Win Dinner and a Show at the Comedy Cave!

The Comedy Cave is closed and moving to a new location – 1020 8th Avenue Southwest. They will reopen on November 15th in their new spot with Stewart Huff performing November 15 to 19th.

To celebrate the new location of the Comedy Cave enter to win a night at the new Comedy Cave with the Boys from The Big Show on November 21st.

Kerr, Nault and Steinberg – Have some laughs, some food, some drinks and talking some sports.

If it’s comedy you crave, come to the CAVE!