Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy are coming!

Superstar comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy will be bringing their “We’ve Been Thinking” Tour to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, July 16 for the 2017 Virgin Mobile Stampede Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. (MST) and start at $49.99 (plus applicable fees). Tickets will be available at all Ticketmaster outlets, via phone at 1.855.985 and at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Virgin Mobile will offer its Members exclusive priority access to tickets for the show. Members can go to virginmobile.ca/benefits for details on the pre-sale, which runs from Tuesday, February 7 at 10 a.m. (MST) to Thursday, February 9 at 10 p.m. (MST). Calgary Stampede Insiders also have an opportunity to pre-purchase tickets from Wednesday, February 8 at 10 a.m. (MST) until Thursday, February 9 at 10 p.m. (MST).

The Calgary Stampede is July 7-16, 2017. For more information, please visit calgarystampede.com. Stay tuned for more Virgin Mobile Stampede Concert Series announcements.