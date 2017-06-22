Canada’s National Junior A Championship returns to Alberta for the seventh time

CALGARY, Alta. – The RBC Cup, Canada’s National Junior A Championship, is headed to Brooks, Alta., where the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League will play host to the 49th edition of the tournament from May 11-19, 2019 at the Centennial Regional Arena.

Hockey Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL), Alberta Junior Hockey League and Hockey Alberta made the announcement Thursday in Brooks.

“I have the utmost confidence in the people of Brooks and surrounding areas that this RBC Cup will be like nothing seen before. The passion for hockey and community is unique in our city and this event gives many people an opportunity to be a part of the Brooks experience,” said Ryan Papaioannou, general manager and head coach of the Bandits. “As a host team we have a responsibility to work towards having an elite group and over the next two seasons we will continue to focus on the identities that have allowed us to have success.”

The RBC Cup will return to Alberta for the seventh time. The event was previously hosted in Lloydminster (2016), Camrose (2011); Grande Prairie (2004); Fort McMurray (2000); Olds (1994); and Edmonton (1975).

“Hockey Alberta is excited to have this prestigious event return to Alberta. We are always proud of how our Alberta host communities raise the bar when it comes to hosting a major event and welcoming teams from across the country,” said Rob Litwinski, CEO, Hockey Alberta. “We look forward to working with Hockey Canada and the Alberta Junior Hockey League to provide support for the Brooks Bandits and their host committee to make the 2019 RBC Cup a successful event.”

“The experience of the Bandits having appeared in two successive championships, the strength of their hockey program, and the tremendous fan support evident across their community were key factors in the support Brooks received from the CJHL to host the 2019 RBC Cup,” said Canadian Junior Hockey League president, Brent Ladds.

The 2019 RBC Cup will bring together the top Junior A teams from across the country, along with the host Bandits, to face off for the national championship. Historically, the event has generated more than $2 million in local economic impact, with event proceeds being directed to supporting hockey development in the community.

“We are thrilled to host the 2019 RBC Cup and welcome the athletes, their families and coaches to Alberta and show them all the warmth and hospitality our community has to offer,” said Barry Morishita, mayor of the City of Brooks. “These tournaments not only provide athletes with an important chance to compete at a national level, they also help strengthen the local economy, boost local pride and increase volunteerism. We look forward to supporting the RBC Cup, and are excited at the challenge of making this the best championship ever.”

Having previously captured Canada’s National Junior A Championship in 2013 in Summerside, P.E.I., the Bandits also appeared at the RBC Cup in 2016 and 2017 and will look to carry momentum from their runner-up finish at this year’s championship in Cobourg, Ont.

“It is so fitting that after being crowned champions in 2013 and competing in back-to-back years that the Bandits have been selected to host in 2019,” said Molly Douglass, reeve of the County of Newell “From day one, our Newell region’s excitement and energy for Junior A hockey has been reflected in amazing support and residents, fans and supporters will now get the opportunity to showcase our unique and welcoming community across Canada.”

Tournament ticket packages are tentatively scheduled to go on sale in May 2018 and season ticket holders will be given the first opportunity to reserve seats for the tournament.

“We are immensely grateful to Hockey Canada for the opportunity to showcase our community’s passion for Junior A hockey on the national stage, and to the local businesses, government, and organizations that helped to support our bid and make this event possible,” said Tyler King, chair of the bid committee and Bandits communications manager. “We are already looking forward to the next two years of preparation to ensure an unforgettable national championship.”

Schedule information for the 2019 RBC Cup will be announced at a later date.

Release courtesy of the AJHL.