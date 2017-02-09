Beat the Box Office!

Multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band, NICKELBACK are set to hit the road this summer on the Feed The Machine Tour!

Stopping in Calgary on September 26th, Nickelback will be performing at the Saddledome with special guests Cheap Trick and Shaman’s Harvest.

Tickets go on sale February 11th @ 10am on Ticketmaster, but FAN Club Members can enter now for their chance to win a pair of tickets BEFORE they go on sale!