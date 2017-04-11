Atkins disappointed with start, still feels good about team
Originally aired April 11 2017
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Atkins disappointed with start, still feels good about team
April 11 2017
The Blue Jays GM discusses having his work constantly evaluated, the tremendous fan support, his team's poor start, Francisco Liriano's rough season debut, the health statuses of Josh Donaldson & J. P. Howell, retaining Jose Bautista, if we can expect to see Rowdy Tellez with the big club this season, and when he starts to pay serious attention to team records.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Mike Gartner expecting Leafs-Caps series to be closer than expected
April 11 2017
The HHOFer, who suited up for both the Capitals & Leafs, talks about which team he'll be rooting for, playing for teams that underperformed in the postseason, what Mike Babcock's young side will learn about the playoffs, and playing with Shane Doan.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 10 - 8am
April 10 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price talk to Gary Roberts and Ian Leggatt.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Ian Leggatt: The villain completes his transformation to hero
April 10 2017
The former PGA Tour Pro recaps the weekend that was at the Masters, including Sergio Garcia's stretch run, the history of the Spaniard's career, and assesses Adam Hadwin's performance at the Major.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Gary Roberts: Young Leafs can play loose vs. heavily favoured Capitals
April 10 2017
The former Maple Leaf and Stanley Cup winner provides his insights about the current edition of the squad, the challenge ahead vs. the Capitals, how playoff experience will help the group develop, the health concerns with Steven Stamkos, and the punishment the superstars take in the NHL today.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 10 - 7am
April 10 2017
Brady and Price talk to Mitch Lawrence about the Raptors in New York and the rest of the Eastern Conference.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 10 - 6am
April 10 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill talk Leafs versus Capitals, recap the Masters, and discuss Jays start.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Bill Guerin joins Sportsnet's Starting Lineup Ahead of Leafs & Pens
April 08 2017
Pittsburgh Penguins Assistant GM Bill Guerin joined Sportsnet's Starting Lineup ahead of the Leafs & Penguins' clash that could see Toronto lock up a playoff spot Saturday night!
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnets Starting Lineup - April 8 - 4pm
April 08 2017
Shi Davidi joins the guys to talk some Jays this hour & then Penguins Assistant GM Bill Guerin is on ahead of the Leafs & Pens!
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnets Starting Lineup - April 8 - 3pm
April 08 2017
Bob McGill checks in to chat some Leafs & we get an update from The Masters with Marika Waschyshyn!
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Tara Slone live from Hamilton
April 08 2017
Hometown Hockey host Tara Slone joined Brady, Price & Burrill live in Hamilton on a special episode of Sportsnet's Starting Lineup to chat Rogers Hometown Hockey & her favourite clubs.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnets Starting Lineup - April 8 - 2pm
April 08 2017
The Starting Lineup crew chats with Canadian musician Tom Cochrane & Hometown Hockey host Tara Slone joins them live from Hamilton.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnets Starting Lineup - April 8 - 1pm
April 08 2017
In the first hour of a special episode live from Hometown Hockey in Hamilton, the guys chat Leafs, Raptors & Jays and are joined by former Leafs Darcy Tucker and Shayne Corson!
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Tom Cochrane on Sportsnet's Starting Lineup
April 08 2017
Canadian musician Tom Cochrane joined Sportsnet's Starting Lineup from Hometown Hockey in Hamilton, where he'll perform live to discuss The Masters, as well as the Leafs and what hockey means to this country.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Shayne Corson and Darcy Tucker look back on their Leafs' post-season memories
April 08 2017
Shayne Corson and Darcy Tucker joined Sportsnet's Starting Lineup in Hamilton to look back on their Toronto Maple Leafs playoff memories- including Shayne Corson's time shadowing Alexei Yashin- and discuss how special it is to play hockey in Toronto.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 7 - 8am
April 07 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price talk NHL with Elliotte Friedman and Blue Jays with Mike Wilner.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Islanders, Lightning not giving Leafs any breathing room
April 07 2017
Elliotte Friedman shares his thoughts regarding why he doesn't see the Leafs slipping out of the postseason, the Bolts & Isles on the outside looking in, Steve Stamkos' poor luck with health, the scary situation with Kyle Okposo, which series he's most interested in, and Olympic participation by NHLers.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 7 - 7am
April 07 2017
Brady and Price are joined by Ron MacLean to discuss the final weekend of the NHL regular season.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Ron MacLean: Leafs couldn't match Bolts' desperation
April 07 2017
The HNIC host shares his two cents on why the Maple Leafs fell to the Lightning in a playoff-type contest, if Mike Babcock may significantly switch anything up in the final two games, and how Connor McDavid may fare in his first taste of the NHL postseason.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 7 - 6am
April 07 2017
Greg Brady and Elliott Price discuss Leafs loss last night and talk to Adam Stanley from the Masters.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 6 - 8am
April 06 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price talk to Blue Jays' legend Joe Carter and Stephen Brunt.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Joe Carter: I anticipated Otis Nixon bunting
April 06 2017
The Blue Jays great talks to Sportsnet's Starting Lineup about the 25th anniversary of the franchise's first World Series title, the final play, his relationship with Roberto Alomar, and Cleveland being so close to winning it all last year.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Dan Shulman: If Blue Jays perform to expectations, their offence will be one of AL's best
