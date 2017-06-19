Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jays & Rangers more concerned about fighting for a wild card than each other
Originally aired June 19 2017
The Andrew Walker Show
Jays & Rangers more concerned about fighting for a wild card than each other
June 19 2017
Rangers special assistant to the GM (and former Jay) Darren Oliver talks about the heat at Globe Life Park, the rivalry vs. the Jays, the unlikelihood of catching the Astros, Rougned Odor's subpar season, the franchise still waiting for its first World Series, making the decision to retire as a player, and the amount of mediocre teams that can realistically make the postseason.
Listening Now
The Andrew Walker Show
Return of Steve Pearce enough to help Blue Jays finally get to .500?
June 19 2017
Blue Jays radio analyst Joe Siddall shares his takes on Marco Estrada's recent struggles, the Blue Jays' Jekyll & Hyde offence, whether a lineup change is soon to come, the loss of Devon Travis, Steve Pearce's bat, Dwight Smith Jr., Kendrys Morales' consistency, and the Jays' rivalry with the Rangers.
The Andrew Walker Show
Why did Leafs protect Matt Martin over two prospects?
June 19 2017
Andrew Walker tells Ben Ennis that a conversation he had with someone in the Maple Leafs organisation informed him that the team isn't sold on Brendan Leipsic or Kerby Rychel being good enough to regularly play in the NHL.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 16 - 2pm
June 16 2017
Luke Fox, NHL Editor, joins Ennis to talk about potential trades that can happen before the Vegas Draft and the players the Leafs should target; Adam Stanley, Golf Writer for Sportsnet, talks to Ennis about the US Open.
The Andrew Walker Show
End of Ronaldo's run with Real Madrid?
June 16 2017
Soccer Central's James Sharman provides his takes on Toronto FC having to play three games in less than a week and Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wanting to leave Real Madrid due allegations of defrauding Spain’s tax office.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 16 - 1pm
June 16 2017
Mike Wilner, Jays Broadcaster and Blue Jays Talk Host, talks to Ennis about the Blue Jays and their issues at left-field; James Sharman; Sportsnet soccer analyst, talks to Ennis about Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 15 - 3pm
June 15 2017
Michael Baumann, MLB Writer & Host of The Ringers MLBPodcast, talks about there being a lot more home runs this year; Eric Engels, Montreal Canadiens writer for Sportsnet talks about the Drouin/Sergachev deal.
The Andrew Walker Show
Engels on Habs acquiring Drouin from Bolts for Sergachev
June 15 2017
Sportsnet's Eric Engels hops on The Andrew Walker Show to provide his initial reaction to the Lightning trading Jonathan Drouin and a conditional 6th-round pick to the Canadiens in exchange for Mikhail Sergachev and a conditional 2nd-round pick.
The Andrew Walker Show
Ariel Helwani: McGregor already won by getting to dance with Mayweather
June 15 2017
The MMAFighting.com writer shares his takes on the Mayweather-McGregor finally being announced after close to two years of negotiations, the storylines leading into the fight, and how the UFC star matches up against one of the best boxers ever.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 15 - 2pm
June 15 2017
Colby Armstrong, former NHL player, talks to Walker and Ennis about being a part of the Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup Parade; Ariel Helwani, Journalist for MMA FIghting.com talks about the Mayweather and McGregor fight.
The Andrew Walker Show
How did Colby Armstrong lead the Pens' Cup parade?
June 15 2017
The NHL on Sportsnet analyst discusses how he became a part of the Penguins' Stanley Cup parade, which former teammate he felt happiest to see lift the Cup, which player likely partied the hardest, being at Sidney Crosby's Cup party last year, where Marc-André Fleury's head is at, and the chances Pittsburgh makes it three in a row.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 15th
June 15 2017
Andrew Walker and Ben Ennis talk to Ben Nicholson-Smith about all things Blue Jays and what to do with Pearce and Goins they also do the list of things that are not as hard as they look
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 14 - 3pm
June 14 2017
Calgary Sun's Eric Francis on passing of Don Matthews, NHL free agency & expansion draft; Former Argos coach & GM Jim Barker on passing of Matthews; SN NHL writer Chris Johnston on expansion draft, Leafs needs.
The Andrew Walker Show
Jim Barker: Don Matthews was a true genius
June 14 2017
The former Toronto Argonauts head coach & general manager guests on The Andrew Walker Show to reflect on the life and career of legendary head coach Don Matthews, who died Wednesday at the age of 77.
