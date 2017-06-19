The Andrew Walker Show

Jays & Rangers more concerned about fighting for a wild card than each other

Rangers special assistant to the GM (and former Jay) Darren Oliver talks about the heat at Globe Life Park, the rivalry vs. the Jays, the unlikelihood of catching the Astros, Rougned Odor's subpar season, the franchise still waiting for its first World Series, making the decision to retire as a player, and the amount of mediocre teams that can realistically make the postseason.