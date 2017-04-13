Buck Martinez: It'll be a slow process for Jays to dig themselves out
Originally aired April 13 2017
Buck Martinez: It'll be a slow process for Jays to dig themselves out
April 13 2017
The TV voice of the Jays shares his thoughts regarding the team's woeful offensive performances thus far, the mentality required to get through a slump, Marcus Stroman starting great out of the gate, if John Gibbons may do some tinkering with the lineup, Kendrys Morales playing 1B, and the workload for Russell Martin.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 13 - 1pm
April 13 2017
Joe Bowen comes on to talk about the Leafs vs. Capitals, the benefits of starting on the road, and all the pressure being on the Capitals. Then the guys talk about all the action from day one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Joe Bowen: No better team to school the Leafs than the Capitals
April 13 2017
The radio voice of the Leafs provides his takes on the young squad getting introduced to the playoffs by the league's best team, the last time Toronto had so little pressure in the postseason, how the club will adjust to the loss of Nikita Zaitsev, and which players he'll focus extra attention upon.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 12 - 3pm
April 12 2017
Walker and Ennis break down their Stanley Cup playoff brackets and are joined by HNIC's David Amber to talk the resurgence of the Canadian hockey teams.
Natalie Spooner on IIHF silver, US strike, Olympics
April 12 2017
The National team/Toronto Furies member talks to The Andrew Walker Show about another tough loss to the US at the World Championships, the labour battle the Americans went through, NHLers not participating in the 2018 Olympics, the CWHL model vs. the NWHL.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 12 - 2pm
April 12 2017
Jim Hughson of HNIC discusses if the Leafs have any chance of upsetting the Capitals; Member of the Canadian Women's National Team, Natalie Spooner, recaps their loss at the World Championships.
Jim Hughson: Leafs need to plant seed of doubt to beat Capitals
April 12 2017
The HNIC voice lends his opinions regarding the chances for the Oilers to advance past the Sharks, the Leafs losing Nikita Zaitsev for Game 1 of their series vs. the Capitals, and how Mike Babcock's squad can upset the regular season champs.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 12 - 1pm
April 12 2017
Walker and Ennis are joined by Blue Jays voice Dan Shulman to tell us why not to panic about the teams dismal start; They also give their predictions for the first round of the NHL playoffs.
Dan Shulman: Blue Jays need to get head above water vs. Orioles & Red Sox
April 12 2017
The ESPN/SN MLB voice shares his thoughts on the Jays' struggling offence, whether the team has gotten too old, J. A. Happ's performance, the pressure on the rotation, Kendrys Morales manning first base, and how far the Raptors can get in the playoffs.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 11 - 3pm
April 11 2017
Setting up the Blue Jays Home Opener with SN MLB columnist Shi Davidi & the radio voice of the team, Jerry Howarth.
Jonah Keri: Give the Blue Jays more time before you get nervous
April 11 2017
The SI/CBS Sports MLB reporter explains why fans shouldn't be too concerned about the Blue Jays 1-5 record ahead of their Home Opener and discusses the expectations for Francisco Liriano, Justin Smoak, and Ezequiel Carrera.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 11 - 2pm
April 11 2017
Setting up the Blue Jays Home Opener with SI/CBS Sports' Jonah Keri & At The Letters' Arden Zwelling.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 11 - 1pm
April 11 2017
Setting up the Blue Jays' Home Opener; At The Letters' Ben Nicholson-Smith on the 1-5 Jays facing a rebuilding Brewers club.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 10 - 3pm
April 10 2017
Darcy Tucker joined the show to talk if the Maple Leafs have a chance going up against the Capitals; Alan May, Capitals studio analyst talked about how Capital fans are reacting to getting paired up against Toronto. The two did their takeaways.
This Capitals team has all the boxes checked
April 10 2017
Capitals' studio analyst Alan May discusses why this club is better than any other team in franchise history entering the postseason, how the matches up against the Leafs, and how Mike Babcock's team can slide by the Presidents' Trophy winner.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 10 2pm
April 10 2017
Walker & Ennis chatted about the Jays struggles, Leafs playoff match-up. Do the Leafs have any shot knocking off the Capitals? The two were also joined by Scott Stinson to talk about the weekend that was at Augusta, Will Sergio win another major?