The Andrew Walker Show
Setting up the U.S. Open with Jay Coffin
June 14 2017
The GolfChannel.com editor discusses the complaints from players regarding how tough the course at Erin Hills is, Phil Mickelson's decision to skip the tournament to attend his daughter's graduation (but sending his caddie there just in case he can make his tee time), and who he favours to win the title.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 14 - 2pm
June 14 2017
The Golden Knights should make Marc-André Fleury their #1 priority, right?; GolfChannel.com's Jay Coffin previews the U.S. Open.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 14 - 1pm
June 14 2017
Marco Estrada in the midst of his worst stretch as a Blue Jay; SN's Stephen Brunt on Estrada & Troy Tulowitzki's struggles, Justin Smoak's unexpected success; Still can't believe that Danny O'Neil interview yesterday.
The Andrew Walker Show
A couple of Blue Jays stars not exactly shining right now
June 14 2017
SN's Stephen Brunt provides his takes on Marco Estrada having his worst stretch with the Jays, how the starter may be handling his struggles, Troy Tulowitzki's offensive contributions being below what was expected, and Justin Smoak surprisingly being the team's best run producer.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 13 - 3pm
June 13 2017
Jay Jaffe talks about Roy Halladay's case for the Hall of Fame, along with Aaron Judge's impressive play. Danny O'Neil discusses his column about the behaviour of Jays fans in Seattle.
The Andrew Walker Show
Blue Jays fans making things uncomfortable for Mariners fans in Seattle?
June 13 2017
710 ESPN (Seattle) host Danny O'Neil guests on The Andrew Walker Show to explain why he calls Blue Jays fans who watch the team play the Mariners at Safeco Field annoying house guests who have worn out their welcome.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 13 - 2pm
June 13 2017
Darcy Tucker joins Andrew Walker and Ben Ennis to talk about the upcoming expansion draft and gives his own take on the NBA finals; Arden Zwelling joins the show in studio and tallks about the MLB draft.
The Andrew Walker Show
Count Darcy Tucker among those who have no issues with superteams
June 13 2017
On this edition of Tucker Tuesday: Penguins win another Cup despite all their injuries & amount of games played over the past two seasons; do Leafs' plans change given how Pittsburgh won?; GMs finally have a solid handle on salary cap?; concept of superteams; and which players the Leafs expose in the expansion draft.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 13 - 1pm
June 13 2017
Wrapping up the NBA Finals with SiriusXM NBA's Justin Termine; The List: Safe bets; Naming suggestion for Mariners' stadium now that Safeco has ended its partnership.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 12 - 3 pm
June 12 2017
Greg Wyshynski, Editor Yahoo Sports, talks to Walker and Ennis about the Stanley Cup Finals and Pittsburgh winning; Kurt Helin, Blogger NBC Sports Pro Basketball Talk, talks to Walker and Ennis about the NBA Finals.
The Andrew Walker Show
Wrapping up the Stanley Cup Final with Greg Wyshynski
June 12 2017
The Puck Daddy editor discusses the possibility of the Predators making another Final appearance in the near future, the Penguins likely losing Marc-André Fleury in the expansion draft, P. K. Subban not speaking before Game 6, whether the Pens or Blackhawks or more likely to win the next Cup, and favourites for next season.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 12 - 2pm
June 12 2017
Mike Wilner, Blue Jays play-by-play voice, talks to Walker and Ennis about the Blue Jays returning home from Seattle and their next series versus the Tampa Bay Rays; Walker and Ennis talk about where Crosby ranks all time in the NHL.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 12 - 1 pm
June 12 2017
Doug Maclean; Hockey Central analyst, talks to Walker and Ennis about the Pittsburgh Penguins winning the Stanley Cup; in the second half, Walker and Ennis share their list.
The Andrew Walker Show
Wrapping up the Stanley Cup Final with Doug MacLean
June 12 2017
The Hockey Central panellist shares his insights regarding parity in the NHL, the importance of draft luck to build a Cup contender, the likelihood the Predators will return to the Final next season, Sidney Crosby's Conn Smythe performance, whether the Penguins or Blackhawks are closer to winning the next championship, the challenge Jim Rutherford has for next season, and the talent that is Matt Murray.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 9 - 3pm
June 09 2017
Ex-Preds (and Pens) goalie Tomas Vokoun on hockey in Nashville, Pekka Rinne's troubles in Pittsburgh, playing with Sidney Crosby, Jaromír Jagr continuing to play; SN MLB columnist Shi Davidi on Jays ahead of their series in Seattle.
