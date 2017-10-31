Get ready for a night of de-ball-chery Calgary! On Friday, December 1st we’re teaming up with Prostate Cancer Centre of Calgary, Women for Men’s Health YYC and Jack Daniel’s to bring you the first ever Cowboys BLUE BALL!

Donate to have your boyfriend, dad, brother or favourite MAN friend to “Get Checked” at the MAN VAN!

We’ve invited a few of our funniest friends to make this night HUGE! You may have seen them on a NETFLIX or SHOWTIME special or performing at the Comedy Store LA and the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel hosting Beachers Madhouse!