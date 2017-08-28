Raceline Radio Weekend Wrap-Up and Show Guest Schedule – Week of August 27

Raceline Radio Weekend Wrap-Up, and Show Guest Schedule.

Compiled By Erik Tomas, The Raceline Radio Network. Week Of: August 27, 2017

Formula One World Driving Championship:

Last Race: Sunday August 27th, The Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Franchorchamps: Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton didn’t have to work up too much of a sweat winning the F-1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa, his 5th win this season, his 200th GP start! Hamilton’s 68th pole for this one ties the record for career poles with legend Michael Schumacher. Ferrari’s Sebastien Vettel finished 2nd, never able to mount any kind of sustained pressure for Lewis., Montreal’s Lance Stroll just out of the points: 11th.

F-1 Points into Monza: Vettel’s points lead over Hamilton is down to 7 with 8 races remaining.

Next Race: Sunday September 3rd: The Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Last year’s winner: Nico Rosberg.

_____________________________________________________________________________

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series:

Next Race: Sunday Night September 3rd: Darlington SC. Last Yr’s winner: Denny Hamlin.

Last Race: Saturday August 19th: Kyle Busch sweeps the weekend, CUP, Xfinity and Trucks, the first in NASCAR history to do it twice ( 2010 ) at the same track!

Cup points into Darlington, 2nd last race before Playoffs begin: Martin Truex Jr. leads Kyle Busch by 101.

____________________________________________________________________________

Verizon IndyCar Series:

Last Race: Saturday night August 26th: Gateway St. Louis MO: IndyCars thrilled a packed house for the 3rd last run of the season. Penske’s Josef Newgarden pulled off a daring pass on teammate Simon Pagenaud with 30 laps to go for his 4th win of his break-out season, his 3rd win in the last 4 starts. Scott Dixon 2nd, Pagenaud 3rd. Canada’s James Hinchcliffe wound up 8th. Scary wreck early, when Ed Carpenter landed on top of Will Power in a shower of debris.

Points into Watkins Glen, 2nd last race of the season: with just 2 races to go, Newgarden stands 31 points better than Dixon.

Next Race: Sunday September 3rd: Watkins Glen NY. Last year’s winner: Scott Dixon.

____________________________________________________________________________

IMSA Sports Car Series:

Last Race: August 27th: Virginia Int’l Raceway: GTLM: Antonio Garcia in the Corvette. GTD winner: Corey Lewis in the Lamborghini.

Next Race: September 24th: Laguna Seca CA.

___________________________________________________________________________

Canadian Rally Championship presented by Subaru:

Next Rally: September 9th: Rallye Defi, Montpellier Quebec.

Last Rally: July 1st: Rallye Baie des Chaleurs, New Richmond Quebec: Subaru Rally Team Canada’s Antoine L’Estage and Alan Ockwell win leading start to finish in their WRX STi. Jean Sebastien Besner 2nd, 1:23 back, Andre LeBlanc 3rd.

____________________________________________________________________________

American Rally Association:

Last Rally: August 26th: Ojibwe Forest Rally, Detroit Lakes Minnesota: Very nice 1-2 for Subaru. Subaru Rally Team USA’s Travis Pastrana and co Robbie Durant win it by a second over ‘mates David Higgins and Craig Drew in their Subaru WRX STi’s! Pastrana takes the championship in a stage finish tie-breaker, both finishing with 117 points.

World Rally Championship:

Next Rally: October 8th: Rally Spain Cataluyna.

Last Rally: August 20th: The Rally Germany/Rhineland. Ott Tanek wins for Ford.

____________________________________________________________________________

Coming Up On Raceline Radio, the week of:

August 27th: We get caught up with Canada’s James Hinchcliffe as IndyCar gets into their final 3 races of their season… Austin Cindric previews the September 3rd NASCAR Truck Series run at CTMP, plus more plays of our Subaru-Raceline E-Mail Bag and Tissot Win-a-Watch Contests!

September 3rd: a Formula One season update into the 2nd half with Inside Track’s James Neilson… Canada’s Stewart Friesen on his NASCAR Truck Series adjustment…. And our Subaru-Raceline E-Mail Bag and Tissot Win-a-Watch Contests!

–Guest scheduling is subject to change.

