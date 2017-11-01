The Next Ones

With Jeff Marek & Sam Cosentino

Weekly Podcast

The Next Ones - Nov. 1, 2017
Originally aired November 01 2017
November 01 2017
Jeff Marek and Sam Cosentino talk to Barrie Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk about top 2018 NHL Draft prospect Andrei Svechnikov's injury, preview the WHL roster prior to the first game of the CIBC Canada/Russia Series and more.
October 31 2017
Introducing The Next Ones, Sportsnet's weekly CHL and NHL prospect podcast.
