Dean Brody and the Beautiful Freakshow Tour is coming! See Dean with special guests: Madeline Merlo and the James Barker Band Saturday, June 3rd, at the Stampede Corral.

Tickets on sale now at www.LiveNation.com. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

The past year saw Brody take home a JUNO Award for Country Album of the Year, along with 4 CCMA Awards for the top selling digital Canadian country single of all-time, “Bring Down the House”. Beautiful Freakshow is Brody’s sixth album.