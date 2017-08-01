Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Donovan Bailey on the passing of the torch from Bolt to de Grasse
Originally aired August 01 2017
Prime Time Sports - August 1 - 6pm
August 01 2017
Tuesday, 6 pm: Christine Brennan, USA Today; Donovan Bailey, Olympic gold medalist; Gregg Zaun, SN
Donovan Bailey on the passing of the torch from Bolt to de Grasse
August 01 2017
Hall of Famer and two-time Olympic track and field gold medalist Donovan Bailey joined Prime Time Sports with Bob McCown and Damien Cox to discuss Usain Bolt's potential last race, the passing of the torch to Andre de Grasse, and if Bolt's legacy is secure - even with a loss.
USA Today's Christine Brennan on the 2028 Olympics, LaVar Ball
August 01 2017
Sports columnist for USA Today, Christine Brennan joined Bob McCown and Damien Cox to talk the antics of LaVar Ball at an Adidas-sponsored event vs. a female referee, and the planning of the 2028 Summer Olympics, which have been announced to be in Los Angeles.
Dodgers President Stan Kasten talks his team being active at the trade deadline
August 01 2017
President of the LA Dodgers, Stan Kasten joined Prime Time Sports with Bob McCown and Damien Cox to talk the major trade for Yu Darvish at the 11th hour, loading up for a title, and if Kershaw is better than Koufax at this point in his career.
Prime Time Sports - August 1 - 5pm
August 01 2017
Tuesday, 5 pm: Michael Baumann, The Ringer; Stan Kasten, Dodgers President
Prime Time Sports - August 1 - 4pm
August 01 2017
Tuesday, 4 pm: Ross Atkins, Blue Jays GM; Maury Brown, Forbes
Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins on Prime Time Sports
August 01 2017
Following the Blue Jays' actions at the trade deadline, GM Ross Atkins joined Bob McCown and Arden Zwelling on Prime Time Sports to talk about the moves the team made, and how you come to the conclusion of trading certain players.
Prime Time Sports - July 31 - 6pm
July 31 2017
Monday, 6 pm: Buck Martinez, Sportsnet; Jon Morosi, MLB Network; Ian Leggatt, Sportsnet
President & CEO of Canada Basketball Michele O'Keefe on PTS
July 31 2017
The President and CEO of Canada Basketball, Michele O'Keefe joined Bob McCown and Damien Cox on Prime Time Sports to talk the big wins by the junior teams in the last few months, and what has prompted this surge in making Canada an international competitor in basketball.
Prime Time Sports - July 31 - 4pm
July 31 2017
Monday, 4 pm: Bob takes your calls!
Prime Time Sports - July 28 - 6pm
July 28 2017
Friday, 6 pm: It's the 2nd hour of the Friday Roundtable
Prime Time Sports - July 28 - 5pm
July 28 2017
Friday, 5 pm: The Friday Roundtable consists of Bob, LiveNation's Joey Vendetta, the Toronto Star's Morgan Campbell & the Toronto Sun's Mike Zeisberger.
Prime Time Sports - July 28 - 4pm
July 28 2017
Friday, 4 pm: Bob takes your calls for the first hour!
Applebaum: 3-4 Canadians have a really good chance of winning the RBC Canadian Open
July 27 2017
Laurence Applebaum, CEO of Golf Canada, talks on Prime Time Sports about the buzz around the 2017 RBC Canadian Open happening this weekend and its celebration of Canadian roots.
Prime Time Sports - July 27 - 6pm
July 27 2017
Thursday, 6 pm: Laurence Applebaum - CEO of Golf Canada, Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated, and The Vertical's Michael Lee.
Prime Time Sports - July 27 - 5pm
July 27 2017
Thursday, 5 pm: Matt Devlin Co-Host and Shi Davidi of Sportsnet
Prime Time Sports - July 27 - 4pm
July 27 2017
Thursday, 4 pm: Jonah Keri of Sportsnet & Sports Illustrated
Prime Time Sports - July 26 - 6pm
July 26 2017
Wednesday, 6 pm: Don Banks of Patriots.com and Frank Nobilo of the GOLF Channel
Prime Time Sports - July 26 - 5pm
July 26 2017
Wednesday, 5 pm: Dan Shulman, SN and ESPN, and Tim Bontemps, Washington Post
Prime Time Sports - July 26 - 4 pm
July 26 2017
Wednesday, 4 pm: Kylie Masse, Canadian Olympian and Brian Kenny, MLB Network
Kylie Masse was "shocked" to set 100m World Record
July 26 2017
Canadian swimming gold-medalist Kylie Masse joined Bob McCown on Prime Time Sports to discuss her 100m world record, and keeping her confidence high after being left off the PAN AM 2015 team.
