rebuilding Maple Leafs.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 6 - 9am
April 06 2017
Cliff Floyd joins the show to talk about what the Jays should be thinking after their 0-2 start; why they have little success against Tampa Bay and why it's hard to be a closer. Then Paul Jones comes on to discuss Kyle Lowry's return, the versatility Dwan
Jeff Blair: In case you forgot, sometimes a guy just has to take matters into his own hands
April 06 2017
The team may not have been impressive as a whole in Wednesday's victory over the Pistons, but Kyle Lowry's blazing return reinforces to the rest of the NBA East that the Toronto Raptors are a nightmare matchup come the postseason.
The Jeff Blair Show - Wednesday - 10am
April 05 2017
Jeff is joined by Joe Siddall ahead of tonight's Blue Jays/Orioles game and by NHLPA Executive Director Donald Fehr.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 5 - 9am
April 05 2017
Jeff discusses last night's Maple Leafs and Raptors' losses with Jim Ralph and Sportsnet's Michael Grange.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 5 - 10am
April 05 2017
Blue Jays Radio Analyst, Joe Siddall joined the show to talk about what we could see form JA Happ today, what he saw from Jose on opening day and how do the Blue Jays approach Dylan Bundy today? Donald Fehr, Execuative Director of NHL PA also joined the s
Donald Fehr: Players unlikely to forget NHL's Olympic decision come next CBA talks
April 05 2017
The NHLPA head discusses why the last CBA didn't include a provision for players to participate in the Olympics, how owners could benefit by having the NHL product at the Winter Games, whether negotiations for the next deal will be impacted by the league's decision, and how the World Cup may shape the makeup of Olympic squads going forward.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 5 - 9am
April 05 2017
Leafs radio colour analyst Jim Raplh joins Blair to talk the Leafs loss vs. the Capitals and the pressure that the young stars on the team are going to face; Michael Grange also joins the show discussing why not to worry about the Raptors and Lowry's impe
Michael Grange: Spanking by Indy not a bad thing for Raps
April 05 2017
The SN NBA columnist gives his takes on the Raptors ugly loss to the Pacers, the team's inability to control Paul George, the contributions of Lance Stephenson, the health status of Kyle Lowry, the goal for Dwane Casey for the remainder of the regular season, and who should get the league's MVP award.
Jeff Blair: Capitals deliver a message to Leafs, fans
April 05 2017
The Maple Leafs have surpassed the expectations of almost everyone, but their loss to the league-leading Capitals reinforces how much further Mike Babcock's squad has to go.
Pete Walker: Osuna probably could have pitched Monday
April 04 2017
The Jays pitching coach shares his thoughts on Marco Estrada's 2017 regular season debut performance, his remarkable changeup, Joe Biagini continuing to impress, planning for Roberto Osuna's return, and what J.P. Howell brings out of the bullpen.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 4 - 10am
April 04 2017
Voice of the Blue Jays Buck Martinez joins Blair and Brunt to give us reasons to be optimistic in spite of the Jays loss; NHL players agent Alec Schall talks the players perspective on not being able to attend the 2018 Olympics.
NHL player agent on league pulling out of 2018 Olympics
April 04 2017
Alec Schall, who counts James van Riemsdyk among his clients, provides his insight on what NHL players get out of Olympic participation, why the issue was not a part of the last CBA, what would happen to individual players who break with the league, and the reaction among US fans & hockey executives about the decision.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 4 - 9am
April 04 2017
Sportsnet's Chris Johnston joins Blair to talk just how far this Leafs team can go and the NHL's decision to withhold from the Olympics. President of Sportsnet & NHL Properties Scott Moore also weighs in on the issue.
How long can Maple Leafs' unexpected success continue?
April 04 2017
SN Sr. hockey writer Chris Johnston provides his thoughts on how successful the Leafs can be in the postseason, Mike Babcock's plan for the last few games should Toronto clinch a spot tonight, and the NHL opting out of participating in the Pyeongchang Games.
Blair commentary on no NHL at Olympics
April 04 2017
Jeff Blair starts his show by explaining why money talks when it comes to the NHL players and the Olympics.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 3, 2017 - 10am
April 03 2017
NHL Insider, Glenn Healy, joins the show at the top of the hour and talks about how the Eastern Conference is wide open and the difference a year made with the Leafs. Arden Zwelling is in-studio at the bottom of the hour and talks about the Jays who open
Glenn Healy: Leafs have tools to make noise in playoffs
April 03 2017
The ex-NHLer shares his insights on if the Leafs playing style can win them a playoff series, Auston Matthews' development in Europe & readiness to captain the club, who the team's top defensive pair is, the Oilers finally making the postseason, the importance of closing the regular season strong, and to set up tonight's tilt vs. the Sabres.
The Jeff Blair Show - April 3, 2017 - 9am
April 03 2017
The Toronto Blue Jays open their season today against the Orioles in Baltimore and Jays Play-by-Play Voice, Jerry Howarth, joins the show and looks ahead to the upcoming season. The Blue Jays conversation continues into the second half of the hour.
Jerry Howarth: Jays entering season with a good healthy attitude
April 03 2017
The radio voice of the Blue Jays shares his thoughts about the team giving up on Melvin Upton Jr., Roberto Osuna's injury, the construction of the bullpen, expectations for the club's 2017 season, and takeaways from spring training.