The Andrew Walker Show - April 10, 2017 - 1pm
April 10 2017
Ron MacLean and Don Cherry join the show in studio at the top of the hour and talk about the Leaf's chances against the Capitals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. During the second half of the hour they talk more about the Leafs, Jays and the Masters
Grapes: Most nervous guy in the playoffs? Capitals' coach
April 10 2017
Don Cherry & Ron MacLean share their thoughts on how the Leafs booked their playoff ticket, facing the Presidents' Trophy winner to start the postseason, and which Canadian team is most likely to make the second round.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 7- 4pm
April 07 2017
Walker and Arden are joined by the Golf Show's Ian Leggatt to discuss the Masters so far; Sportsnet's Chris Johnston talked about the NHL playoff picture, & the Leafs' loss last night.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 7 - 2pm
April 07 2017
Sportsnet's Arden Zwelling joined Walker & JD in studio for an hour to talk some Blue Jays talk how this year's rotation could be key, Morales, and if fans were nervous about the Jays bats before Morales grand slam last night. Walker, JD, and Zwelling als
The Andrew Walker Show -April 7 -1pm
April 07 2017
Listen
The Andrew Walker Show - April 6 - 3pm
April 06 2017
Mike Zeisberger joins the show to talk about the potential 2013 Leafs/Bruins rematch and the culture change made by Lou Lamoriello. Then Gregg Zaun comes on to discuss the Jays 0-2 start and their selfish approach at the plate.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 6th - 2pm
April 06 2017
Adam Stanley came onto The Andrew Walker Show to discuss the Masters.They talk about Ben Ennis heading to the Masters.They talked about Dustin Johnson and his withdrawl of the tournament, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Canadians Adam Hadwi
The Andrew Walker Show - April 6 - 1pm
April 06 2017
Bobby Marks comes on to talk about the race at the top of the East, the Raptors chances in the playoffs, and if the Cavaliers are vulnerable. Then the guys talk about the start to the Blue Jays' season.
With Lowry back on the court, can the Raptors knock the crown off LeBron?
April 06 2017
The Andrew Walker Show places a call to The Vertical's Bobby Marks to discuss Kyle Lowry's impressive return from injury, where the Raptors rate in the East, if Dwane Casey's club has what it takes to overthrow the Cavaliers, if LeBron James & Co. are strong enough to repeat, and the tight race for MVP.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 5 - 3pm
April 05 2017
Paul Jones joins Andrew and Ben to preview tonight's Raptors/Pistons game. Will Kyle Lowry make his return?
The Andrew Walker Show - April 5 - 2pm
April 05 2017
Jerry Howarth to previews tonight's series finale between the O's and Blue Jays; Jay Coffin looks ahead to The Masters.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 5 - 1pm
April 05 2017
Andrew and Ben break down the Maple Leafs' playoff scenarios with Nick Kypreos; and The List!
Masters preview with Jay Coffin
April 05 2017
The GolfChannel.com editor joins The Andrew Walker Show to provide his insights regarding the par 3 contest, if Jordan Spieth has what it takes to rebound from last year's collapse, Dustin Johnson being the favourite, his dark horses, and if Adam Hadwin is in the conversation as a contender.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 5 - 1pm
April 05 2017
Walker , Ennis & JD were joined by Nick Kypreos to talk about the Maple Leafs playoffs scenarios and why Washington needs to win now. Walker, Ennis & JD did "The List" & what they watched last night and they talked about Marchand and Letangs season endin
The Andrew Walker Show - April 4 - 3pm
April 04 2017
Walker and Ennis are joined by former NFL player Ross Tucker to discuss Romo's decision to step away from football and pursue a broadcasting career. Leafs legened Darcy Tucker also hops on for another edition of Tucker Tuesdays to talk the NHL's decision
The ex-NHLer shares his take on the league saying no to the 2018 Olympics, watching the 2002 gold medal final, the Leafs on the cusp of making the postseason, and which rookie pleasantly surprised him.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 4 - 2pm
April 04 2017
Former NHLer and Hockey Central host Colby Armstrong joins Walker and Ennis is studio to talk his possible run at a spot on team Canada at the Olympics and who the Leafs would want to catch in the first round of the playoffs.