The Andrew Walker Show
Tomas Vokoun on hockey in Nashville, Rinne, Crosby & Jagr
June 09 2017
The former Predators (and, for a short while, Penguins) goaltender talks to Andrew Walker about the success Nashville is enjoying on-and-off the ice, being part of the team when the fan base was only starting to learn the game, Pekka Rinne's troubles in Pittsburgh, what it's like playing with Sidney Crosby, and how much longer he thinks Jaromír Jagr can play.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 9 - 2pm
June 09 2017
ESPN/SN MLB voice Dan Shulman on David Price not happy with the Boston media, top 40 Jays of all time; Yahoo! Sports' Bobby Marks on Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Cavaliers may not have anything left in the gas tank
June 09 2017
Yahoo! Sports Bobby Marks shares his insights regarding Cleveland's challenge of coming back from their 0-3 deficit, how the rest of the NBA can challenge the superteam that is the Warriors, and what's next for LeBron James after his current deal with the Cavs expires.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - July 9, 2017 - 1pm
June 09 2017
Matthew Barnaby joins The Andrew Walker Show and discusses the Pens/Preds series; Subban vs Crosby Rivalry, Rinne's road woes.
The Andrew Walker Show
Matthew Barnaby admires Crosby's competitive nature
June 09 2017
The ex-NHL grinder discusses the amount of abuse Sidney Crosby receives vs. the superstars of the past, how the Predators got spanked in Game 5 after being the better club in the first four, Pekka Rinne's struggles in Pittsburgh, transitioning to being an assistant coach for the Kitchener Rangers, and provides scouting notes on Jeremy Bracco, Owen Tippett & Gabriel Vilardi.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 8 - 3pm
June 08 2017
SN NBA columnist Michael Grange on Warriors going up 3-0 in NBA Finals, future for LeBron James, super teams; NHL on Sportsnet's Colby Armstrong previews Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final and talks raccoon troubles.
The Andrew Walker Show
Blue Jays fans head to Seattle this weekend. When does an NHL club join them?
June 08 2017
Art Thiel, co-founder & president of Sports-Press North West, talks to The Andrew Walker Show about the invasion of Jays fans when the team visits the Mariners, Seattle managing a .500 record despite all their injuries, and how far along Seattle is from landing an NHL club.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 8 - 2pm
June 08 2017
HNIC's David Amber sets up Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final; Art Thiel, Co-Founder & President Sports-Press North West, on Jays fans invading Seattle when the team plays Mariners, possible NHL expansion to the city.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 8 - 1pm
June 08 2017
Sports Illustrated's Andrew Sharp on Warriors blowing away rest of NBA, how it may impact the league for years to come; Blue Jays still flirting with .500; The List: People who don't need an extra day off.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 7 - 3 pm
June 07 2017
Mike Wilner, play-by-play voice of the Blue jays joined Ennis and Walker in studio to talk about the Blue Jays.
The Andrew Walker Show
Dominic Moore setting up for another smashing success
June 07 2017
The Bruins centre joins The Andrew Walker Show to promote the 6th annual Smashfest Charity Ping-Pong Challenge which benefits concussion & rare cancer research, to discuss the season that was for him & his club, the possibility of being a Golden Knight, facing Erik Karlsson, & the Stanley Cup Final.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 7 - 2 pm
June 07 2017
Tim Bontemps, NBA writer for the Washington Post talks about the NBA Finals; Dominic Moore, NHL player, talks about his charity ping-pong challenge, SMASHFEST, happening in Toronto on July 20.
The Andrew Walker Show
Subpar NBA playoffs coming to a boring conclusion
June 07 2017
The Washington Post's Tim Bontemps talks to The Andrew Walker Show about the Warriors seemingly on their way to another title with little challenge from the Cavaliers, how LeBron James' legacy would be affected if he doesn't win another title, what type of team could beat Golden State, and which player will be the next dominant player.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 7 - 1 pm
June 07 2017
Jeremy Roenick, NHL analyst on NBC talks to Walker and Ennis about the Stanley Cup Playoffs, P.K. Subban and super teams. In the second half, Walker and Ennis talk about the list.
The Andrew Walker Show
Jeremy Roenick: NHL needs more Subbans
June 07 2017
The NBC Sports NHL analyst provides his takes regarding Nashville anthem singers, if we can now say the Predators are playing in a hockey market, P. K. Subban's role in growing the game in Tennessee, if he wants to see Mike Fisher lift the Cup, and the concept of super teams.
The Andrew Walker Show
The Andrew Walker Show - June 6 - 3 pm
June 06 2017
Richard Justice, MLB.com Correspondent, talks about the Houston Astros' record, what's next for them and some Blue Jays talk. Joe Siddall, Blue Jays broadcaster, talks to Walker and Ennis about the Blue Jays and their series against the Athletics.