April 06 2017
The ESPN/SN MLB voice discusses at which point he bothers to look at the standings, why he's not concerned about the Jays' offence, the play of Cleveland & Houston thus far, Texas getting swept at home, Russell Martin escaping serious injury, and Derek Jeter possibly owning part of the Marlins.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 6 - 7am
April 06 2017
Brady and Price are joined by Nick Kypreos and Dan Shulman.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 6 - 6am
April 06 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill get set for Leafs versus Lightning tonight and break down the Raptors win in Detroit.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 5 - 8am
April 05 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price talk Leafs loss and Olympics with Doug MacLean plus Raptors loss with JD Bunkis.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
A peek at the playoffs and Olympic talk with Doug MacLean
April 05 2017
The Hockey Central analyst provides his insights regarding if this could finally be the year for the Capitals, the big concern with the Penguins, how the Alberta teams may fare vs. the California clubs in the postseason, Brad Marchand getting in hot water again, and the NHL not going to the 2018 Games.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Tony Romo heads from one high pressure situation to another
April 05 2017
Michael McCarthy, The Sporting News' media & marketing reporter, joins Sportsnet's Starting Lineup to share his thoughts about the Cowboys QB retiring and immediately assuming the No. 1 color commentator position for CBS.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 5 - 7am
April 05 2017
Brady and Price are joined by Michael McCarthy to discuss Tony Romo as an NFL announcer
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 5 - 6am
April 05 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill discuss both Leafs and Raptors losses from last night.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnets Starting Lineup - April 4 - 8am
April 04 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price discuss Blue Jays opener with Jon Morosi and no NHL at the Olympics with Glenn Healy.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Jon Morosi: It'll take time for Jays' lineup to find their way
April 04 2017
The MLB Network reporter discusses his takeaways from the Jays' season opener, how many games it takes to determine if a team can contend, who the AL favourite is, why the AL East is murky, and players who may be changing addresses during the season.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Matthews keeping Leafs in driver's seat
April 04 2017
Leafs TV's Bob McGill talks to Sportsnet's Starting Lineup about his franchise rookie record staying safe, the team getting a needed win vs. a Sabres team that owned them in Buffalo, and Auston Matthews' scoring ability.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 4 - 7am
April 04 2017
Brady and Price are joined by Bob McGill to talk Leafs playoff options and Auston Matthews.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 4 - 6am
April 04 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill talk Leafs win last night and the Blue Jays losing their first game of the season.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 3 - 8am
April 03 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price talk Leafs with Damien Cox and Blue Jays with Arden Zwelling.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Spring training over. Now the wins & losses matter
April 03 2017
At The Letters' Arden Zwelling talks to Sportsnet's Starting Lineup about the decision by the Jays to release Melvin Upton Jr., the questions in left field & 1st base, Roberto Osuna starting the season on the DL, who will close until Osuna's return, Marco Estrada's contract situation, and the plan for Dalton Pompey.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Can LeBron James cover the cracks with the Cavs?
April 03 2017
SN NBA insider Alvin Williams provides his thoughts on the mentality of players during the final stretch of the regular season, concerns with the Cavaliers, the season that was for the 76ers, who should be MVP, and Tracy McGrady going into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 3 - 7am
April 03 2017
Brady and Price discuss the NBA stretch run with Alvin Williams.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - April 3 - 6am
April 03 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill talk Raptors win, Leafs in Buffalo tonight, Blue Jays opener, and NCAA final.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Jon Morosi on Montreal, the Blue Jays, and...the Joe
March 31 2017
Jon Morosi talked about how there is still a lot of uncertainty around the possibility of an MLB return to Montreal, but he explained why there are many things working in the city's favour. He also discussed the leftfield situation in Toronto, gave his World Series prediction, and talked about going to the last game at the Joe Louis Arena.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - March 31 - 8am
March 31 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price talk Blue Jays and Joe Louis Arena with Jon Morosi plus TFC head coach Greg Vanney joins the show.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Vanney on MLS Cup loss : You have to remember it, and use it as motivation
March 31 2017
Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney joined Sportsnet's Starting Lineup to discuss how last year's MLS Cup Final loss is providing the club with plenty of motivation for this season. Vanney also looked ahead to the team's home opener tonight, and talked about how the lack of a roster shakeup has helped everyone settle in early.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Breaking down the reported Zaitsev extension with Elliotte Friedman
March 31 2017
Elliotte Friedman gives his take on reports that the Leafs are working on a seven year contract extension with D Nikita Zaitsev, and explains that Zaitsev's UFA status in a couple of years and the allure of the KHL are reasons for the long term. Friedman also discussed the Leafs' (and rest of the NHL's) off-season plans.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - March 31 - 7am
March 31 2017
Brady and Price discuss a possible seven year deal for Nikita Zaitsev with Elliotte Friedman.