The Andrew Walker Show - April 4 - 1pm
April 04 2017
Walker and Ennis recap the Jays opening day loss vs. the Orioles and give their first impressions on the new faces. They also go over all the news on this hectic day of sports on The Wire!
The Andrew Walker Show - April 3, 2017 - 2pm
April 03 2017
Toronto Blue Jays Broadcaster, Mike Wilner, is in-studio for the hour and talks about the storylines surrounding the Jays heading into the season including the bullpen, the pitching rotation, the batting line up and defensive positioning.
Setting up the Blue Jays' 2017 season with Mike Wilner
April 03 2017
The Jays' radio broadcaster shares his thoughts when it comes to fan knowledge over the past few seasons, Kevin Pillar's bat, expectations for Dalton Pompey in 2017, the importance of a healthy Devon Travis, how good the rotation can be, and more!
The Andrew Walker Show - April 3, 2017 - 1pm
April 03 2017
The Toronto Blue Jays open their season this afternoon against the Orioles in Baltimore and Shi Davidi joins the show at the top of the hour and looks ahead to the upcoming campaign.
Setting up the Blue Jays' 2017 season with Shi Davidi
April 03 2017
The SN MLB columnist discusses his biggest positives & negatives regarding the Jays on Opening Day, the health of Roberto Osuna, keeping Ryan Goins at the expense of Melvin Upton Jr., Justin Smoak omitted from the season opener, how he thinks the AL East will shape out, and if Ross Atkins is still looking to bring in another left fielder.
The Andrew Walker Show - March 31 - 3pm
March 31 2017
Walker and Ennis discuss Nikita Zaitsev's worth, talk about Blake Wheeler's testiness with a reporter, and tak about what they want to see happen for the Vegas expansion draft.
Sharman: TFC has arguably the best roster in MLS
March 31 2017
James Sharman joined Andrew Walker and Ben Ennis in-studio to discuss TFC's start to the season, and talk about why it may be good that they've gone under the radar so far. Sharman believes that TFC has one of the best rosters in the league, and anything less than an MLS Cup Final appearance would be a disappointment.
The Andrew Walker Show - March 31- 2pm
March 31 2017
Walker and Ennis are joined by ESPN's Dan Shulman to preview the Blue Jays' season, and breakdown whether or not they're a playoff team; James Sharman previews TFC's home opener.
Dan Shulman: Blue Jays have it in them to be a playoff team
March 31 2017
Dan Shulman believes there are many reasons to be optimistic about the Blue Jays, but there are concerns surrounding the rotation's health, Osuna's velocity, and offensive production. Despite those concerns, Shulman thinks the Jays have it in them to be a playoff team and he joined the Walker Show to explain why.
The Andrew Walker Show -March 31- 1pm
March 31 2017
Andrew Walker and Ben Ennis are joined by NHL analyst Glenn Healy to break down the reported Zaitsev extension, and discuss the Leafs' success; The List: Things that are closer than you think.
Sticking to the gameplan key to Leafs' success
March 31 2017
Glenn Healy says that the Leafs have a chance every night that they stick to their gameplan- it's only when they play distracted hockey that they really struggle. Healy also explained why the reported Nikita Zaitsev extension makes sense, and talked about how Connor McDavid has carried the Oilers on his back.
The Andrew Walker Show - March 30, 2017 - 3pm
March 30 2017
During the first half of the hour they touched on a number of topics including former Blue Jays in other places and if they're rooting for or against them. Predator's Analyst and and former NHL goalie, Chris Mason, joins the show and talks about the Pred