Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup pitches questions to Bobby Valentine
Originally aired June 20 2017
All
Clips
Shows
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup pitches questions to Bobby Valentine
June 20 2017
The former MLB manager talks about the success he found with the Mets in the late 1990s, working in Japan, at what point in the season he assessed whether his club could make a run for a postseason spot, if he has any interest in coaching again, selling the game to the youth, and a rule he wants changed.
Listening Now
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
The argument for Raptors retaining Lowry and adding a big rental piece
June 20 2017
Sportsnet NBA columnist Michael Grange shares his thoughts regarding the report Kyle Lowry has no interest in returning to the Raptors, why the team should work on keeping their All-Star point guard, why it makes sense to go after Paul George, DeMar DeRozan's three-point game, and the Celtics trading their top pick to the 76ers.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - Jubne 19 - 8am
June 19 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price talk to Ian Leggatt and Brian Lawton.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Some advice on who the Golden Knights should select from Brian Lawton
June 19 2017
The former NHL player/agent/GM joins Sportsnet's Starting Lineup to share his thoughts regarding what George McPhee may do ahead of the entry draft now that the Vegas GM is aware of which players have been left unprotected in the expansion draft.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Ian Leggatt on a great weekend for Brooke & Brooks
June 19 2017
The Sportsnet golf insider guests on Sportsnet's Starting Lineup to provide his takes on Canada's Brooke Henderson capturing the Meijer LPGA Classic title and Brooks Koepka emerging victorious at the U.S. Open.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 19 - 7am
June 19 2017
Brady and Price joined by Shi Davidi and Lou Merloni.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 19 - 6am
June 19 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill discuss Blue Jays win over White Sox and the Brooks Koepka US Open victory.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Elliotte Friedman: Don't be surprised if Leafs make their own big move
June 16 2017
The NHL insider shares his thoughts regarding the surprising trade between Bolts & Habs, the impact the expansion draft is having on trade rumours, the massive attention Jonathan Drouin will be dealing with in Montreal, the importance of early success for Las Vegas, possible moves by the Leafs, and Drew Doughty's comments about Southern Ontario players playing for Toronto.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 16 - 8am
June 16 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price chat hockey transactions with Elliotte Friedman.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Dan Shulman: Blue Jays fortunate to be close to wild card spot
June 16 2017
The SN/ESPN MLB broadcaster shares his thoughts regarding the battle in the American League, the upcoming critical stretch for the Blue Jays, what Steve Pearce can contribute upon his return, the possible moves by Toronto's rivals, if the Astros are as good as their record, and the playoff chances for the Mets.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
After Drouin acquisition, what's next for Canadiens?
June 16 2017
Arpon Basu, the managing editor for LNH.com, joins Sportsnet's Starting Lineup to break down the Jonathan Drouin-Mikhail Sergachev trade, and opine which moves Canadiens' GM Marc Bergevin may make next.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 16 - 7am
June 16 2017
Brady and Price talk Habs-Lightning trade with Arpon Basu and Blue Jays with Dan Shulman.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 16 - 6am
June 16 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill are joined by Ian Leggatt to discuss the first two days of the US Open.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Barry Larkin on adjusting to MLB pitching, being a lifelong Red
June 15 2017
The Baseball Hall of Fame member joins Sportsnet's Starting Lineup at the 8th annual Joe Carter Classic charity golf tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Club.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 15 - 8am
June 15 2017
In their final hour, our guys talk to Kenny Lofton, Barry Larkin, and John Starks at the Joe Carter Classic.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
John Starks not a fan of superteams, fan of current Raptors' roster
June 15 2017
The former New York Knick John Starks joins Sportsnet's Starting Lineup at the 8th annual Joe Carter Classic charity golf tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Club.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Dan Marino on the NFL today, best QBs, dominance of Patriots
June 15 2017
The NFL HOF quarterback joins Sportsnet's Starting Lineup at the 8th annual Joe Carter Classic charity golf tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Club.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Kenny Lofton believes playing in the steroid era hurt his HOF candidacy
June 15 2017
The six-time MLB All-Star joins Sportsnet's Starting Lineup at the 8th annual Joe Carter Classic charity golf tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Club.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Dave Stewart on pitching work load, navigating free agency, time leading D-Backs
June 15 2017
The 3x World Series champion & former Diamondbacks general manager joins Sportsnet's Starting Lineup at the 8th annual Joe Carter Classic charity golf tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Club.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sharing some memories & talking contemporary ball with Cito Gaston
June 15 2017
The manager who led the Blue Jays to two World Series titles joins Sportsnet's Starting Lineup at the 8th annual Joe Carter Classic charity golf tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Club.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 15 - 7am
June 15 2017
