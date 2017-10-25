Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
What's this talk about Kershaw not being good in the playoffs?
Originally aired October 25 2017
Doug Gilmour on his life in hockey
October 25 2017
The Maple Leafs icon joins Greg Brady & Elliott Price to promote his new book, "Killer: My Life in Hockey." Gilmour also discusses his success with clubs outside of Toronto, the current edition of the Maple Leafs, and playing for Team Canada in the 1987 Canada Cup.
What's this talk about Kershaw not being good in the playoffs?
October 25 2017
MLB Network's Jon Morosi discusses Clayton Kershaw continuing the postseason dominance by the Dodgers' pitching staff, Justin Verlander's poor record in the World Series, the Astros heading into Game 2, and LA getting contributions from players other teams gave up on.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 24 - 8am
October 24 2017
Brady and Price with JD Bunkis and Jorge Sedano.
Previewing the World Series from a Los Angeles POV
October 24 2017
ESPN LA 710 host Jorge Sedano provides his takes regarding how the weather may affect Game 1, how Dodgers fans would look at Clayton Kershaw if he doesn't deliver in the Championship, Yasiel Puig finally being comfortable with the club, and the health status of Corey Seager.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 24 - 7am
October 24 2017
Brady and Price talk NFL with Clark Judge and are joined in-studio by comedian Alonzo Bodden.
Alonzo Bodden talks sports and Canada
October 24 2017
The comedian is in Toronto and stopped by in-studio with Brady and Price to talk Clippers, Kings, baseball, Lewis Hamilton, and Canada.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 24 - 6am
October 24 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill recap last night's Leafs win, Raptors lost, and get set for World Series game one tonight.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 23 - 8am
October 23 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price talk NFL with Tiki Barber and Leafs loss with Doug MacLean.
NFL Week 7 recap with Tiki Barber
October 23 2017
In this week's chat, the former NFLer discusses the Patriots having their way with the Falcons, the state of Atlanta's offence under Steve Sarkisian, Le'Veon Bell fuelling the Steelers' offence, and whether the Bills are the real deal.
Raptors seem to have gotten that note about ball movement
October 23 2017
NBA insider Alvin Williams joins Greg Brady & Elliott Price to discuss the Raptors new style of basketball, and the play of the team he works for now, the 76ers, who lost in Toronto over the weekend.
Bus driver takes the road less travelled to play college sports
October 23 2017
Dan Stoddard, a 38-year-old OC Transpo bus driver, is now playing basketball at Algonquin College in Ottawa. He talks to Greg Brady & Elliott Price to discuss how this unusual situation came into being.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 23 - 7am
October 23 2017
Brady and Price break down the Raptors 2-0 start with Alvin Williams.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 23 - 6am
October 23 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill discuss Sunday in the NFL, Leafs loss in Ottawa, Raptors win, and Houston knocking out the Yankees.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 20 - 8am
October 20 2017
Brady and Price are joined by Elliotte Friedman and the Vaughn Rangers.
Mike Babcock setting the tone in Toronto
October 20 2017
Elliotte Friedman joins Sportsnet's Starting Lineup to discuss how Mike Babcock has handled the media in Toronto so far, if the Leafs can continue to win with their defence corps, and why the Rangers have stumbled out of the gate.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 20 - 7am
October 20 2017
Brady and Price talk NFL with Charles Davis and Raptors season opener with Leo Rautins.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 20 - 6am
October 20 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill recap Raps debut, Thursday Nighter, and the Dodgers win.
NLCS deservedly gets another game
October 19 2017
NLCS voice Dan Shulman opines on the ending of Cubs-Dodgers Game 4, the possibility of Chicago taking the series to the distance, the Astros' bats going silent, Houston's chance of taking the ALCS to 7, and Joe Girardi being rewarded with sticking with Aaron Judge in the #2 spot.
Game 1: Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors
October 19 2017
Raptors radio voice Eric Smith shares his takes on the club facing a Bulls club already dealing with infighting, which player for Toronto will be the x-factor, the value of Jonas Valanciunas in today's game, and expectations for 2017 draft pick OG Anunoby.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 19 - 7am
October 19 2017
Brady and Price with Steve Rapp and Nick Kypreos.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 19 - 6am
October 19 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill recap Leafs win over Red Wings and get set for Raptors season to start.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup says farewell to Gord Downie
October 18 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price & Hugh Burrill reflect on the life of the singer & songwriter, who died Tuesday at the age 53 from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Looking ahead to the 2017-18 campaign with Dwane Casey
October 18 2017
The Raptors head coach discusses the passing of Gord Downie, Gordon Hayward fracturing his ankle in his Celtics' debut, many in the media having lower expectations for his squad, three-point shooting, and Bruno Caboclo's development.
