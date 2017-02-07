SN 960 PROUD TO HELP THE CHILDREN’S WISH FOUNDATION

The Children’s Wish Foundation Poker Tournament is a fun night of cards with a prize pot of $15,500! Come out and bid on great auction items, enjoy food and drink, and meet local VIP’s – like Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, their event Ambassador!

Lay your cards on the table to raise funds to grant the most heartfelt Wish to a child with a life-threatening illness! Get your seats at the table, contact 800-267-WISH. CLICK HERE for more info!