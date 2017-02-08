Calgary Boat & Sportsmen’s Show

It’s Southern Alberta’s BIGGEST Boat & Outdoors Show. Don’t miss it February 11th and 12th at the BMO Centre, Stampede Park. The show features boats of all sizes, marine accessories, fishing, camping and hunting gear, outfitters, fishing guides and lodges, destination travel locations, ATV’s and a variety of other outdoor related products and services.

Loads of entertainment too! Kids can try their hand at “catch and release” at the Kid’s Trout Fishing Pond, or test their hunting and fishing skills at the numerous simulators located in the Alberta Hunter Education Instructors’ Association (AHEIA) area. With over 175 exhibitors, you are sure to find something that appeals to every member of your family. Click here or visit CalgaryBoatandSportShow.ca.