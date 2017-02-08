Comedian JIM JEFFRIES!

Don’t miss standup comedian Jim Jefferies and his The Unusual Punishment Tour coming March 4th and 5th to the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium for 3 hilarious shows.

Jefferies has firmly established himself as one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, with a controversial and belief-challenging standup style that continues to surprise and entertain audiences across the globe. This tour comes hot of the heels of his fifth major standup comedy special “Freedumb” which premiered July 1st on Netflix. Jefferies burst on to the scene in the United States after his popular debut HBO special “I Swear to God.” His additional successful comedy specials include “Contraband,” “Alcoholocaust,” and “Fully Functional.” Tickets for his show are available for purchase now at jimjefferies.com.

Tickets for his 4th late night show on March 5th are on sale now.