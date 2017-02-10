Elliotte Friedman: Not crazy for Leafs to build Cup contender soon
Originally aired February 10 2017
All
Clips
Shows
Sportsnet Today
Elliotte Friedman: Not crazy for Leafs to build Cup contender soon
February 10 2017
The HNIC analyst shares his thoughts regarding the possibility of William Nylander being moved, if Leafs' management should think of becoming contenders sooner than planned, and how active the Canadiens will be before the trade deadline.
Listening Now
Sportsnet Today
Sportsnet Today - February 10 - 8am
February 10 2017
Elliotte Friedman joined Dan and Dave to discuss NHL trade deadline rumours & take a look around the league; Bleacher Report's Jason Cole on the biggest NFL off-season stories.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Sportsnet Today - February 10 - 7am
February 10 2017
Dan and Dave talk more Leafs with Joe Bowen, and discuss just how important Freddie Andersen is to the Leafs success.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Joe Bowen: Andersen will need to be a star from here on out
February 10 2017
Joe Bowen joined Dan Riccio and David Bastl to discuss how important Frederik Andersen is to the Leafs success, the good (and the bad) of Jake Gardiner, & how Morgan Rielly is looking more comfortable post-injury.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Sportsnet Today -February 10 - 6am
February 10 2017
Dan Riccio and David Bastl break down the Leafs's loss to the Blues with Gord Stellick; talk Oakley fallout, Manziel to the CFL, & Ibaka/Raptors trade rumours.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Alvin Williams on Charles Oakley: A sad situation in New York
February 09 2017
The Sportsnet NBA analyst shares his thoughts about the poor state of affairs on-and-off the court with the Knicks, and why the Toronto Raptors have cooled down significantly since the calendar flipped.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Sportsnet Today - February 9 - 8am
February 09 2017
Former Raptor Alvin Williams on Charles Oakley's ejection at MSG, and the Raptors' loss to the Timberwolves; CBS Sports Radio host Brandon Tierney on the dysfunctional Knicks; Ben Nicholson-Smith on the Jays
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Sportsnet Today - February 9 - 7am
February 09 2017
Donnovan Bennett on last night's Raptors loss in Minnesota; Nick Kypreos on the Leafs and their competitive window
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Sportsnet Today - February 9 - 6am
February 09 2017
The Raptors play "annoyingly" bad in Minnesota; Charles Oakley gets arrested at a Knicks game? Your calls on proposed rule changes to speed up MLB games; Breaking down a great college basketball play-by-play call
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Davidi: Russell Martin was excited to play for Canada
February 08 2017
Sportsnet's Shi Davidi joined Roger Lajoie to talk about the Canada's World Baseball Classic roster, Russell Martin's health, Dalton Pompey's chance for Canada and more!
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Ben Nicholson-Smith on the addition of Joe Smith
February 05 2017
Sportsnet.ca's baseball editor Ben Nicholson-Smith joined Roger Lajoie on Sportsnet Today to discuss the Blue Jays' signing of reliever Joe Smith, as well as whether we should expect anything more from the team heading into spring training.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Joe Bowen on the excitement around this Leafs team
February 05 2017
Toronto Maple Leafs radio play-by-play voice Joe Bowen joined Roger Lajoie on Sportsnet Today to talk about an exciting Leafs win in Boston, how the young guns on this team don't feel like they should have to wait to win and why the team shouldn't do anything big at the trade deadline.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Sportsnet Today - February 5 - 4pm
February 05 2017
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler on the Leafs overachieving; NHL Scoreboard.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Sportsnet Today - February 5 - 3pm
February 05 2017
The Rap; The Bleacher Report's Sean Tomlinson on Patriots-Falcons & Super Bowl 51; All-mighty-baller.com's Chris Axmann on stories around the NBA including LeBron getting to 28,000 points.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Sportsnet Today - February 5 - 2pm
February 05 2017
NHL.com's Mike Morreale on playoff race in the East; At The Letters' Ben Nicholson-Smith on Jays adding reliever Joe Smith; The Rap.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Sportsnet Today - February 5 - 12:30pm to 2pm
February 05 2017
NFL Spin Zone/FanSided's Russell S. Baxter sets up Super Bowl 51; Leafs radio voice Joe Bowen on team defeating the Bruins; Islanders radio analyst Greg Picker on the team ahead of match vs. Leafs.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Mikael Backlund on Hockey Nation
February 04 2017
Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund joined Gord Stellick & Todd Hlushko on Hockey Nation to break down the Flames play, his line with Michael Ferland and Matthew Tkachuk, the NHL's Olympic involvement and more!