Jeff Blair: The first challenge for the Blue Jays is here
April 03 2017
The Blue Jays start another season with high expectations, a significant change in the roster, and a big hole in the bullpen.
Fergie Olver looks back on his Blue Jays broadcasting career
March 31 2017
Fergie Olver, former Blue Jays broadcaster and dugout reporter, joined Jeff Blair and Stephen Brunt in-studio to look back on his career covering the Jays in the 1980's and discuss some of the highlights and low-lights. Olver also talked about the issues that came with covering a new, struggling team.
The Jeff Blair Show - March 31, 2017 - 11am
March 31 2017
Former Jays Sideline Reporter, Fergie Olver, joins the show in-studio and shares his personal Jays stories and experiences. At the bottom of the hour NHL Analyst, Corey Hirsch, guests on the show to talk about the rising Leafs and Oilers.
Raptors have to take care of their own business
March 31 2017
Eric Smith looked back on the Toronto Raptors' loss to the Hornets, and explained why tonight's match-up against the Pacers won't be easy. He also discussed the East playoff picture, and noted that the Raptors can't worry about seeding- they need to just play their game.
Michael Bradley: We're just scratching the surface
March 31 2017
Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley believes that the only way to get over last seasons' MLS Cup Final loss is to get back to the big game. He says that the tight knit group has gone through a lot, and is very motivated to win it all. Bradley also reflected on his relationship with the city of Toronto.
The Jeff Blair Show - March 31, 2017 - 10am
March 31 2017
Raptors Radio Voice, Eric Smith, joins the show and talks abouts the Raptor's tough matchup tonight against the Pacers and the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Toronto FC Captain, Michael Bradley, guests on the show at the bottom of the hour and talks
Pirates' GM Huntington expects a big year from Andrew McCutchen
March 31 2017
Pittsburgh Pirates GM Neal Huntington previewed the 2017 MLB season, and said that he expects Andrew McCutchen to have a bounce-back year and help the team compete for the playoffs. Huntington also looked back on his time with Expos ahead of his team's weekend series against the Blue Jays in Montreal.
The Jeff Blair Show - March 31, 2017 - 9am
March 31 2017
Leafs Nation Pre and Post Game Analyst, Todd Hlushko, is the first guest of the show and shares his excitement about the up and coming Leafs, including his thoughts on their playoff chances and Nikita Zaitsev's new contract. Pittsburgh Pirates General Man
Blair on the pleasantly surprising Leafs
March 31 2017
Blair opened up his show talking about how the Leafs have been a very nice surprise in a city of teams that are expected to make the playoffs.
Jonah Keri on Montreal, Jays' playoff hopes, & more
March 30 2017
Sportsnet baseball analyst Jonah Keri joins The Jeff Blair Show to talk about baseball's possible return to the Montreal, and the Jays' glaring holes at first base and left field.
The Jeff Blair Show - March 30, 2017 - 11am
March 30 2017
MLB Analyst, Jonah Keri, talks about baseball possibly returning to the city of Montreal and the upcoming MLB season. During the second half of the hour they revisit the Drew Hutchison for Francisco Liriano trade.
Bleeding Red: A decade of Major League Soccer in Toronto
March 30 2017
Sportsnet chief soccer reporter John Molinaro joins The Jeff Blair Show in-studio to discuss his oral history of Toronto FC.
MLB returning to Montreal? Not so fast
March 30 2017
Jeff Blair and Stephen Brunt push back on a Canadian Press story touting favourable conditions for MLB's return to Montreal.
The Jeff Blair Show - March 30 - 10am
March 30 2017
Stephen Brunt joins Blair to talk all the news around baseball's potential return to Montreal. They also talk the Raps loss to the Hornets with Paul Jones and preview TFC's home opener with John Molinaro.
Lavoie: Chelios's comments about Babcock blown out of proportion
March 30 2017
Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports tells Jeff Blair that he understands why Chris Chelios said free agents don't want to play for Mike Babcock, but every player has a coach they'd prefer to avoid.
The Jeff Blair Show - March 30, 2017 - 9am
March 30 2017
Jeff Blair kicks off the show by talking to NHL Insider, Renaud Lavoie, and they talk about the Eastern Conference playoffs and the Nashville Predators who will be hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. The talk about the Nashville continues when Radio
The Jeff Blair Show - March 29- 11am
March 29 2017
Blair and Brunt are joined by the Puck Daddy Greg Wyshynski to talk some NHL and John Shannon gives an update on NHL participation in the Olympics
Reason For Optimism On The NHL Heading To The Olympics?
March 29 2017
John Shannon of the NHL on Sportsnet joined Blair & Brunt to discuss the news that the IIHF is willing to cover the costs of NHL players travel & insurance to next winter's Olympics and if it means there might be more room for a deal to be made.
The Jeff Blair Show - March 29 - 10am
March 29 2017
Joe Siddall, Blue Jays radio analyst, joins the show to talk about the Jays' bullpen; how good Devon Travis looks, and the future of Ryan Goins. Then Tom Withers of the Associated Press comes on to talk about the struggles of the Cleveland Cavaliers and t