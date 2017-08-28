Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Scott Moore: 'United by Sport' captures how sport brings people together
Originally aired August 28 2017
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 28 - 7am
August 28 2017
Brady and Jones talk Jays with Shi Davidi.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
The Mayweather-McGregor circus actually led to a boxing match
August 28 2017
The Ringer's/MMAFighting.com's Chuck Mindenhall provides his assessment of Floyd Mayweather's strategy in his victory over Conor McGregor, where the now 50-0 boxer rates all-time, why the match was stopped at the appropriate time, and how the fight helped both boxing & the UFC.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
A new contract won't have Connor Brown reinventing the wheel
August 28 2017
The Leafs forward shares his thoughts on the negotiations regarding his new three-year contract, expectations for himself & the club, entering the 2017-18 with the vast majority of last year's squad, and possible linemates.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
August 28 2017
Scott Moore, the president of Sportsnet, joins Greg Brady, Paul Jones & Hugh Burrill to discuss Pay Per View events with regards to the big four sports, and to talk about the network's new marketing campaign and the unifying power of sport.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 28 - 6am
August 28 2017
Greg Brady, Paul Jones, and Hugh Burrill debrief Saturday's fight and the Jays loss to Minnesota.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Mark Hominick: "This fight should not be happening"
August 25 2017
The former UFC featherweight provides his thoughts on how Conor McGregor can upset Floyd Mayweather, how the weight change in gloves will affect the fight, the biggest challenge for an MMA fighter adapting to the world of boxing, and the state of UFC.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Get set for Mayweather-McGregor
August 25 2017
Mayweather-McGregor goes this weekend. Listen here to some sounds leading up to the fight.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 25 - 6am
August 25 2017
Elliott Price, Dan Riccio, and Brent Gunning get set for Mayweather-McGregor and discuss the Colin Kaepernick situation.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 24 - 8am
August 24 2017
In their final hour, Price and Riccio talk baseball with Dan Shulman and we play the chat with Christine Sinclair.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 24 - 7am
August 24 2017
Price and Riccio discuss the Blue Jays win in Tampa and Auston Matthews NHL ranking.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Canadian Soccer Star Christine Sinclair joins The Starting Lineup
August 24 2017
Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair joined Brady and Price on the Starting Lineup to talk about her status as a soccer star in Canada, Team Canada's performance on the world stage, and what the team will be like when she eventually decides to hang up her cleats.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 24 - 6am
August 24 2017
Elliott Price, Dan Riccio, and Brent Gunning joined by Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 23 - 8am
August 23 2017
In their final hour, Price and Riccio talk MLB with Chris Cotillo and get the Boston perspective on Cavs-Celtics trade from Mike Giardi.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 23 - 7am
August 23 2017
Price and Riccio talk Jays with Ben Nicholson-Smith and Cavs-Celtics deal with Emmett Golden.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Does the Irving-to-Boston trade mean LeBron will stay in Cleveland?
August 23 2017
Emmett Golden, co-host of Emmett and Jerod on ESPN 850 in Cleveland, joins Brady and Price on the Starting Lineup. On the show, he talks the factors of the trade, if Kyrie will stay in Boston, if this means LeBron James will stay in Cleveland given what they got back for Irving, and which team is ultimately better off.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Prospects like Guerrero Jr., Bichette not ready for the big leagues just yet
August 23 2017
Ben Nicholson-Smith, baseball editor for Sportsnet.ca, joins Brady and Price on the Starting Lineup, and talks the Blue Jays' 4th straight loss, the club searching for depth, and when the prospects will be ready.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 23 - 6am
August 23 2017
Elliott Price, Dan Riccio, and Brent Gunning discussing the big trade in the NBA and a fourth straight Jays loss.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 22 - 8am
August 22 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price are joined by Jon Morosi.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Jon Morosi on MLB's Cy Young, MVP races
August 22 2017
Jon Paul Morosi, MLB insider, joins The Starting Lineup with Brady and Price to talk the various races around Major League Baseball, including the Cy Young race, the MVP race, how voters (especially the new wave of voters) consider allocating their votes, and who's going to Cooperstown next year.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 22 - 7am
August 22 2017
Brady and Price chat with Don Cherry and Daniel Kaplan.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Don Cherry joins Brady and Price on the Starting Lineup
August 22 2017
Don Cherry, host of Hockey Night in Canada, joined the Starting Lineup to talk about his recent experience of singing 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame' at Wrigley Field, to discuss current global politics, and to talk NHL players going (or not going) to the Olympics.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 22 - 6am
August 22 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Brent Gunning get set for Jays versus Rays and talk to Jon Campbell on Mayweather-McGregor odds.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 21 - 8am
