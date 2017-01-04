Gameday #40: Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames are hoping the start of 2017 doesn’t put a stop to the momentum they’ve gained over the last month. The Flames salvaged their season thanks to a very strong month of December and go into their first game of 2017 in a playoff spot. Calgary’s first game of a new year is tonight when they play host to the Colorado Avalanche (8 pm, Sportsnet West and Sportsnet 960).

Calgary Flames 20-17-2, 5th Pacific Division

Matthew Tkachuk-Mikael Backlund-Michael Frolik

Johnny Gaudreau-Sean Monahan-Alex Chiasson

Micheal Ferland-Sam Bennett-Kris Versteeg

Lance Bouma-Matt Stajan-Freddie Hamilton

Mark Giordano-Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie-Dennis Wideman

Tyler Wotherspoon-Deryk Engelland

The Flames went 9-4-0 in the month of December and put themselves right back in the playoff picture as a result. A big part of that run was Calgary’s work against teams below them in the standings, as the team’s last six wins have come against teams with inferior records. Taking care of teams below them could end up being huge for the Flames in their quest for a postseason spot. For instance, they’ve already taken eight of a possible eight points from the Arizona Coyotes who currently sit 29th in the NHL. Those points are huge ones to bank for when Calgary’s schedule gets more difficult later on in the month. That’s why the Flames need to ensure they come away with two more points against 30th placed Colorado tonight.

Much of Calgary’s December turnaround can be attributed to their work on special teams, specifically the powerplay. For whatever reason, the turn of the calendar seemed to signify a dramatic powerplay turnaround for the Flames. Calgary scored a powerplay goal in 11 of 13 December games, going 17/49 at 34.7% in the process. Heading into December, the Flames sat last in the league on the powerplay; as they start 2017, they’ve climbed all the way to 12th overall. Calgary’s penalty kill has been outstanding, too, and that stretches all the way back to November. Entering action tonight, the Flames have killed off 65 of their last 72 penalties over a 17 game stretch, good for a 90.3% success rate.

Calgary will make a couple lineup changes tonight, starting with Freddie Hamilton's return to the lineup. Hamilton will take the place of Garnet Hathaway tonight and will play his first game since December 2nd in Minnesota; he's missed 12 straight games as a healthy scratch. Wotherspoon also comes back in tonight in place of Jyrki Jokipakka; this will be Wotherspoon's third NHL game this season after sitting a number of games as a healthy scratch after being called up in early December.

It's status quo in net for the Flames tonight as Brian Elliott makes his second straight start and fourth in five games. Elliott was the best player on the ice for much of Saturday's win over the Coyotes and he stretched his personal win streak to four games as a result. Arizona was the first team to really test Elliott of late, so seeing him respond the way he did was certainly a positive. On the season, Elliott sits 7-9-1 with a 3.01 goals against average and a 0.893 save percentage.

Colorado Avalanche 12-24-1, 7th Central Division

Gabriel Landeskog-Nathan MacKinnon-Rene Bourque

Mikko Rantanen-Matt Duchene-Jarome Iginla

Blake Comeau-Mikhail Grigorenko-Carl Soderberg

Cody McLeod-John Mitchell-Joe Colborne

Tyson Barrie-Fedor Tyutin

Nikita Zadorov-Patrick Wiercioch

Cody Goloubef-Francois Beauchemin

It has been a rough, rough stretch for the Avalanche of late and the turning of the calendar didn't seem to help much. Colorado enters tonight on a four game losing skid and they've lost nine of their last ten overall. In their first game of 2017, the Avalanche surrendered the game winning goal with less than four minutes remaining in regulation to fall 3-2 at the hands of the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. Already 17 points adrift of a playoff spot, the focus has likely shifted to the trade deadline for Colorado.

On the bright side, Barrie enters tonight riding a fairly impressive five game point streak. Barrie scored his third goal of the season against Vancouver to extend his point streak and now has seven points during the five game span. Duchene, on the other hand, became the 11th player in Avalanche history to record 400 points on December 29th. With 24 points in 33 games this season, Duchene sits second on the team in scoring.

With Semyon Varlamov still on the shelf with a groin injury, Colorado is going with Calvin Pickard in net for a sixth straight game. Despite the 6-3 final score, Pickard was outstanding in the last meeting between the Flames and Avalanche and he kept his team in the game through the first two periods. Overall this season, Pickard sits 6-10-1 with a 3.14 goals against average and an 0.898 save percentage.