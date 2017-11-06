Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Will GSP's comeback continue with a fight vs. Conor McGregor?
Originally aired November 06 2017
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Will GSP's comeback continue with a fight vs. Conor McGregor?
November 06 2017
SiriusXM/MMAFighting.com's Luke Thomas talks to Greg Brady & Elliott Price about Georges St-Pierre defeating Michael Bisping at UFC 217 - the Canadian's first fight in four years - to win the UFC middleweight title.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Leaked details helped get Matt Duchene deal done
November 06 2017
HNIC's Elliotte Friedman provides his analysis on the blockbuster deal made Sunday night among the Senators, Avalanche & Predators, which sees Matt Duchene landing in Ottawa and Kyle Turris in Nashville.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Toronto FC survives significant bump early in quest to return to MLS Final
November 06 2017
Sportsnet soccer analyst Jim Brennan shares his thoughts on TFC almost getting upset in the conference semifinals, the performance by the referee, Sebastian Giovinco losing control of his emotions & earning a suspension for the next game, Jozy Altidore getting a red for clashing with the Red Bulls in the tunnel, and Greg Vanney having to face the Crew minus two of his top players.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - November 3 - 8am
November 03 2017
In their final hour, Price and Wong are joined by Brian Lawton and Chuck Mindenhall.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - November 3 - 7am
November 03 2017
Price and Wong discuss NFL with Charles Davis and Blue Jays off-season with Shi Davidi.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
UFC has changed, but GSP remains the same
November 03 2017
Fans are wondering how Georges St-Pierre will look in his return to UFC on Saturday, but The Ringer's Chuck Mindenhall expects him to beat Michael Bisping the old way, by dominating the five rounds.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
No obvious set of moves for Jays front office
November 03 2017
Sportsnet's Shi Davidi joins The Starting Lineup to discuss the Jays' plan to be competitive again in 2018, Josh Donaldson's contract situation, and covering the upcoming Winter Games.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - November 3 - 6am
November 03 2017
Elliott Price with guest co-host Rob Wong break down Leafs loss in L.A. with Gord Stellick.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - November 2 - 8am
November 02 2017
Brady and Price are joined by Stephen Brunt to recap the World Series and Nick Kypreos after last night's Leafs win.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Kings President Luc Robitaille on The Starting Lineup
November 02 2017
Kings President and former NHLer Luc Robitaille joins the Starting Lineup to discuss tanking in the NHL, his new job, the play of Adrian Kempe, and being in Los Angeles during both World Series runs in 1988 and this year.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - November 2 - 7am
November 02 2017
Brady and Price talk to Kings president Luc Robitaille and Buffalo radio host Chris Parker.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - November 2 - 6am
November 02 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill discuss the Astros winning the World Series, the Leafs snapping their win streak, and the Raptors losing in Denver.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - November 1 - 8am
November 01 2017
Brady and Price are joined by Matt Stairs and Brady Quinn.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Brady Quinn on a very active 24 hours in the NFL, Garoppolo heading west
November 01 2017
The FOX Sports' NFL game analyst joins Greg Brady & Elliott Price to discuss all the significant moves made during the trade deadline, the timing of the Patriots' trade regarding Jimmy Garoppolo, and the mess that is the Browns.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Matt Stairs on Astros-Dodgers going to Game 7, new gig in San Diego
November 01 2017
The 19-year MLB veteran shares his thoughts about capturing his World Series title toward the end of his career, Justin Verlander not getting rewarded with quality starts, the quick hook on starters, on the World Series, and joining the Padres as their hitting coach.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - November 1 - 7am
November 01 2017
Brady and Price break down World Series game six with Jon Morosi and get set tonight.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - November 1 - 6am
November 01 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill discuss the Dodgers forcing World Series game 7, the Leafs attempting to snap their slide, and trades in the NFL.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 31 - 8am
October 31 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price are joined by Glenn Healy and Blake Murphy.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Don't worry about DeMar DeRozan's lack of threes
October 31 2017
Raptors Republic's Blake Murphy touches on how the club's bench was able to control the Trail Blazers in the second quarter, Dwane Casey's rotation, Norman Powell finally having a strong offensive night, whether DeMar DeRozan should take more 3s, Toronto's poor shooting percentage outside the arc, and which team in the East has been performing outside of expectations.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Toronto FC take the first game vs. Red Bulls, but suffer serious bruises
October 31 2017
Soccer Central's James Sharman weighs in on Sebastian Giovinco's massive goal for TFC in the first leg of their playoff series vs. the Red Bulls, the possibility Drew Moor and/or Víctor Vazquez will be healthy enough for Sunday, and the atmosphere he expects at BMO for the second leg.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 31 - 7am
October 31 2017