Brady, Price, and Burrill at the Joe Carter Classic joined by Cito Gaston and Dave Stewart.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 15 - 6am
June 15 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill broadcast from the Joe Carter Classic at Eagles Nest Golf Club.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 14 - 8am
June 14 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price chat with Ben Nicholson-Smith and Marika Washchyshyn.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 14 - 7am
June 14 2017
Brady and Price are joined by Joe Carter and Luke Fox.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Joe Carter: Jays need to stay focused on the small picture
June 14 2017
The Blue Jays great guests on Sportsnet's Starting Lineup prior to his charity golf event tomorrow to discuss his golf abilities, other athlete golfers, the Jays in the Roger Clemens era, and the struggles being experienced by the current edition of the squad.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 14 - 6am
June 14 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill discuss Jays loss last night and the upcoming expansion draft in the NHL.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 13 - 8am
June 13 2017
In today's final hour, Brady and Price chat with Arden Zwelling and Panthers head coach Bob Boughner.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 13 - 7am
June 13 2017
Brady and Price are joined by Jeff Marek and Bill Walton.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Bob Boughner: Panthers a great canvas to work with
June 13 2017
The new head coach of the Panthers joins Sportsnet's Starting Lineup to discuss the process leading up to his hiring, the pieces he'll be working with, the challenge of leading an NHL club, the management issues Florida had last year, the identity he wants the club to have, and his experience as the bench boss for the Windsor Spitfires.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
The Warriors are the champs. Get used to that for a while
June 13 2017
NBA analyst Dwight Walton talks to Sportsnet's Starting Lineup about the Warriors capturing the NBA title, what the rest of the league might do to compete with Golden State, and the decisions Masai Ujiri might make this offseason.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 13 - 6am
June 13 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill discuss the Warriors beating the Cavs in five games.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 12 - 8am
June 12 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price are joined by Damien Cox and Mitch Lawrence.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Golden State takes another shot at closing out NBA Finals
June 12 2017
Forbes/Sporting News' Mitch Lawrence shares his thoughts on the poor officiating in Game 4, concerns with the Warriors defence, where Golden State ranks defensively all-time, why Steph Curry isn't on his Mount Rushmore, the off-season plans for the Cavaliers, and what LeBron James & Co. must do to force a Game 6.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Jon Morosi: Makes sense for Jays to be buyers
June 12 2017
The MLB Network reporter shares his opinions on the support the Blue Jays received at Safeco Field, the open field for the second Wild Card spot, what Ross Atkins should be looking at before trade deadline, the Yankees looking like juggernauts for years to come, and to share his takeaway from the Stanley Cup Final.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 12 - 7am
June 12 2017
Brady and Price are joined by Jon Morosi to talk Blue Jays.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 12 - 6am
June 12 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill discuss the Penguins winning the Cup for a second straight season.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 12 - 6am
June 12 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill discuss the Penguins winning the Cup for a second straight season.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Elliotte Friedman on Rinne, draft, Burke, and Subban-Crosby
June 09 2017
The HNIC broadcaster shares his thoughts regarding another poor performance in Pittsburgh from Pekka Rinne, how the Penguins managed to blow out the Predators, the likelihood that a top 5 pick will be moved at the draft, Brian Burke stating that the Flames could leave Calgary & asking for tax breaks for Canadian-based players, and the Subban-Crosby relationship.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 9 - 8am
June 09 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price chat with Elliotte Friedman.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
P. K. Subban's dad: Tussle with Crosby just competitive juices flowing on the ice
June 09 2017
Karl Subban talks to Sportsnet's Starting Lineup about why he's still a fan of the Canadiens, P. K. & Sidney Crosby going at one another in the Stanley Cup Final, how the Belleville Bulls developed his son, the trade to the Predators, LaVar Ball, the constant criticism P. K. deals with, and to promote his book “How We Did It: The Subban Plan for Success in Hockey, School and Life.”
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 9 - 7am
June 09 2017
Brady and Price are joined by Karl Subban, father of Predators defenseman P.K.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 9 - 6am
June 09 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill discuss last night's Penguins' win, Blue Jays in Seattle, and NBA Finals game four.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 8 - 8am
June 08 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price talk to Nick Kypreos and Rick Kamla.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - June 8 - 7am
June 08 2017
Brady and Walker are joined by Emmett Golden and Dan Shulman.
Listen
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Dan Shulman: Blue Jays can weather loss of Travis
June 08 2017
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup gets the ESPN/SN MLB voice on the line to discuss the support the Blue Jays receive in Seattle, the Athletics' attendance issues, and Devon Travis once again landing on the DL.