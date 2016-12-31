Gameday #39: Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames

For the first time since Johnny Gaudreau’s return from a broken finger, he and Sean Monahan will play together on the same line tonight. The Calgary Flames have juggled up their lines a little bit after a 3-1 setback at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Tonight, the Flames ring in the new year with their fourth showdown of the season against the Arizona Coyotes (8 pm, Sportsnet One and Sportsnet 960).

Calgary Flames 19-17-2, 4th Pacific Division

Matthew Tkachuk-Mikael Backlund-Michael Frolik

Johnny Gaudreau-Sean Monahan-Alex Chiasson

Kris Versteeg-Sam Bennett-Micheal Ferland

Lance Bouma-Matt Stajan-Garnet Hathaway

Mark Giordano-Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie-Dennis Wideman

Jyrki Jokipakka-Deryk Engelland

Monahan and Gaudreau haven’t been on the same line since at even strength before Gaudreau went down for ten games with a broken finger. Since that time, Monahan’s season has turned around fairly dramatically while Gaudreau has been generally outstanding since his return. Head coach Glen Gulutzan says he’s been thinking about putting the two of them back together for a little while and chose tonight’s game as the right time. The Flames struggled to generate offence at even strength in Thursday’s loss to Anaheim so we’ll see if this change kickstarts that a little. The other line change sees Bennett play between Ferland and Versteeg while the Backlund and Stajan lines remain untouched.

Calgary is getting some good news as Hamilton will return to the lineup after missing Thursday’s game with the flu. The Flames definitely missed Hamilton against the Ducks, as his puck moving ability has been very important to this group’s success of late. That said, Engelland did a nice job filling in for Hamilton on a pairing with Giordano; Engelland played more than 22 minutes against Anaheim. With Hamilton’s return, Tyler Wotherspoon will sit out as a healthy scratch alongside Freddie Hamilton.

Thursday's setback was a rare rough night on the penalty kill for the Flames as they allowed a pair of powerplay goals. It was the first time Calgary had surrendered multiple powerplay goals in a single game since a November 21st loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Gulutzan said this morning he still liked his team's work structurally on the penalty kill and instead is stressing the importance of taking less penalties. The Flames have given up the most powerplays against in the league, including six more against the Ducks. Regardless of how good their penalty kill has been (89.7% in their last 16 games), taking too many penalties is eventually going to be detrimental.

Calgary is going back to Brian Elliott tonight as he'll look to extend his personal winning streak to four games. Elliott has been the man between the pipes in each of the team's last three wins and will face another beatable team tonight in Arizona. Chad Johnson got the start and lost against the Ducks but still played well and gave his team a chance to win. It sure does look like the Flames have gone back to a tandem situation between the pipes, at least for the time being. On the season, Elliott sits 6-9-1 with a 3.07 goals against average and an 0.890 save percentage.

Arizona Coyotes 11-20-5, 7th Pacific Division

Tobias Rieder-Martin Hanzal-Anthony Duclair

Jamie McGinn-Jordan Martinook-Radim Vrbata

Brendan Perlini-Peter Holland-Shane Doan

Lawson Crouse-Christian Dvorak-Josh Jooris

Oliver Ekman-Larsson-Connor Murphy

Alex Goligisoki-Anthony DeAngelo

Jakob Chychrun-Luke Schenn

It's been a rough go all season for the Coyotes, but this last stretch has been especially difficult for them. Arizona enters tonight riding a six game losing skid where they've been outscored 24-11. On the bright side, their last loss to the New York Rangers was actually a pretty hard fought affair. Many of the Coyotes talked this morning about how that game, despite not coming with the desired result, could help move them forward. We'll see if that's the case tonight as Arizona looks to avoid their fourth loss against the Flames this season.

Thursday's loss to the Rangers was a milestone night for Hanzal, who recorded his 300th career point. He became the 17th player in franchise history to reach that milestone but has a long way to go to reach Doan's status. Arizona's captain scored his 400th career goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on December 23rd on the same night he suited up for his 1500th career game. All in all, Doan has struggled offensively this season, though, with four goals and ten points in 36 games.

Mike Smith has been one of the lone bright spots for the Coyotes this season, but he will get a rest between the pipes tonight. Instead, for the first time since December 5th, Arizona is giving the start to Louis Domingue tonight. Domingue has really struggled this season as he sits 4-9-1 with a 3.37 goals against average and an 0.898 save percentage.