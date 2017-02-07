DEF LEPPARD IS COMING!

Def Leppardis coming to the Saddledome with guests Poison and Tesla on Saturday, June 3rd!
Fresh off winning their fan voted Classic Rock MagazineAlbum of the Year award, Def Leppard announce they will return to the road this spring for a three month run across North America. The Live Nation promoted outing will storm through cities across parts of the U.S. and Canada, including Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Tickets for the Canadian dates now on sale at LiveNation.com. The Def Leppard Rock Brigade Concert Club presales begin on January 17th also at LiveNation.com.
In conjunction with the announcement of their North American tour, Def Leppard also premieres the live video for “Animal” via Brave Words. Click here to view, we encourage you to post and share! The live video clip is from the bands recently announced concert film, And There Will Be A Next Time – Live From Detroit which will be released on February 10thin partnership with Eagle Rock Entertainment. Click here to purchase.