Brady and Price talk TFC playoffs with James Sharman plus the Garoppolo trade with Clark Judge.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 31 - 6am
October 31 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill give thoughts on Leafs loss, Raptors win, TFC playoffs, and the Monday Nighter.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
This is not the Houston Astros-Los Angeles Dodgers series we were expecting
October 30 2017
Sportsnet/ESPN MLB voice Dan Shulman joins Greg Brady & Elliott Price to provide his take on a wild Game 5 in the World Series, and to share his expectations for the remainder of the series as it heads back to Los Angeles.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 30 - 8am
October 30 2017
Brady and Price break down week eight with Tiki Barber and get Dan Shulman's take on a wild game five.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 30 - 7am
October 30 2017
Brady and Price discuss Maple Leafs slide with Doug MacLean plus more analysis of crazy World Series game five.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 30 - 6am
October 30 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill break down the World Series thriller, NFL week eight, and the Leafs second straight loss.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 27 - 8am
October 27 2017
Brady and Price get set for game three of the World Series with Dan Shulman.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 27 - 7am
October 27 2017
Brady and Price joined by Charles Davis and Elliotte Friedman.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 27 - 6am
October 27 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Hugh Burrill discuss last night's Leafs loss, the NFL Thursday Nighter, and get set for game three of the World Series tonight.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Get ready for a special night in Houston
October 27 2017
Dan Shulman joins the Starting Lineup to preview Game 3 of the World Series, and discuss the special atmosphere he expects in Houston, why he thinks the Astros can make this a great series, and what his top 5 World Series games are of all-time.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Leafs can't score their way to a Stanley Cup
October 27 2017
Elliotte Friedman joins the Starting Lineup to recap the Leafs' loss to the Hurricanes, and discuss their defensive lapses, the trouble brewing in Montreal, Carey Price's play, plans in Vancouver with the team winning, and what Ryan Nugent Hopkins' role is with the Edmonton Oilers.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 26 - 8am
October 26 2017
Brady and Price are joined by Nick Kypreos and TFC defender Drew Moor.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Drew Moor: Being best club in regular season doesn't mean much in playoffs
October 26 2017
The Toronto FC defender discusses the goals the club had at the start of the season, the weight players give to winning the Supporters' Shield, Michael Bradley & Jozy Altidore's play after the US failed to qualify for the World Cup, and facing the New York Red Bulls in the conference semifinals.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Raptors need to stick to their new plan if they want to be a contender
October 26 2017
Basketball analyst Dwight Walton joins Greg Brady & Elliott Price to break down the Raptors' loss to the Warriors Wednesday night, and to provide his take on the club's new style of play.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 26 - 7am
October 26 2017
Brady and Price recap the Raptors loss to the Warriors with Dwight Walton.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 26 - 6am
October 26 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Brent Gunning break down the Raptors loss, the extra innings in the World Series, and get set for the Leafs game tonight.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Doug Gilmour on his life in hockey
October 25 2017
The Maple Leafs icon joins Greg Brady & Elliott Price to promote his new book, "Killer: My Life in Hockey." Gilmour also discusses his success with clubs outside of Toronto, the current edition of the Maple Leafs, and playing for Team Canada in the 1987 Canada Cup.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
What's this talk about Kershaw not being good in the playoffs?
October 25 2017
MLB Network's Jon Morosi discusses Clayton Kershaw continuing the postseason dominance by the Dodgers' pitching staff, Justin Verlander's poor record in the World Series, the Astros heading into Game 2, and LA getting contributions from players other teams gave up on.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 25 - 8am
October 25 2017
In their final hour, Brady and Price are joined by Jon Morosi, Joe Fortenbaugh, and Doug Gilmour.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 25 - 7am
October 25 2017
Brady and Price joined by Jeff Marek to discuss Crosby, McDavid, and the Vegas Golden Knights.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 25 - 6am
October 25 2017
Greg Brady, Elliott Price, and Brent Gunning recap game one of the World Series get set for Raptros in Oakland tonight.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 24 - 8am
October 24 2017
Brady and Price with JD Bunkis and Jorge Sedano.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Previewing the World Series from a Los Angeles POV
October 24 2017
ESPN LA 710 host Jorge Sedano provides his takes regarding how the weather may affect Game 1, how Dodgers fans would look at Clayton Kershaw if he doesn't deliver in the Championship, Yasiel Puig finally being comfortable with the club, and the health status of Corey Seager.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Sportsnet's Starting Lineup - October 24 - 7am
October 24 2017
Brady and Price talk NFL with Clark Judge and are joined in-studio by comedian Alonzo Bodden.
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Alonzo Bodden talks sports and Canada
October 24 2017
The comedian is in Toronto and stopped by in-studio with Brady and Price to talk Clippers, Kings, baseball, Lewis Hamilton, and Canada.