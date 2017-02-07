NITRO CIRCUS IS COMING!

Global action sports phenomenon Nitro Circus Live returns to Calgary, Sunday, June 11th at McMahon Stadium!

FMX legend Travis Pastrana to make his only live Canadian appearance in 2017! Tickets on sale now

The greatest action sports event on the planet, Nitro Circus Live, just wrapped up its biggest world tour yet after playing more than 60 shows across North America, Europe and Australia over the past 10 months. Calgary would have been a highlight of the trek, but due to a sudden and severe storm it was impossible to put on the show. Because of that disappointment, Nitro Circus Live has decided to bring global superstar Travis Pastrana to McMahon Stadium for a special event as part of its massive 2017 tour. Pastrana will ride with the Nitro Circus crew at this show in what will be his only live appearance in Canada in 2017.

Pastrana was injured at the time of last year’s Stampede Park show and would not have been able to perform. But now he’s back and eager to visit Calgary for the first time. “I can’t wait to finally come to Calgary and ride for the fans there,” said Pastrana. “It’s such a great Olympic city with a passion for action sports and the outdoors. I couldn’t be more pumped to be there in June!”