Gameday #56: Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins

The Calgary Flames have played some good hockey ever since snapping out of their miserable four game losing skid before the All Star break. Despite a 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon, the Flames have put together three straight really impressive games and enter action this evening with a decent amount of momentum. Calgary will need a similar effort tonight when they finish off a three game road trip against the Pittsburgh Penguins (5 pm, Sportsnet West and Sportsnet 960).

Calgary Flames 27-25-3, 5th Pacific Division

Matthew Tkachuk-Mikael Backlund-Michael Frolik

Johnny Gaudreau-Sean Monahan-Troy Brouwer

Kris Versteeg-Sam Bennett-Alex Chiasson

Garnet Hathaway-Matt Stajan-Micheal Ferland

Mark Giordano-Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie-Dennis Wideman

Brett Kulak-Deryk Engelland

Tonight is the final game for the Flames before their CBA-mandated five day break and they won’t play another game until next Monday against the Arizona Coyotes. Currently not technically in a playoff spot, teams like the Blues, Predators, and Canucks will start catching up to Calgary in terms of games played over the next few days. With 55 games in the books, nobody in the Western Conference has played more games than the Flames have and only Winnipeg and Edmonton sit even with them in that category. As such, we’ll have a much better idea as to Calgary’s true playoff positioning when they exit this forthcoming hiatus.

Once again, all eyes will be on Monahan for the Flames this evening as he once again goes in search of career goal number 100. Sitting on 99 as it stands right now, Monahan enters action tonight with nine goals in his last 11 games and is currently riding a four game point streak. Monahan also sits poised to become the youngest Flames player ever to hit the century plateau in goals with Joe Nieuwendyk holding the record as it stands right now. As per Darren Haynes of The Canadian Press, Nieuwendyk hit the mark at 22 years and 185 days while Monahan is currently 22 years and 118 days.

Speaking of Monahan, he'll stick with the same linemates he's been with the last couple games in Gaudreau and Browuer. Since being put together three games ago, that line has combined for ten points with Gaudreau also riding a four game point streak entering action tonight. As for Brouwer, he snapped a 12 game goalless drought with his market against the Rangers on Sunday and has two points in his last three games after going without one for ten games. It looks like Calgary will make a couple lineup changes from what we saw against the Rangers including the return of Hathaway for the first time since January 14th. He's missed the last nine games with an upper body injury. The Flames look to also swap Kulak in for Jyrki Jokipakka on the back end; Kulak has missed the last three games as a healthy scratch.

For the first time since January 24th, and for just the second time in seven games, Chad Johnson will get the start in net for the Flames tonight. Johnson has struggled over the last six weeks or so but he'll get his chance as Calgary continues to employ the "win and you're in" tactic between he pipes. Since December 10th, Johnson is 3-8-0 with an 0.878 save percentage so he really needs to find the form we saw from him prior. Overall this year, Johnson sits 16-12-1 with a 2.50 goals against average and a 0.913 save percentage.

Pittsburgh Penguins 33-13-5, 3rd Metropolitan Division

Chris Kunitz-Sidney Crosby-Bryan Rust

Jake Guentzel-Nick Bonino-Phil Kessel

Scott Wilson-Carter Rowney-Patric Hornqvist

Tom Kuhnhackl-Matt Cullen-Eric Fehr

Brian Dumoulin-Kris Letang

Olli Maatta-Trevor Daley

Ian Cole-Justin Schultz

The Penguins enter action tonight with wins in seven of their last nine games and very much where you'd expect them to be in the Eastern Conference playoff picture: right near the top. The defending Stanley Cup champions also boast the league's best home record at 22-3-2 and average 4.0 goals per game at PPG Paints Arena, also tops in the leauge. However, the group above may have some unfamiliar faces to you and that's because they're currently without three important regulars. Evgeni Malkin (lower body), Connor Sheary (upper body), and most recently Carl Hagelin (concussion) are all on the shelf and all three will miss tonight's contest with the Flames.

Eyes across the league are currently trained on Crosby as he closes in on becoming the 86th player in NHL history to reach 1000 points. Currently at 997, Crosby will hit the mark in the very near future but I also wouldn't count him out tonight. In ten career games against Calgary, Crosby has 14 points in with ten of those points coming in five games on home ice. Furthermore, Crosby has registered three points against the Flames on three different occasions, so performing the feat again tonight isn't necessarily out of the question.

It looks like Matt Murray will get the start in net for the Pens tonight as he's regained his spot as the team's number one goalie. Despite a solid 22 save performance from Marc-Andre Fleury against the Blues a few nights ago, Pittsburgh is going right back to Murray as he'll start for the ninth time in ten games. On the season, Murray is 19-6-1 with a 2.42 goals against average and a 0.921 save percentage.