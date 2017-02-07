100 Men Who Give a Damn brings together 100 or more guys just like you – working hard in Calgary – love the city and wanna give back to the community causes that they believe in.

Get involved and be part of something special and help make decisions as to where the money goes. Their next meeting is Tuesday, March 14th.

For more info head to 100MenCalgary.com.



Local men. Making a local impact!