Play Password with On Point

Each weekday afternoon between 1pm – 4pm, listen for your chance to play “Password.”

How does it work?

  • Perry and Randip will choose an athlete or sports figure and give you a one word clue.
  • They’ll then open the phone lines and listeners will have the opportunity to guess the athlete or sports figure based on the “one word clue.”
  • They’ll keep dropping one word hints until we get a winner.
  • Guess correct and score a sweet prize!

