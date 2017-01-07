Gameday #42: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames

It has been a long time since the Calgary Flames lost a game where they dominated so thoroughly like they did last night. The Flames outshot the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena 46-13 and still ended up losing 4-2; the shot attempts were even more lopsided with Calgary holding an 84-22 advantage in that category. The Flames were extremely unfortunate not to win, but the good news is, they get right back at it tonight. These two teams meet again this evening, this time at the Scotiabank Saddledome (8 pm, CBC and Sportsnet 960).

Calgary Flames 21-18-2, 4th Pacific Division

Matthew Tkachuk-Mikael Backlund-Michael Frolik

Johnny Gaudreau-Sean Monahan-Alex Chiasson

Kris Versteeg-Sam Bennett-Micheal Ferland

Lance Bouma-Matt Stajan-Garnet Hathaway

Mark Giordano-Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie-Dennis Wideman

Jyrki Jokipakka-Deryk Engelland

The main message from the Flames this morning was to not get frustrated. Head coach Glen Gulutzan reiterated today how well his group played and conceded games like last night’s happen every once in a while. That said, Gulutzan couldn’t recall a game where things were so lopsided for a team he coached in a loss. Calgary finished last night with 77.2% possession, a 32-12 edge in scoring chances, had a season-high 46 shots on net and allowed a season-low 13 shots against. Nine times out of ten, the Flames would have won last night, but they ran into a red hot Ryan Miller and an opportunistic opponent. Another similar effort this evening should produce a more favourable result.

After Brian Elliott allowed four goals on 13 shots last night, Calgary is going to Chad Johnson between the pipes on the second half of a back-to-back set. Elliott had his personal five game win streak snapped at five games last night while Johnson will look to snap a streak of his own tonight. Johnson has lost his last four outings, but all of them have come against solid opposition and the Flames did not play overly well in front of him in any of those outings. Johnson’s numbers are still strong this season; he sits 13-8-1 with a 2.34 goals against average and a 0.920 save percentage.

Johnson isn't the only lineup change for Calgary tonight, either. After sitting the last two games as a healthy scratch, Jokipakka will come back in tonight in place of Tyler Wotherspoon on the back end. Wotherspoon really struggled 9:00 of work last night and had a couple of really tough giveaways, so seeing him come out isn't a surprise. Hathaway also re-enters the lineup after missing the last two games as a healthy scratch. Gulutzan hasn't decided who will come out for Hathaway, but the guess is it'll be Freddie Hamilton who has played the last two games after sitting for 12 in a row.

On the bright side last night, the top line for the Flames continued their red hot run. Frolik scored Calgary's only two goals and now has eight points in his last six games while his two linemates continued some impressive streaks. Backlund had his goal scoring streak snapped at five games but did extend his point streak to six games; he has six goals and 11 points during that stretch. Then there's Tkachuk who extended his point streak to eight games, which puts him in rarified air. Tkachuk's point streak is the longest for a Flames rookie since Joe Nieuwendyk recorded a point in 16 straight games during the 1987-1988 season.

Vancouver Canucks 20-18-3, 5th Pacific Division

Daniel Sedin-Henrik Sedin-Jayson Megna

Loui Eriksson-Brandon Sutter-Markus Granlund

Sven Baertschi-Bo Horvat-Alex Burrows

Brendan Gaunce-Michael Chaput-Jack Skille

Alexander Edler-Troy Stecher

Luca Sbisa-Alex Biega

Ben Hutton-Nikita Tryamkin

With their sixth straight win last night, the Canucks have moved back into a playoff spot for the first time since October. Entering action tonight, Vancouver holds down the second of two Western Conference wildcard spots and trails Calgary by just one point. It's a run of wins that not everyone saw coming, but it has salvaged the team's season, which is now officially halfway done. The season has been rather up and down for the Canucks, but to be sitting in a playoff spot 41 games in is absolutely notable knowing some of the lows they've endured at earlier stages.

Ryan Miller really was the story of last night's win for Vancouver as the veteran goaltender made a season-high 44 saves for his 12th win of the season. On the second night of a back-to-back, though, the Canucks will go with Jacob Markstrom between the pipes for just the second time in seven games tonight. Markstrom has generally been pretty good for Vancouver this year, but with Miller's red hot run of late, he hasn't seen as much ice time. On the season, Markstrom sits 8-8-2 with a 2.60 goals against average and a 0.913 save percentage.

The Canucks are making a couple other lineup changes tonight, most notably on the blueline. Chris Tanev won't play tonight after taking a puck to the ribs last night, which just adds to a miserable season in the injury department for him. Tanev had been back in the lineup for 11 games after missing 20 with an ankle injury before getting hurt yesterday. He'll be replaced by Biega while Burrows is expected to return up front after missing last night. With no morning skate, there's no official word as to who comes out for Burrows, but the thought seems to be we'll see Anton Rodin sit as a healthy scratch.