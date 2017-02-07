Red Hot Chili Peppers with Guests are coming Monday, May 29th to the Scotiabank Saddledome in support of their 11th studio album, the worldwide No. 1 The Getaway.

Tickets on sale now. Buy ’em at LiveNation.com. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

The Getaway debuted at #1 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart and at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 upon its release in June. The Getaway marks the Grammy Award-winning band’s seventh top 10 album and third #2 on the Top 200 Chart. The album debuted at #1 in Australia, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, and New Zealand and at #2 in the United Kingdom and Germany. The Getaway was produced by Danger Mouse and mixed by Nigel Godrich.