Make Valentine’s Day special with Involtini Ristorante

February 14th. It’s that red letter day of year that you can’t (and better not) forget.

Valentine’s Day is coming and we’ve got you covered!

Sportsnet 960 and INVOLTINI RISTORANTE have dinner for 2 just for you!

Enter now to win a $250 gift card to Involtini Ristorante in Oak Bay Plaza in Southwest Calgary – CLICK HERE.

Check them out online at Involtini.ca.

Delicious Italian cuisine made fresh daily… a great atmosphere any time of year... but you're gonna love it for Valentine’s Day.