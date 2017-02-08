Register today for the Sport Chek Mother’s Day Run, Walk & Ride!

Sportsnet 960 The FAN is proud to be a part of the 40th annual Sport Chek Mother’s Day Run, Walk and Ride.

Get your sneakers, your bikes, your strollers and join us at the starting line on Sunday, May 14th. This year will be bigger and better than ever.

It’s Alberta’s largest family fundraising event!

Registration is now open at MDrunwalkride.com.

Help raise funds for the Neonatal Intensive Care Units here in Calgary through the Calgary Health Trust and for Jumpstart, so we can help all kids play.

The Sport Chek Mother’s Day Run, Walk and Ride is proudly sponsored by Sport Chek, Chinook Centre, Jayman, Calgary Sun, Oasis Wellness Centre & Spa, Prestige Hotels & Resorts and Under Armour.