Yankees' resiliency once again on display in playoffs
October 18 2017
Yankees TV broadcaster Ken Singleton shares his thoughts on the Pinstripes coming back to beat the Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS, New York exceeding expectations with plenty of homegrown talent, the development of Aaron Judge, and the tough task Joe Girardi's squad will have in Games 5 & 6 vs. Dallas Keuchel & Justin Verlander.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 18 - 7am
October 18 2017
Brady and Price talk Leafs over Caps with Luke Fox plus Cavs versus Celtics with Emmett Golden.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 18 - 6am
October 18 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill break down last night's Leafs win, the two MLB playoff games, and the start of the NBA season.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 17 - 8am
October 17 2017
Brady and Price talk Capitals-Leafs with Joe Beninati plus MLB playoffs with Jon Morosi.
Expectations lower, but Stanley Cup still within sight of these Capitals
October 17 2017
Capitals' TV voice Joe Beninati touches on whether the window of winning the Stanley Cup is still open for the club, the possibility of Alexander Ovechkin being moved in the offseason, and OV's disappointment in not going to the Olympics next year.
The 2017-18 NBA season tips off tonight
October 17 2017
Forbes/Sporting News' Mitch Lawrence joins Greg Brady & Elliott Price to provide his thoughts as the regular season gets underway with two games, including Kyrie Irving's return to Cleveland as the Celtics visit the Cavaliers.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 17 - 7am
October 17 2017
Brady and Price talk to Mitch Lawrence (NBA) and Clark Judge (NFL).
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 17 - 6am
October 17 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill get set for Leafs in Washington, NLCS game 3, and the start of the NBA season.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 16 - 8am
October 16 2017
Brady and Price recap NFL week six with Tiki Barber.
Breaking down NFL Week 6 with Tiki Barber
October 16 2017
The three-time Pro Bowler talks to Greg Brady & Elliott Price about Aaron Rodgers likely done for the season, the Jets' controversial loss to the Patriots, New England not running away with the AFC East as expected, and the Raiders having to adapt to a new offensive coordinator.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 16 - 7am
October 16 2017
Brady and Price with Doug MacLean.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 16 - 6am
October 16 2017
Greg Brady and Elliott price discuss another Auston Matthews OT winner with Gord Stellick and an Aaron Rodgers injury with Bart Winkler.
There's nothing better than Leafs vs. Canadiens
October 13 2017
Elliotte Friedman joins the Starting Lineup to look ahead to tomorrow's Leafs/Habs match-up, and discuss how special their rivalry is, the Canadiens' lack of depth, possible NHL expansion, the new slashing calls, and the face-off rule.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 13 - 8am
October 13 2017
The final hour has Elliotte Friendman with Brady and Price plus The Hateful Eight.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 13 - 7am
October 13 2017
Brady and Price are joined by Charles Davis, Steve Rapp, and Bram Weinstein.
Nationals couldn't get out of their own way
October 13 2017
ESPN 980's Bram Weinstein joins the Starting Lineup to recap the Washington Nationals' Game 5 NLDS loss to the Chicago Cubs, and discuss the future of Dusty Baker with the club, the power Bryce Harper has in Washington, questionable pitching decisions, and the plethora of Alexander Ovechkin fans in the city.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 13 - 6am
October 13 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill recap last night's NLDS game five and get set for Leafs versus Habs tomorrow.
Maple Leafs' blueline giving fans the blues
October 12 2017
Hockey Central's Nick Kypreos gives his takes on the Maple Leafs' porous defence through the first few games, Frederik Andersen's performance thus far, and Auston Matthews' ability to successfully fight for the puck.
Duane Ward on Blue Jays' championship anniversary, rise of the bullpen
October 12 2017
The Blue Jays great joins Greg Brady & Elliott Price about the team winning their first World Series 25 years ago, and how the game has changed and continues to evolve.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 12 - 8am
October 12 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price talk MLB with Dan Shulman and NFL week six with Tony Boselli.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 12 - 7am
October 12 2017
Brady and Price talk to Duane Ward and Nick Kypreos.
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 12 - 6am
October 12 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill recap the Leafs loss last night and talk MLB playoffs.