Gameday #41: Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks

Not very many people would have thought a pair of games between the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks would mean as much as it does had you asked them a few weeks ago. But, thanks to a nice run from both teams, the Flames and Canucks are both very much in the playoff picture and enter action tonight separated by just three points. Calgary starts off a back-to-back, home-and-home set with their division rivals tonight in Vancouver (8 pm, Sportsnet West and Sportsnet 960).

Calgary Flames 21-17-2, 4th Pacific Division

Matthew Tkachuk-Mikael Backlund-Michael Frolik

Johnny Gaudreau-Sean Monahan-Alex Chiasson

Kris Versteeg-Sam Bennett-Micheal Ferland

Lance Bouma-Matt Stajan-Freddie Hamilton

Mark Giordano-Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie-Dennis Wideman

Tyler Wotherspoon-Deryk Engelland

The Flames are coming off a commanding 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. It was a game never in doubt even though Calgary’s lead wasn’t any larger than one goal until the late stages of the second period. The Flames held a punchless Avs team to just five even strength scoring chances, which is quite the feat regardless of the opposition. It was another important pair of points picked up by the team against bottom feeding opponents; Calgary has now taken 12 of a possible 12 points in six meetings with the Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes. Points like that aren’t guarantees, but they’re crucial ones to give away and, to their credit, the Flames haven’t given any away.

After a great December for Calgary’s top line, the Backlund trio picked up right where they left off to start 2017 on Thursday night. Backlund extended his goal scoring streak to a career-high five games with the eventual game winner in the second period. That goal was also good for Backlund’s 200th point while Tkachuk picked up an assist to extend his point streak to a career-high seven games. While that line is primarily counted on for shutdown work in tough defensive situations, all three players continue to contribute in a big way offensively.

The Flames are going with the same lineup tonight as they went with in Wednesday's win over the Avalanche. That means Freddie Hamilton will play his second straight game after sitting out for 12 games as a healthy scratch. It also means Wotherspoon will get in on the back end for a second consecutive game as he tries to make a case for sticking with the team long term. Garnet Hathaway and Jyrki Jokipakka will sit as healthy scratches for a second straight game.

Brian Elliott gets his third straight start in net for Calgary this evening; it's his fifth start in six games as he tries to extend his personal win streak to six games. Elliott wasn't overly busy on Wednesday against Colorado but made some big saves when called upon. He's been fairly solid during his win streak and has now gotten his goals against average under the 3.00 mark. On the season, Elliott sits 8-9-1 with a 2.90 goals against and an 0.894 save percentage.

Vancouver Canucks 19-18-3, 6th Pacific Division

Daniel Sedin-Henrik Sedin-Jayson Megna

Loui Eriksson-Brandon Sutter-Markus Granlund

Sven Baertschi-Bo Horvat-Anton Rodin

Brendan Gaunce-Michael Chaput-Jack Skille

Alexander Edler-Troy Stecher

Luca Sbisa-Chris Tanev

Ben Hutton-Nikita Tryamkin

The Canucks enter action tonight riding their hottest streak since their four game win streak to start the season. Vancouver has won five consecutive games heading into action tonight and has gotten themselves back in the playoff mix as a result. It's not like the Canucks are beating up on lowly opponents, either. While their last two games have come against Arizona and Colorado, Vancouver took their first three wins on this streak against Edmonton, Anaheim, and Los Angeles. A win tonight would vault the Canucks into a playoff spot for the first time since October and would also close the gap to Calgary to just one point in the division.

It isn't entirely coincidental to see Vancouver's upswing correlate to the return of Edler on the back end. The team's top defenceman missed 13 games with a hand injury but returned for December 28th's win over the Kings; that win also happened to be the first of Vancouver's five straight wins. The Canucks have also recently gotten Tanev back in the lineup; he missed 20 games with an ankle injury and has now been back in the lineup for the team's last ten contests. Vancouver still isn't totally out of injury trouble, though. Derek Dorsett (back), Phillip Larsen (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (wrist), and Jannik Hansen (knee) are all on IR and out for the next little while.

Ryan Miller, much like Elliott, is playing some good hockey right now and he'll get the start tonight. Miller will make his third straight start and fifth in six games and he'll look to extend his personal win streak to five games. Coming off a shutout vs. Arizona two nights ago, Miller sits 11-10-1 on the season with a 2.65 goals against average and a 0.912 save percentage.