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Eddie Olczyk on Hockey Nation
February 04 2017
NBC Sports' Eddie Olczyk joined Gord Stellick & Todd Hlushko to talk Kings, goaltending, St Louis Blues & much more!
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Paul Jones on Sportsnet Today
February 04 2017
Toronto Raptors analyst Paul Jones joined Dan Riccio on Sportsnet Today to try and make sense of the Raptors recent struggles.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Rob Longley on Sportsnet Today
February 04 2017
Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun joined Sportsnet Today with Ben Ennis to talk about the Leafs recent slump, the mindset in the locker room and much more!
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Leafs just keep getting better
January 28 2017
Leafs radio colour commentator Jim Ralph joined Dan Riccio to give his thoughts on the NHL Top 100, and assess the Leafs season so far. Ralph is impressed with how the young team continues to improve month after month.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Sullinger was never going to be the difference maker
January 28 2017
JD Bunkis joined Ben Ennis to discuss Jared Sullinger's less than stellar play, and noted that he was never going to be a game changer for the Raptors. Bunkis talked what role would best suit Sullinger, how Pascal Siakam still has much room to improve, and why Patterson should be starting.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Raptors need to make defence a priority
January 21 2017
Eric Smith joined Ben Ennis to explain why the Raptors' recent struggles are natural, as they're dealing with the loss of their best defensive player. Smith noted that the team knows they need to play better defense, but if they don't make it a habit it may not be something they can just "turn on".
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Quick starts benefiting Leafs
January 21 2017
Hockey Night in Canada's Craig Simpson joined Ben Ennis to preview tonight's Battle of Ontario, and discuss how important scoring early has benefited the Leafs. Simpson also talked about whether or not the team should be wary of a "rookie wall".
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Sam Miller with Ben Ennis
January 15 2017
Sam Miller, National Baseball Columnist and Baseball Feature Writer for ESPN joined Ben Ennis to talk about his interesting piece on Mike Trout and much more!
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Tony Roth with Ben Lewis
January 15 2017
Tony Roth, the Tennis Director at the Ottawa Athletic Club, founder of the Noble Tennis School, and a former national touring coach with Tennis Canada joined Sportsnet 590 the Fan's Ben Lewis to discuss Milos Raonic's chances heading into the Australian Open, the state of the game in Canada today, and why the sport continues to grow.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Paul Hendrick on Sportsnet Today
January 15 2017
Leafs TV Reporter Paul Hendrick joined Ben Ennis on Sportnset Today to to break down the Leafs' impressive back to back wins and look ahead to a very busy February for the team.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Battle of Ontario is "back"
January 14 2017
Sunmedia's Rob Longley joined Roger Lajoie to preview tonight's Leafs/Senators match-up, and discuss how for the first time in a while it's a meaningful game for both teams. He also talked about how Ottawa has taken well to Guy Boucher's playing style, and how the Leafs haven't missed a beat after being off for five days.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Blue Jays building for now & the future
January 14 2017
Mike Wilner joined Ben Ennis to discuss rumours that Jose Bautista will sign somewhere within the next week. He also discussed their farm system, saying that it's getting better and will eventually help them out down the road. Wilner also said that if the Blue Jays have a bad season, Josh Donaldson may end up on the market.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
How they manage comedown will be true test for Blue Jackets
January 08 2017
John Shannon joined Roger Lajoie to discuss the next steps for the Columbus Blue Jackets post- win streak, and talk about how the Winnipeg Jets will fare without Patrik Laine.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Raptors need to play their game & rely on depth vs. Rockets
January 08 2017
Leo Rautins believes there's no reason to worry about the Raptors loss to the Bulls, as it's a long season and things happen. Rautins said that for tonight's match-up against the Rockets, Toronto can't get sucked into playing Houston's game and will need to rely on their depth to get the win.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
No reason why Bibeau shouldn't be the backup
January 08 2017
Leafs radio analyst Jim Ralph joined Dan Riccio to discuss the organization's lack of faith in their backups, and explain why Antoine Bibeau should be their backup. Ralph also talked about how important Frederik Andersen has been to the team, and why if it weren't for him the Leafs would be looking at a top-5 pick in this year's draft.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Raptors need those defensive rebounds vs the Bulls
