Gameday #38: Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have taken care of business in an emphatic way over their last two games. The Flames were dominant and decisive in 4-1 and 6-3 wins over the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche, respectively. In fact, Calgary’s last three wins have come over the league’s bottom three teams going back to last week in Arizona. The challenge is much tougher tonight as the Flames kick off a three game home stand against the Anaheim Ducks (7 pm, Sportsnet 360 and Sportsnet 960).

Calgary Flames 19-16-2, 4th Pacific Division

Matthew Tkachuk-Mikael Backlund-Michael Frolik

Johnny Gaudreau-Sam Bennett-Alex Chiasson

Kris Versteeg-Sean Monahan-Micheal Ferland

Lance Bouma-Matt Stajan-Garnet Hathaway

Mark Giordano-Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie-Dennis Wideman

Jyrki Jokipakka-Deryk Engelland

The Flames got some good news and some bad news on the injury front on Wednesday. On the positive side, the team learned the injury suffered by Backlund in Tuesday’s win over Colorado was a minor one and likely won’t keep him out of the lineup tonight. Backlund blocked a shot off the inside of his knee on a late second period penalty kill and wasn’t able to finish the game, but after a maintenance day yesterday, he looks to be good to go tonight. If he can go, it’s a good thing, as Backlund has been red hot of late. With another three points against the Avalanche, Backlund now has six points in his last two games and has moved into second on the team in scoring with 22 points in 37 games.

On the unfortunate side, however, was Troy Brouwer’s injury update. Brouwer suffered a broken finger in Friday’s win over Vancouver and had surgery to repair it on Tuesday. It was a rather fluke play right at the end of the first period and it snapped Brouwer’s impressive ironman streak at 309 consecutive games played. On the bright side, though, Ferland looked right at home taking Brouwer’s place on a line with Monahan and Versteeg and that trio was dominant against the Avalanche. Calgary’s lineup looks to remain the same from Tuesday night, however head coach Glen Gulutzan said there are a few game time decisions so it is definitely still subject to change.

The special teams tear continued for the Flames against Colorado as both their powerplay and penalty kill got the job done once again. Calgary killed off all six Avalanche powerplay opportunities to push their success rate to 91.9% over their last 15 games; they’ve killed off 57 of 62 penalties during that stretch. The Flames also scored a powerplay goal for the tenth time in 11 games on Tuesday night. During that 11 game stretch, Calgary has scored 15 powerplay goals on 41 opportunities for a success rate of 36.6%. Special teams has been a constant discussion topic surrounding this team in recent weeks and, with those numbers, you can understand why.

After two straight Brian Elliott starts, the Flames are going to Chad Johnson between the pipes tonight. While Elliott has won his last three starts, Johnson will be looking to snap a personal three game losing skid. Gulutzan said this morning he doesn't want either of his goalies to go too long between starts and wanted to get Johnson going again. On the season, Johnson sits 13-7-1 with a 2.30 goals against average and a 0.922 save percentage.

Anaheim Ducks 17-12-7, 3rd Pacific Division

Nick Ritchie-Ryan Getzlaf-Ondrej Kase

Andrew Cogliano-Ryan Kesler-Jakob Silfverberg

Antoine Vermette-Rickard Rakell-Corey Perry

Joseph Cramarossa-Logan Shaw-Jared Boll

Cam Fowler-Brandon Montour

Hampus Lindholm-Josh Manson

Korbinian Holzer-Kevin Bieksa

The Ducks will be looking steer themselves out of a five game rut while also trying to avenge their last trip to Calgary tonight. Anaheim enters this contest this evening with just one win in their last five games; they've gone 1-2-2 in that stretch after a 3-2 overtime setback at the hands of the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The Ducks were thumped 8-3 by the Flames in their last trip to the Scotiabank Saddledome in one of the strangest blowout games you'll see. For Anaheim, they hold down third in the Pacific Division by just one point over Calgary entering action tonight, so dropping a fifth game in six tries is not ideal.

Wednesday was a bad news day on the injury front for Anaheim as they found out defenceman Clayton Stoner will be out long term. Stoner underwent abdominal surgery just before Christmas and will be out of the lineup for the next 4-6 weeks as a result. It's been a rough season for Stoner as he's already missed 19 games this year due to injury. To make matters worse, Sami Vatanen didn't travel with the Ducks to Calgary as he continues to battle an illness, so they'll be without two of their top six defencemen this evening. As a result, Montour is set to make his NHL debut; the 22-year-old blueliner has seven goals and 21 points in 25 games with AHL San Diego so far this season.

With the Ducks on the first half of a back=to-back tonight, they'll turn to John Gibson between the pipes tonight before handing the reins to Jonathan Bernier tomorrow in Vancouver. Goaltending has not been Anaheim's strongest suit this season as Gibson has been fairly average while Bernier has really struggled in recent weeks. On the season, Gibson sits 11-9-6 with a 2.63 goals against average and a 0.906 save percentage.