Prime Time Sports - July 25 - 6pm
July 25 2017
Tuesday, 6 pm: Sean Burke, Hockey Canada; Ryan Burr, Golf Channel
Sean Burke on being named Hockey Canada GM
July 25 2017
Hockey Canada's new GM Sean Burke joined Bob McCown and Elliotte Friedman to chat about his new position.
Prime Time Sports - July 25 - 5pm
July 25 2017
Tuesday, 5 pm: Eugenie Bouchard, WTA Player; Gregg Zaun Sportsnet
Tennis star Genie Bouchard on PTS ahead of the Rogers Cup
July 25 2017
Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard joined Prime Time Sports ahead of the Rogers Cup to chat about her recovery from injury and what she gleaned from her time hitting with legend Andre Agassi.
Prime Time Sports - July 25 - 4pm
July 25 2017
Tuesday, 4 pm: Dave McMenamin, ESPN
Prime Time Sports - July 24 - 6 pm
July 24 2017
Monday, 6 pm: Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe, Postmedia's Mike Zeisberger and SN's Arash Madani.
Prime Time Sports - July 24th - 5pm
July 24 2017
MLB Insider Jon Paul Morosi talks about a possible Blue Jays rebuild and what teams need good pitching; Golf Analyst Ian Leggatt talks about the Open Championship and Jordan Spieths impressive win
Prime Time Sports - July 24 - 4 pm
July 24 2017
Tuesday; 4 pm; Gord Stellick takes calls for the first hour of PTS
Prime Time Sports - July 21 - 6pm
July 21 2017
Friday, 6 pm: Roundtable continues with Bob McCown, Ian Leggatt, Joey Vendetta, and Doug Smith.
Prime Time Sports - July 21 - 5pm
July 21 2017
Friday, 5 pm: Roundtable with Bob McCown, Ian Leggatt, Joey Vendetta, and Doug Smith.
Prime Time Sports - July 21 - 4 pm
July 21 2017
Friday, 4 pm: Bob McCown takes your calls!
Prime Time Sports - July 20 - 6pm
July 20 2017
Thursday, 6 pm: Cliff Floyd, MLB Network; Jeremy Schaap, ESPN; Arash Madani, SN
Jeremy Schaap: This current obsession with OJ is due - in part - to last year's documentary
July 20 2017
ESPN's Jeremy Schaap joined Bob McCown and Joey Vendetta on Prime Time Sports to talk about his coverage of OJ Simpson - dating back to 1995 when he flew to Chicago to first cover the trial - and culminating in today's parole hearing for Simpson, at age 70.
Prime Time Sports - July 20 - Thursday
July 20 2017
Thursday, 5 pm: Glenn Healy, SN/CBC; Richard Deitsch, SI
Prime Time Sports - July 19 - 6pm
July 19 2017
Wednesday, 6 pm: John Buccigross, ESPN; Tim Bezbatchenko, TFC GM; Kyle Brandt, NFL Network
Toronto FC GM Tim Bezbatchenko on Prime Time
July 19 2017
Toronto FC GM Tim Bezbatchenko chatted with Joey Vendetta & Michael Grange on Prime Time Sports about the growth of the league, expanding the Reds' fan base and where the team is at now.
Prime Time Sports - July 19 - 5pm
July 19 2017
Wednesday, 5 pm: Dan Shulman, Sportsnet, Jeff Zillgitt, USA Today
Dan Shulman on the Jays' loss in extras & potential deals
July 19 2017
Sportsnet's Dan Shulman joined Joey Vendetta & Michael Grange on Prime Time Sports to chat about the Jays' tough loss in 15 innings in Boston. He also touched on potential trade targets, who the Jays may sell and who other teams may be interested in.
Prime Time Sports - July 19 - 4pm
July 19 2017
Wednesday, 4 pm: Sportsnet's Caroline Cameron & Christine Simpson in-studio for the hour with Joey Vendetta!
Masai Ujiri on the newest Raptor, CJ Miles, and what to expect from the team this year
July 18 2017
Toronto Raptors General Manager Masai Ujiri joins Bob McCown and Joey Vendetta on Prime Time Sports to talk about the 2017-18 edition of the Toronto Raptors. With the addition of their newest player, CJ Miles, he's comfortable with where the team is but admits that they still have to figure out what their identity is going to be.
Prime Time Sports - July 18 - 6pm
July 18 2017
Tuesday, 6 pm: Masai Ujiri, Toronto Raptors; Michael Grange, Sportsnet; Cary Kaplan, Brampton Beast
Prime Time Sports - July 18 - 5pm
July 18 2017
Tuesday, 5 pm: Shi Davidi, Sportsnet; Tim Bontemps, Washington Post
Prime Time Sports - July 18 - 4pm
July 18 2017
Tuesday, 4 pm: Bob Ryan, Boston Globe; Dominic Moore, Maple Leafs