January 07 2017
Eric Smith joined Roger Lajoie to preview Raptors/Bulls, and explain why defensive rebounds could be the game changer tonight for the Raptors. He also discussed the Paul Millsap trade rumours and gave the pros and cons of the Raptors trading for him.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Canadiens continue to get by despite rash of injuries
January 07 2017
Elliott Price joined Roger Lajoie to discuss how the Montreal Canadiens have gotten by despite facing a slew injuries- and a lot of it has to do with how Max Pacioretty & co. have stepped up their games. Price also discussed how important Alexander Radulov has been to the team's success, and he talked about the leadership Carey Price brings to the table.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Potential loss of Patterson could derail things very quickly
December 31 2016
Raptors radio analyst Paul Jones joined David Bastl to discuss what could happen if Patrick Patterson was to miss an extended period of time, and preview the Raptors match-up against the L.A. Lakers.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
US will be true test for Canada
December 31 2016
Arden Zwelling joined David Bastl to preview Canada's match-up against the US at the World Junior Hockey Championship. Zwelling noted that the US will be Canada's first true test, and expects big games from Travis Chabot and Philippe Myers.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Benefits both Jays & Jose to imply mutual interest
December 31 2016
Sportsnet.ca's Ben Nicholson-Smith joined Roger Lajoie to discuss why it's still a possibility that Jose Bautista could rejoin the Blue Jays. Nicholson-Smith talked about why rumours of contract talks also benefit both the Blue Jays and Bautista and give them leverage in the market.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Improvement in Columbus came from within
December 30 2016
The Columbus Dispatch's Aaron Portzline talked about how the Blue Jackets success this year has all come thanks to improvements within the organization. He discussed the growth in the team's defence, the changes Sergei Bobrovsky made in the off-season, and how John Tortorella has been exactly what the team needs behind the bench.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Siddall: Jose isn't someone you want to bet against
December 30 2016
Joe Siddall joined Roger Lajoie to address rumours that the Blue Jays are engaged in contract discussions with Jose Bautista. Siddall believes that wherever Bautista ends up there will be a hint of bitterness, though Bautista will be extra motivated to perform well.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Who benefits with Patterson out?
December 30 2016
Michael Grange thinks that Norm Powell will benefit the most if Patrick Patterson is out for awhile, as he should finally be able to find consistent play time. Grange also discussed the Raptors' loss to the Suns, and said that it's just a matter of the Raps being fatigued.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Johnston: Leafs are the kind of team you can believe in
December 30 2016
NHL Insider Chris Johnston believes that the Maple Leafs are the kind of team that fans should and can believe in, as he doesn't see them regressing in any way. Johnston also talked about Auston Matthews' ability to create scoring chances, and said that we're not seeing the rookie finally get comfortable.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Team Canada's had great chemistry since the get-go
December 30 2016
Ryan Dixon, co-host of Tape II Tape & writer at Sportsnet.ca, joined Dan Riccio and David Bastl to discuss why he thinks Team Canada is very prepared for their match-up against the USA on New Years Eve. Dixon also discussed who he thinks will be the team's #1 in net going forward, and talked about the excellent play of Matthew Barzal.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Jaffe: Bautista should've taken the QO
December 29 2016
SI.com's Jay Jaffe joined Roger Lajoie to discuss MLB rumours, and talk about how teams are looking for cheap, right-handed power hitters after seeing how Edwin Encarnacion signed for less. Jaffe also discussed why accepting the Blue Jays' qualifying offer may have been the best decision for Jose Bautista.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Raptors becoming the team that doesn't lie down
December 29 2016
Michael Grange joined Roger Lajoie to discuss how the Raptors are in the midst of forging an identity as the team that never gives up, and talked about DeMar DeRozan's future with the franchise.
Listen
Sportsnet Today
Would be interesting to see what Leafs could do with one stud d-man
December 29 2016
Sr. NHL hockey insider Elliotte Friedman joined Roger Lajoie to discuss the exciting play of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and why one stud defenceman could make a world of a difference for the team. He believes that trading JVR is definitely a possibility, and said that the Calder is Matthews' to lose.