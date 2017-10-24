Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
World Series may come down to Dodgers bullpen vs. Astros starters
Originally aired October 24 2017
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
October 24 2017
Adnan Virk shares his takes on the awful reviews for "The Snowman," guilty pleasure movies, the overachieving Yankees, two of the three best regular season clubs fighting for the World Series crown, the vulnerabilities on the Astros & Dodgers, Yasiel Puig returning to form, and where Giancarlo Stanton will play in 2018.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
Sean Avery's new book won't make him any new friends
October 24 2017
Sportsnet's renaissance man Stephen Brunt chats with Dean Molberg & Rhett Warrener about Sean Avery pulling no punches in his biography, and to preview a World Series featuring two 100-plus game winning clubs.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
Dickenson: Time for Stamps to bounce back after ugly loss
October 24 2017
Dave Dickenson joins Boomer, Warrener and Pinder coming off a rough loss vs the rival Roughriders.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
October 24 - Hour 3
October 24 2017
More hockey arguing. Adnan Virk. Whatcha Want.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
October 24 - Hour 2
October 24 2017
Stephen Brunt. We argue about Flames stuff.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
October 24 - Hour 1
October 24 2017
Flames. Pinder Report. Dave Dickenson.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
La Canfora: Browns doing Browns things, and other awful games
October 23 2017
NFL insider Jason La Canfora joins Boomer, Warrener and Pinder to recap Week 7, which saw a handful of teams unable to muster even one offensive score.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
October 23 - Hour 3
October 23 2017
Recapping terrible football picks. Jason Lacanfora. Whatcha Want.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
October 23 - Hour 2
October 23 2017
Pinder Report. More.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
October 23 - Hour 1
October 23 2017
Hockey. Football. Pinder forgetting to raise his kids.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
Brunt: Dominant Dodgers deserve to be here
October 20 2017
Stephen Brunt joins Boomer, Rhett and Pinder to talk Gord Downie and baseball.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
Friedman: Habs in a brutal situation
October 20 2017
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman tells Boomer, Rhett and Pinder that Habs GM Marc Bergevin finds himself and his team in a rough spot.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
October 20 2017 - Hour 3
October 20 2017
Hockey. Did Ya Know. Whatcha Want.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
October 20 2017 - Hour 2
October 20 2017
Stephen Brunt. Crazy Crazy Clip of the Week. Elliotte Friedman.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
October 20 2017 - Hour 1
October 20 2017
Flames take a billion penalties. Pinder Report.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
Sports Select Picks - Oct 19 2017
October 19 2017
The boys make their (probably terrible) picks for Sports Select.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
Jason La Canfora talks Week 7 with Boomer, Rhett and Pinder
October 19 2017
NFL insider Jason La Canfora joins Boomer, Warrener and Pinder to talk Week 7, starting with Derek Carr trying to rebound from injury and lead the Raiders to a Thursday Night Football win.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
October 19 2017 - Hour 3
October 19 2017
Sports Select picks. Jason Lacanfora. Whatcha Want.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
October 19 2017 - Hour 2
October 19 2017
Pinder Report. Hockey. Ask Rhett.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
October 19 2017 - Hour 1
October 19 2017
Flames game day, finally.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
Mikael Backlund and Frida Engstrom in studio w/ Boomer & Warrener
October 18 2017
Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund and his fiance Frida Engstrom join Boomer and Warrener in studio to talk hockey, linemates, contracts and their upcoming "Uncorked for ALS" event.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
October 18 2017 - Hour 3
October 18 2017
Mikael Backlund and Frida Engstrom in studio. Did Ya Know. Whatcha Want.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
October 18 2017 - Hour 2
October 18 2017
Pinder Report. George Johnson. Clean It Up!
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
October 18 2017 - Hour 1
October 18 2017
Strange show. Get ready.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
Alex Singleton on The Morning Show
October 17 2017
Calgary Stampeders Linebacker Alex Singleton joins Pinder, Boomer, and Warrener on The Morning Show. They talk about the win over the weekend to eliminate the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and look ahead to the game Friday when they host the Saskatachwan Roughriders.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
Stephen Brunt on The Morning Show
October 17 2017
Stephen Brunt, Sportsnet's Insider for everything sports joins Boomer, Pinder, and Warrener on The Morning Show. Lots to talk about including the Championship Series in Major League Baseball, Stephen's Hamilton Tiger-Cats getting eliminated from the CFL Postseason, and the impact of the re-election of Naheed Nenshi as Mayor in Calgary.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
Dave Dickenson on The Morning Show
October 17 2017
Every Tuesday, Head Coach of the Calgary Stampeders Dave Dickenson joins the guys on the Morning show to talk about the CFL week that was. They talk about how he's had to use his challenge flag lately and look ahead to Friday's tilt against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
Boomer and Warrener in the Morning - 8am, Oct 17, 2017
October 17 2017
Three Stars of the night. Adnan Virk joins the program. Whatcha Wanna Talk About ends the program.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
Boomer and Warrener in the Morning - 7am, Oct 17, 2017
October 17 2017
Stephen Brunt and Alex Singleton are guests. Pinder Report in the final segment.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
Boomer and Warrener in the Morning - 6am, Oct 17, 2017
October 17 2017
Dave Dickenson joins the program.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
Lacanfora: what now with Rodgers out?
October 16 2017
NFL insider Jason Lacanfora joins Boomer, Rhett and Pinder to recap Week 6 action and discuss the repercussions of Aaron Rodgers being out for possibly the entire season.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
10/16/17 - Hour 3
October 16 2017
Recapping our terrible Sports Select picks. Jason Lacanfora. Whatcha Want.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
10/16/17 - Hour 2
October 16 2017
Pinder Report. Hockey. Football.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
10/16/17 - Hour 1
October 16 2017
Flames win one, lose one over the weekend. Football talk.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
Stephen Brunt with Boomer, Rhett and Pinder
October 13 2017
Sportsnet's Stephen Brunt joins Boomer, Rhett and Pinder on the morning show.
Boomer & Warrener in the Morning
Friedman: Turris, Sens close on money but split on term
October 13 2017
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman tells Boomer, Rhett and Pinder that while he believes the Senators and top center Kyle Turris are close on dollars in extension talks, the length of a new deal seems to be the sticking point.