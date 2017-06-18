Raceline Radio Weekend Wrap-Up, and Show Guest Schedule – Week of June 18

Raceline Radio Weekend Wrap-Up, and Show Guest Schedule.

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series:

Last Race: Sunday June 18th, Michigan Int’l Speedway: Season win # 2 for Kyle Larson, from the pole in the Irish Hills. He led a race-high 96 laps, fighting off Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott on late re-starts to score it. His buddy, Pocono winner Ryan Blaney gave him an initial push in the bottom lane to get him by Kyle Busch. Elliott hung in for 2nd, Joey Logano arrived 3rd.

Cup Points into Sonoma: The win swings Larson up into the CUP points lead by 5 over Martin Truex Junior, and his Canadian crew chief Cole Pearn who was 6th at Michigan.

Next Race: Sunday June 25th: Road Course, Sonoma CA: Last Year’s winner: Tony Stewart ( Retired )

_____________________________________________________________________________

Formula One World Driving Championship:

Next Race: Sunday June 25th: Grand Prix of Azerbaijan/Baku. Last year’s winner: Nico Rosberg ( retired ).

Points into Azerbaijan: Sebastien Vettel, 6th in Montreal with a busted front wing, leads Lewis Hamilton by 12 in Drivers. Mercedes has wrestled the Constructors lead back from Ferrari with an 8 point lead!

Last Race: Sunday June 11th: The Canadian Grand Prix, Iles Notre Dame, Montreal: Dominant to win the pole with a new track record and dominant in the race! Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton went pretty much flag to flag for his 6th win in Montreal, his 3rd win in a row with a rather easy day. Montreal teen Lance Stroll with a great day, starting 17th, he was up to 10th by lap 16, and the youngster finishes 9th to score his first F-1 points ( 2 ) at home!

____________________________________________________________________________

Verizon IndyCar Series:

Next Race: Sunday June 25th: Road America, Elkhart Lake Wisconsin. Last year’s winner: Will Power.

Points into Road America: Dixon leads Pagenaud by 13.

Last Race: Saturday night June 10th: Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth: When they were racing, it was thrilling! But they spent too much time crashing and cleaning up with red flags! Will Power survives for the win, with only 10 cars left at the finish! Oakville’s James Hinchcliffe with a bad night! Spun in the pits avoiding Takuma Sato- a drive thru penalty. Then with 94 laps to go, he’s squeezed into team mate Mikhail Aleshin by Tony Kannan triggering an 8 car mess, and it’s a DNF. Chip Ganassi blamed Hinch. James found Chip’s assessment “adorable!” Toronto Indy: July 16th

IMSA Sports Car Series:

Next Race: July 2nd: Watkins Glen NY

Last Race: June 3: Belle Isle Detroit: on the IndyCar undercard in Detroit for AM 800 CKLW: Konica Minolta Cadillac with their 5th win in a row, Jordan and Ricky Taylor engineering a perfect season so far! French/O’Ward won PC, Magnussen/Garcia in the Corvette in GTLM. Bleekmolen/Keating taking GTD, Morad/Jaminet 7th running over an air hose in the pits.. CTMP Toronto: July 7-9.

____________________________________________________________________________

Canadian Rally Championship presented by Subaru:

Next Rally: July 1st: Rallye Baie des Chaleurs, New Richmond Quebec.

Last Rally: May 28th: Rocky Mountain Rally, Invermere BC: When leaders Antoine L’Estage and Alan Ockwell broke the suspension on their Subaru WRX STi on day-2, it opened the door for Subaru team Canada teammate Brandon Semenuk from nearby Whistler BC to win his first CRC national event, the first win for the Subaru Crosstrek rally platform.

____________________________________________________________________________

American Rally Association: Susquehanna Trail Rally, Wellsboro PA: When former guest Travis Pastrana and Robbie Durant picked up a puncture and a minour “off” late in the rally, Subaru Rally Team USA ‘mate David Higgins, a frequent Raceline Radio guest and Craig Drew swept in to the lead for good, edging Pastrana by 4 seconds in the end.

World Rally Championship:

Next Rally: July 2nd: Rally Poland.

Last Rally: June 11th: Rally Italy/Sardinia: Estonian Ott Tanak took his first ever WRC win in a rally of high attrition in his Ford Fiesta. When event dominator Hayden Paddon crashed his Hyundai on the 13th stage, Ott was there to pounce and cash in!

____________________________________________________________________________