August 21 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price chat with Mike Wilner and former MLB umpire Jim McKean.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
TFC is starting to expect wins, have a real swagger about them
August 21 2017
James Sharman, soccer reporter for Sportsnet, joins The Starting Lineup to talk TFC's huge win in Chicago to continue their dominance of MLS, the team flexing their muscle, how they have begun to expect wins even against tough opponents, and looking ahead to the playoffs.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 21 - 7am
August 21 2017
Brady and Price talk to James Sharman about the big TFC win in Chicago.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 21 - 6am
August 21 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Brent Gunning discuss the Blue Jays ugly weekend in Chicago.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Greg Vanney: Travel in the MLS a physical challenge
August 18 2017
The TFC bench boss talks to Greg Brady & Elliott Price about his club's mentality on the road, having an extra substitution in the postseason, the loss of defender Nick Hagglund to injury, being targeted by the rest of the league, and the disparity between success at home vs. on the road for most MLS clubs.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
It's a good team, but these aren't the 2016 Cubs
August 18 2017
ESPN 1000/CSN Chicago's David Kaplan shares his thoughts on the Cubs being in a tight division race with the Brewers & Cardinals, Jake Arrieta's season thus far, Kyle Schwarber's up-and-down season, and to discuss the quarterback situation with the Bears.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 18 - 8am
August 18 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price talk to TFC head coach Greg Vanney.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 18 - 7am
August 18 2017
Brady and Price talk to senior NHL columnist Justin Bourne.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 18 - 6am
August 18 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill discuss Jays series win over Tampa and prepare for trip to Chicago by talking to David Kaplan.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Virginia Cavaliers broadcaster on the anger, disgust, and sadness in Charlottesville
August 17 2017
University of Virginia radio play-by-play voice Dave Koehn joins Greg Brady & Elliott Price to discuss the tragedy and ugliness Charlottesville experienced this past weekend, the political climate in the city, and how the college's teams may be affected.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 17 - 8am
August 17 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price are joined by Dan Shulman, Howard Eskin, and Dave Koehn.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
August 17 2017
Brady and Price talk Jays with Ben Nicholson-Smith and NHL with Doug MacLean.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Dan Shulman: Not a pretty year, but give Jays credit for not folding
August 17 2017
The ESPN/SN MLB voice shares his views regarding Giancarlo Stanton approaching Roger Maris' mark of 61 home runs, if the Marlins slugger will be moved before the season concludes, his favourite ballparks, the Blue Jays' chances for a Wild Card spot, and if getting over .500 would be measured as a success for Toronto fans.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 17 - 6am
August 17 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill recap the Blue Jays 3-2 win over Tampa and discuss Oilers signing.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Derek Jeter may not have current home run leader on his club
August 16 2017
MLB Network's Jon Morosi shares his thoughts on why Maimi would move Giancarlo Stanton before the season concludes, if the Astros will take a run at Justin Verlander, Ian Kinsler's comments regarding umpire Angel Hernandez, and the race for the NL central title.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 16 - 8am
August 16 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price discuss MLB rumours with Jon Morosi and NFL banter with Ross Tucker.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Davidi: Clock's probably run out on Sanchez as a starter this season
August 16 2017
The Sportsnet MLB columnist talks to Greg Brady & Elliott Price about whether we'll find out which team claimed Marco Estrada on waivers, the possibility of Chris Rowley starting next season, when Aaron Sanchez will return to the rotation, and the Blue Jays plan for the infield given the uncertainty with Devon Travis.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 16 - 7am
August 16 2017
Brady and Price are joined by Shi Davidi after Marco Estrada was claimed off waivers and lost to the Rays.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 16 - 6am
August 16 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill recap last night's Blue Jays loss to Tampa.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Dale Hawerchuk on the challenge of managing young stars
August 15 2017
The Hockey Hall of Fame member/Barrie Colts' coach talks about playing in the difficult Smythe Division in the 1980s, the talent he played alongside in the 1987 Canada Cup, the pressure that comes with being drafted first overall, and working with top talent in the juniors.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 15 - 8am
August 15 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price are joined by Buck Martinez and Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
A year later, it appears Rio could have spent billions much better
August 15 2017
Associated Press' Stephen Wade joins Greg Brady & Elliott Price to discuss the economic mess Rio is in from hosting the 2016 Games, how some other Olympic cities fared, and the challenge of holding the Brazilian organizers to account for their promises.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - August 15 - 7am
August 15 2017
Brady and Price talk NBA schedule with Matt Devlin and Stephen Wade joins a year after the Rio Olympics.