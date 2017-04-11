Jonah Keri: Give the Blue Jays more time before you get nervous

The Andrew Walker Show

With Lowry back on the court, can the Raptors knock the crown off LeBron?

The Andrew Walker Show places a call to The Vertical's Bobby Marks to discuss Kyle Lowry's impressive return from injury, where the Raptors rate in the East, if Dwane Casey's club has what it takes to overthrow the Cavaliers, if LeBron James & Co. are strong enough to repeat, and the tight race for MVP.